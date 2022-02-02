U.S. markets closed

Baby Carrier Market: Segmentation by-product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Carrier market is segmented into three categories based on the product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 190.54 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Attractive Opportunities in Baby Carrier Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global baby carrier market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global baby carrier market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the baby carrier market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Baby Carrier Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of baby carriers is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The baby carrier market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the baby carrier market, including some of the vendors such as Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby carrier market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Artsana Spa. - Offers EasyFit baby carrier, UltraSoft Infant Carrier, and Myamaki complete baby carrier for a baby carrier.

  • BabyBjörn AB. - Offers Baby Carrier Free, Baby Carrier Mini, Baby Carrier One Air, and Baby Carrier One for a baby carrier.

  • BREVI MILANO Spa. - Offers baby products under the categories of WALKING, FEEDING, CAR, PLAYTIME AND RELAX, SLEEPING, HYGIENE, SAFETY, AND WELLNESS, and SOFT TOYS.

The baby carrier market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The baby carrier market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for baby carriers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The important nations in the European infant carrier market include France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. Because of the increase in household disposable income over time, Europe has a larger penetration of baby carriers than other regions. For example, between 2018 and 2019, Europe's household disposable income climbed by roughly 3%. As a result, working parents have spent money on infant care items like carriers, car seats, strollers, prams, and cribs. The infant carrier market in Europe is also growing due to parents' quickly changing lifestyles, the increased number of dual-income households, fast urbanization, and a preference for internet shopping.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany are the key market for the baby carrier market in APAC, owing to the rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyles, the rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Baby Carrier Key Market Drivers:

Baby carriers with unique features are more expensive than other types of conventional carriers in the worldwide baby carrier industry. Due to advancements in baby carriers and the incorporation of extra functions by manufacturers, parenting has gotten more convenient throughout time. However, as vendors strategize to create carriers with ergonomic designs and add-on features, market players' portfolio expansion has resulted in product premiumization. As a result, the development of novel features in baby carriers may boost the worldwide baby carrier market forward over the forecast period.

  • Baby Carrier Key Market Trends:

While utilizing the baby carrier, the infant insert and seat extender insert features allow for a wider inward-facing seating position. Smart connection is one of the modern technologies utilized in baby carriers. BabyMoon Carriers, for example, developed the first smart baby carrier, which uses e-Textile sensors in an ergonomic baby carrier to collect and communicate data about the infant's vitals to the parent's smartphone. Vendors in the baby carrier industry are also concentrating on meeting safety regulations while producing environmentally friendly baby carriers that do not contain synthetic colors, formaldehyde chemicals (PFCs).

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the baby carrier market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Model Kits for Hobbyists Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Baby Carrier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 190.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.42

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-carrier-market-segmentation-by-product-buckled-baby-carrier-baby-wrap-carrier-and-baby-sling-carrier-distribution-channel-online-and-offline-and-geography-europe-north-america-apac-south-america-and-meaforecas-301471826.html

SOURCE Technavio

