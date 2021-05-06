Baby Car Seat Market to grow by $ 1.68 Bn during 2021-2025 | APAC to Present Maximum Opportunities | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global baby car seat market is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane SA, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased availability of customized baby car seats will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Baby Car Seat Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Distribution channel
Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Baby Car Seat Market size
Baby Car Seat Market trends
Baby Car Seat Market industry analysis
Market trends such as an increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations on child safety is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors stringent regulations associated with manufacturing of baby car seats may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist baby car seat market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the baby car seat market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the baby car seat market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby car seat market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Infant car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Convertible car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Booster car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Artsana Spa
Britax Excelsior Ltd.
Diono LLC
Dorel Industries Inc.
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
Jane SA
Newell Brands Inc.
Nuna International BV
RECARO Holding GmbH
Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
