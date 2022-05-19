U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.72
    +4.04 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,344.15
    -145.92 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,532.27
    +114.12 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.75
    +16.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.98
    +0.39 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.10
    +25.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.34 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    +0.0123 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0600 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    +0.0163 (+1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7000
    -0.5970 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,378.35
    +1,508.91 (+5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.90
    +23.67 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Baby Bottle Market is Predicted to Increase at a CAGR of 4.7% for 2022-2027 | Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in Baby Bottle Market are Mayborn Group Limited, BABISIL, Pigeon, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin, Artsana USA Inc, Novatex North America, Linyi Shansong Biological, Narula Overseas Industries Pvt. Ltd

NEWARK, Del, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby bottle market size is expected to reach US$ 4.11 Bn by the end of 2027. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

It includes in-depth insights into the baby bottle market. Some of these are:

  • The estimated value of the baby bottle market at value of US$ 3.26 Bn in 2022. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

  • Regionally, East Asia dominates the baby bottle market globally.

  • South Asia emerges as one of key markets owing to number of working women and the need of baby products, especially baby feed bottle.

  • Growth of online sales channel is expected to boost the sales of baby bottle over the forecast period.

  • Key players are likely to focus on new product innovation such as innovative design, feature, material etc. to stay relevant in developed markets.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11104 

Plastic Baby Bottle Currently on Demand

Based on the product type, the plastic baby bottle segment holds the major market share in the global baby bottle market. Baby bottle which are also available in glass and stainless steel, does not attract consumers at bulk. Plastic baby bottle are available at both, online and offline sales channel and furthermore, lightweight property of the bottle makes it the largest segment as compared to glass or stainless steel. Major production of plastic baby bottles by the manufacturer fuel the market for higher sales. Furthermore, low price of plastic baby bottles as compared to glass or stainless steel propel the market for further growth. Increasing use and growing demand for plastic baby bottles hold the highest value share in the global market and also anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the baby bottle market are Mayborn Group Limited, BABISIL, Pigeon, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin, Artsana USA Inc, Novatex North America, Linyi Shansong Biological, Narula Overseas Industries Pvt. Ltd, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Paul Manufacturing Company, Alpha Baby Care Co., Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited. As a result of increasing competition, companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with new innovation. In addition to this, mergers and acquisition remains a popular strategy among market players. Companies intend to expand their regional footprint through strategic collaborations.

  • In Nov. 2019, Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, had launched a new baby bottle with different flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, watermelon and berry blast.

  • In Feb 2019, a London-based creative studio Blond had designed a hygienic bottle made of silicone

Get Valuable Insights into Baby Bottle Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global baby bottle market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2022 and 2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the baby bottle market based on material (plastic, stainless steel, others), capacity (less than 3 oz, 3-6 oz, 6-9 oz , more than 9 oz), by price range (high/premium, mid-range/economy), sales channel (wholesaler/ distributor, hypermarket/ supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, drug & pharmaceutical stores, online stores, others), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11104

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

  1.3. Summary of Key Findings

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Scope

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Trends in Major Countries

4. Global Baby Bottle Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

  4.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2014-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2029

  4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Baby Bottle Market - Pricing Analysis

  5.1. Pricing Analysis By Material

  5.2. Pricing Break-up

      5.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

      5.2.2. Distributor/ Retailer Level Pricing

  5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Baby Bottle Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

  6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2021

  6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2029

      6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continue…

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11104

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product

Atelocollagen Market: The atelocollagen market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.8 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 14 Bn by 2032.

Battery Operated Lights Market : The battery operated lights market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 101.5 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 300 Bn by 2032.

Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract Market : The camellia sinensis leaf extract market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a camellia sinensis leaf extract market share of US$ 32.51 Billion in 2032, from US$ 15.49 Billion in 2022.

Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen Market : The hand sanitizer spray pen market is likely to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 11.36 Bn in 2032, from US$ 4 Bn in 2021, due to its convenient packaging which makes consumers carry it easily.

Caprylic Capric Triglyceride Market : The global caprylic capric triglyceride market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2022. The demand for caprylic capric triglyceride is estimated to surpass US$ 1,230 Mn by 2032, in comparison to the US$ 650 Mn registered in the year 2021.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/baby-bottle-market
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


Recommended Stories

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • ‘Stocks could really rally,’ bullish Wall Street analyst says despite pullback

    Oppenheimer Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why he's not yet ready to revise his bullish S&P target lower, the pullback in the stock market, and Fed policy.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • Why You May Regret Not Buying AMD Stock Right Now

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down 29% in 2022, but there are no signs of a slowdown in the company's growth. The latest market-share numbers for the x86 processor space (which includes processors that are used in computers, servers, consoles, and Internet of Things devices) from Mercury Research tell us just why AMD has been putting up healthy growth quarter after quarter. AMD once again took business away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the first quarter of 2022 in key areas that sent its x86 market share to a record high.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Cisco stock hits 52-week low following earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Cisco shares hitting a 52-week low.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Selecting stocks with great business models that have room to continue growing in the future is the secret to dividend investing. Here are three attractively valued dividend growth stocks that pay market-topping dividends to shareholders. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is the biggest publicly traded utility in the world, with a $140.1 billion market capitalization.

  • 61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

    What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge. The impressive increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in customer spending.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • The Dow Tumbled to Its Worst Day Since 2020. How One Stock Made It Happen.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,164 points, while the Nasdaq lost 4.7%. They remain above their lows for the year.