Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Baby Bunting Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$30m ÷ (AU$371m - AU$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Baby Bunting Group has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Baby Bunting Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Baby Bunting Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Baby Bunting Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 16% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Baby Bunting Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

