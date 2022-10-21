Baby Bottles Market to grow by USD 965.64 Mn, Increase In Adoption and Promotion Of Formula Milk to Boost Market Growth- Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Bottles Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the baby bottles market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 965.64 million. 41% of the market growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 5.51%. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Bottles Market 2022-2026

Baby Bottles Market Driver Analysis

The expansion of the baby bottles market is particularly driven by the rising usage and promotion of formula milk. Stressful lives and poor eating practices have made mothers' health conditions worse, which has an impact on the efficacy of breast milk. Many breastfeeding mothers choose formula milk for newborns rather than breast milk, particularly working women and those who are in families with only one parent.

Vendors frequently introduce baby formula milk in the infant food and baby items sector. After preparation, this formula milk can be kept in storage for a longer time. This gives parents a bigger window for running personal errands. Vendors of such formula milk assert that it is just as wholesome and nourishing as breast milk. Because of the rising popularity of formula milk, there will be greater demand for baby bottles and other milk-feeding supplies over the projected period. Buy Sample Report.

Baby Bottles Market Challenges Analysis

The main obstacle to the baby bottle market's expansion is the growing understanding of the benefits of breast milk. As breastfed babies are more resistant to constipation and gas, feeding breastmilk reduces the incidence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). In addition, breastmilk lowers the risk of obesity, Hodgkin's disease, leukemia, lymphoma, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and asthma. Parents are almost always advised to breastfeed their children by doctors and lactation experts.

Even though formula food is regarded as a decent breast milk supplement since it contains the nutrients found in breast milk, it cannot entirely substitute breast milk. During the projection period, the worldwide baby bottles market's growth will be further hampered by women's increasing awareness of and preference for breastfeeding. Download Free Sample Report.

Baby Bottles Market Vendor Landscape Analysis

Due to the existence of numerous global players, the highly fragmented nature of the baby bottles market worldwide will not change throughout the projection period. On the basis of elements including technology, manpower, and capital investment, vendors compete. They make significant investments in the infrastructure needed to produce and test baby bottles. Innovations in technology aid companies in remaining one step ahead of the competition. They also make modest R&D investments.

In order to stand out from other competing brands, the suppliers pay less attention to their brand and brand equity. A significant amount of labor was deployed in the baby bottle business on a global scale in order to satisfy production goals and remain competitive. The baby bottles market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Canpol Sp Zoo, Comotomo Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. among others.

Baby Bottles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $965.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Babisil Products Co. Ltd., BABY BREZZA, Canpol Sp Zoo, Comotomo Inc., Evenflo Feeding Inc., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Ideal Baby & Kids, Koninklijke Philips NV, MAM Babyartikel GesmbH, MAPA GmbH, Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, Mothercare IN Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Nurnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, Pigeon Corp., PopYum LLC, and Yoomi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Babisil Products Co. Ltd.

11.4 BABY BREZZA

11.5 Canpol Sp Zoo

11.6 Comotomo Inc.

11.7 Evenflo Feeding Inc.

11.8 Handi Craft Co. Inc.

11.9 Ideal baby and kids

11.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.11 MAM Babyartikel GesmbH

11.12 Pigeon Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

