Baby Car Seat Demand to Witness Noteworthy Growth at 5.3% CAGR; Owing to Rise in Awareness and Technological Advancements: Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a TMR study, the global baby car seat market was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Press release picture

Baby car seats are specially designed for infants and kids to protect them from injuries caused during accidents. Parents are concerned about the comfort and safety of their infants and kids while travelling, and ensure that these aspects are taken care of. This is likely to drive the demand for comfortable and safe baby car seats. Furthermore, government bodies of several countries have laid down stringent rules regarding child safety, which are likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

Growth of the market can also be attributed to availability of a range of baby car seats, such as cruise convertible reclining car seats with impact protection, amber car seat with rocking bases, rear-facing car seats, and car booster seats, according to the consumer preferences.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 4.0 Bn Estimated Value USD 6.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3 % Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Category, Weight Group, Age, Height, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies covered Artsana Group, Britax Childcare Group Ltd, Clek Inc., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Indiana Mills and Manufacturing Inc., INFA group, Monahan LLC, Renolux France Industrie

Baby Car Seat Market: Growth Drivers

Incidences of road accidents have increased across the globe. This has raised concerns about the security of kids. Parents are being conscious of the safety and comfort of children while traveling.

Efforts to reduce the impact of accidents on kids and decrease the fatality rates have led to the development of advanced and sturdy designs to provide utmost protection to children. These aspects are projected to bolster market growth.

Child safety norms laid down by government bodies of various countries, such as the U.S. and the U.K., have led to a revolution in the manufacturing process. The safety norms include weight limits, expiry dates, crash testing, and others.

The production of baby car seats according to the mandates has led to increasing research & development activities to expand manufacturing capabilities. Hence, the market is likely to register substantial growth in the next few years.

Fast-paced urbanization has led to increase in the spending capacity of individuals. Additionally, the urban crowd usually travels during weekends along with family. This creates a need for safety of the child, which is expected to augment the global business.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=23438

Key Findings of Baby Car Seat Market

In terms of type, the booster seats segment is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to burgeoning demand. Consumer preference for booster seats has gained traction owing to features such as affordability, easy installation, and simple design. Additionally, these seats provide comfort and safety to the kids and can be adjusted according to consumer needs. Rise in sales of these products is driving the segment.

All-in-one car seats are popular among consumers. The seat is rear-facing and can be adjusted according to the age and size of the kid . These seats are expensive, but are long-lasting and durable. These have three or more reclining positions to keep the infant comfortable.

The infant seat comprises adjustable inserts and headrests. These factors have shifted consumer preference toward all-in-one car seats.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to rise in offline sales of baby car seats. Parents are keen on purchasing accessories related to kids from the local market as they prefer buying things, which can be touched and felt, then just checking them virtually.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets have a range of products and brands, which make it easy for consumers to understand the product and their features and make purchase decisions that suit them best. Hence, the offline segment is projected to experience strong growth in the near future.

Baby Car Seat Market: Regional Dynamics

The market in North America is expected to witness robust growth in the next few years, due to presence of key players in the region. Technological advancements and regulatory mandates laid down by the governments have led to increased production capabilities and novel product launches.

The market in Europe is expected to experience strong growth due to the stringent rules regarding child safety. However, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to record sluggish growth due to lack of product awareness and absence of child safety regulations in these regions.

Baby Car Seat Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market are focusing on R&D activities to design baby car seats with FR-free fabrics, Bluetooth-enabled chest clips, and linear impact protection features.

Rise in competition to develop durable and luxurious baby car seats has led to addition of new products to the product portfolio.

Grow your profit margin with Transparency Market Research - Buy the report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=23438<>

Key players operating in the market are:

Clek, Inc.

Artsana Group

Diono LLC

Monahan LLC

INFA group

Britax Childcare Group Ltd.

Baby Car Seat Market: Segmentation

Type

Infant Seats

Combination Seats

Convertible Seats

Booster Seats

High Back Booster Seats

Backless Booster Seats

All-in-One Seats

Category

Backward Facing Seats

Forward Facing Seats

Weight Group

Group 0 (0-10 Kgs)

Group 0+ ( 0-13 Kgs)

Group 1 ( 9-18 Kgs)

Group 2 ( 15-25 Kgs)

Group 3 (22-36 Kgs)

Age

Group 0 (0 to 9 Months)

Group 0+ (0 to 15 Months)

Group 1 (9 to 48 Months)

Group 2 (36 to 84 Months)

Group 3 (72 to 180 Months)

Height

Under 50 cms

50 to 100 cms

100 to 125 cms

Price

Low (Below US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100-400)

High (Above US$ 400)

Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Website

Company-owned Website

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Chip Resistor Market Size

Activewear Industry Share

Hemp-based Products Market Demand

Soda Maker Market Revenue

Hyaluronic Acid Beauty Products Market

Pet Travel Accessories Market Development

Fly Repellent Industry Forecast

Self-tanning Products Industry Share

Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market Size

Wipes Market Development

North America Home Storage Market Revenue

Drainage System Market Demand

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748513/Baby-Car-Seat-Demand-to-Witness-Noteworthy-Growth-at-53-CAGR-Owing-to-Rise-in-Awareness-and-Technological-Advancements-Transparency-Market-Research



