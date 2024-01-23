Is Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Trading At A 48% Discount?

Key Insights

Baby Bunting Group's estimated fair value is AU$3.36 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Baby Bunting Group is estimated to be 48% undervalued based on current share price of AU$1.75

The AU$2.02 analyst price target for BBN is 40% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$21.1m AU$26.6m AU$32.5m AU$33.3m AU$34.1m AU$34.9m AU$35.7m AU$36.5m AU$37.3m AU$38.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 2.14% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% AU$19.4 AU$22.5 AU$25.2 AU$23.8 AU$22.4 AU$21.0 AU$19.8 AU$18.6 AU$17.4 AU$16.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$206m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$38m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.1%) = AU$577m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$577m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= AU$248m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$454m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ASX:BBN Discounted Cash Flow January 23rd 2024

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Baby Bunting Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.348. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Baby Bunting Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Baby Bunting Group, there are three additional elements you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Baby Bunting Group you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BBN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

