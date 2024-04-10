Baby boomers are coping best with higher bills, FCA survey finds

elderly person using a heater

Baby boomers have coped best with the cost of living squeeze, according to a survey by the City watchdog, with more than a third of millennials saying they find it difficult to pay their bills.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said over-75s were most likely to say they were coping well with daily financial pressures, while those aged under 44 were the group most likely to say they are struggling.

The survey found that 90pc of over 75s said they were either “managing very well” or “fairly well” financially, with its poll of almost 3,500 adults also showing 86pc of 65 to 74 year-olds believed they were in good financial shape. Respondents were surveyed for the year to January, during which period inflation averaged 7.3pc.

However, the poll also revealed that older millennials aged between 35 to 44 were the most likely group to say they were “not coping” financially, or finding it difficult to cope. Almost two-fifths said they had financial struggles, compared with 10pc of over-75s.

Older Britons are more likely to own their homes outright, which has shielded them from a surge in borrowing costs to rein in inflation.

Higher Bank of England interest rates, which have climbed from 0.1pc in 2021 to 5.25pc last year, have also boosted returns for savers as high street banks pass on the rates to their customers, who are also more likely to be older.

The FCA said the triple lock, which guarantees that the state pension rises by at least 2.5pc each year, had helped to shield many baby boomers from the impact of higher prices: “Those with savings or inflation-proofed income, such as a defined benefit (DB) pension or the state pension, were generally coping well with the increased cost of living.”

By contrast, older millennials are more likely to have a large mortgage or be renting. Many in this group will also have younger or teenage children.

The poll showed 41pc of over 75s described themselves as doing “very well” financially, in contrast to 6pc of the 19-34 age group.

The regulator also said more people had stopped saving over the past year to cope with higher prices, although the FCA noted that very few people had cut back on paying money into their pensions.

The FCA’s survey also revealed that tens of millions of British families are suffering financially.

It said 7.4 million people were struggling to pay bills in January 2024. While this is down from 10.9 million in January 2023, it remains far higher than the 5.8 million recorded in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Sheldon Mills, the FCA’s executive director of consumers and competition, said: “Our research shows many people are still struggling with their bills, though it is encouraging to see some benefiting from the help that’s available.”

The FCA launched new consumer duty rules last summer to offer Britons higher and clearer standards of consumer protection.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also pushed high street lenders to offer more support for people struggling with mortgage payments as rates rose to curb inflation, which hit a peak of more than 11pc in 2022.

While pensioners have benefited from a higher state pension, the Resolution Foundation recently highlighted that retirees would one be £20 better off this year in real terms after their triple lock increase was all but wiped out by Mr Hunt’s stealth tax raid.

