Baby Care Products Market in India to grow by USD 26.35 billion| Market Research Insights Highlight Increase in Internet Penetration and Online Availability of Baby Care Products as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby care products market in India by product (baby food, baby diaper, baby apparel, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online) has been added to Technavio's offering. The baby care products market in India is expected to grow by USD 26.35 billion, at a CAGR of 11.11%, from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Baby Care Products Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

Baby care products market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as building brands and brand equity to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.

Mothercare IN Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pigeon Corp.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the baby food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes supplementary foods such as fruit- and vegetable-based baby food and infant formula. The demand for baby food is increasing in India due to factors such as rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming food products that have fewer pesticide residues. Rising parental concerns regarding the safety of food products consumed by children are further fueling the demand for nutritious baby food products.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in Internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products are some of the key factors driving the growth of the baby care products market in India. The increased Internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the rise in the use of e-banking systems will aid the sales of baby care products through the online channel in India. Due to hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping instead of visiting physical stores. The use of mobile wallets is expected to rise in the future, as consumers slowly become comfortable with electronic cash. The growth of online sales through mobile devices will act as a key market driver during the forecast period.

The declining birth rate and fertility rate is expected to be a major challenge for the baby care products market in India. The demand for baby food products is directly correlated with the birth rate. Growth in the birth rate increases the demand for different types of baby food products. However, in India, the birth rate has been declining significantly for the past few years, though the infant mortality rate is declining. The declining birth rate is a result of factors such as fewer deaths in childhood, more access to and use of contraception, and the rising number of women joining the workforce. The rapid growth of urbanization, rising awareness about family planning, and changing lifestyles are the major factors reducing fertility rates in the country.

Baby Care Products Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.70 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Artsana Spa, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Dabur India Ltd., Gini and Jony Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Me n Moms Pvt Ltd., Mothercare IN Ltd., Nascens Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Omved Therapies (P) Ltd., Pigeon Corp., Romano Apparels Pvt. Ltd., Rustic Art, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and USV Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

