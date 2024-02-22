Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) Is Reducing Its Dividend To A$0.018

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has announced that on 19th of March, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.018, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 4.6% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Baby Bunting Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Baby Bunting Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 18% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 130.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 42% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Baby Bunting Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Baby Bunting Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 8 years was A$0.063 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.075. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.2% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Baby Bunting Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Baby Bunting Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Baby Bunting Group's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Baby Bunting Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

