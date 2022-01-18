Baby Carrier Market size to grow by USD 190.54 Mn | Driven by innovation and portfolio extension | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby carrier market is expected to grow by USD 190.54 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4%. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth and successful marketing strategies adopted by dominant players.

Attractive Opportunities in Baby Carrier Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Baby Carrier Market: innovation and portfolio extension to drive growth

Vendors are focusing on the manufacture of baby carriers with ergonomic designs and add-on features. For instance, some vendors are offering baby carriers that are adjustable in different positions such as front carry (facing parent), front carry (facing out), hip carry, and back carry. Vendors are also focusing on providing better lumbar support and easy adjustability features to accommodate infants and younger babies comfortably. With the incorporation of such features, vendors are introducing their products at a much higher price compared to other types of regular carriers. This is helping vendors gain higher profit margins, thereby driving the market growth.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Baby Carrier Market: Rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers

There is a growing demand for ergonomically designed baby carriers that provide multiple carry positions such as hip carry, front-carry, front-carry, and back carry. This is encouraging vendors to offer advanced, innovative, and multi-functional child carriers to improve their sales as well as market shares. Some of the additional features incorporated in the baby carriers include easy fold and carry options, storage space pouches, and easy infant insert options. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global baby carriers market.

"Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the limited life cycle of baby carriers will reduce the growth potential in the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Baby Carrier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby carrier market by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the buckled baby carrier segment. Similarly, in terms of distribution channels, the online segment accounted for maximum sales of baby carriers in 2021.

Europe led the baby carrier market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share. Rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyles, the rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families are driving the growth of the baby carriers market in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Baby Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 190.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.42 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

