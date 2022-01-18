U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,632.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,719.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,438.50
    -157.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,150.50
    -7.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    +1.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    -1.7720 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -20.31 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8400
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,134.12
    -415.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.63
    -16.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,264.66
    -68.86 (-0.24%)
     

Baby Carrier Market size to grow by USD 190.54 Mn | Driven by innovation and portfolio extension | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby carrier market is expected to grow by USD 190.54 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4%. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth and successful marketing strategies adopted by dominant players.

Attractive Opportunities in Baby Carrier Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Baby Carrier Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on the growth variance, dominant players, and vendor landscape.

Baby Carrier Market: innovation and portfolio extension to drive growth

Vendors are focusing on the manufacture of baby carriers with ergonomic designs and add-on features. For instance, some vendors are offering baby carriers that are adjustable in different positions such as front carry (facing parent), front carry (facing out), hip carry, and back carry. Vendors are also focusing on providing better lumbar support and easy adjustability features to accommodate infants and younger babies comfortably. With the incorporation of such features, vendors are introducing their products at a much higher price compared to other types of regular carriers. This is helping vendors gain higher profit margins, thereby driving the market growth.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Baby Carrier Market: Rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers

There is a growing demand for ergonomically designed baby carriers that provide multiple carry positions such as hip carry, front-carry, front-carry, and back carry. This is encouraging vendors to offer advanced, innovative, and multi-functional child carriers to improve their sales as well as market shares. Some of the additional features incorporated in the baby carriers include easy fold and carry options, storage space pouches, and easy infant insert options. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global baby carriers market.

"Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the limited life cycle of baby carriers will reduce the growth potential in the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Baby Carrier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby carrier market by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the buckled baby carrier segment. Similarly, in terms of distribution channels, the online segment accounted for maximum sales of baby carriers in 2021.

Europe led the baby carrier market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share. Rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyles, the rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families are driving the growth of the baby carriers market in APAC.

Get highlights on the factors impacting the future of the market across various segments: Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Baby Stroller Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Baby Clothing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Baby Carrier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 190.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.42

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-carrier-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-190-54-mn--driven-by-innovation-and-portfolio-extension--technavio-301460635.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. After launching drone and missile strikes which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people, the Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE said it reserved the right to "respond to these terrorist attacks". UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

  • Day Traders as ‘Dumb Money’? The Pros Are Now Paying Attention

    Last year, an army of day traders turned markets upside down. This year, professional fund managers are finding that they had better keep tabs.

  • Brent Oil Climbs to 2014 High as Geopolitical Unrest Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil extended gains to the highest level in seven years as geopolitical tensions stirred in the Middle East and concerns about the demand impact of the omicron virus variant eased.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind

    Luxury car brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche and BMW have reported record sales, thanks to customers who have craved them and manufacturers that have directed scarce chips toward their most profitable models.

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • AMD & ESG: Purpose-Driven Approach to High-Performance Computing

    by Susan Moore

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Crude Markets Run Hot in Asia as Omicron Fails to Dent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The physical crude market in Asia is showing further signs of strength, bolstering the outlook for higher futures prices just as global oil benchmark Brent rallies to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus

  • Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation

  • Where Is the Cheapest Country in the World To Mine Bitcoin?

    If you are planning to buy crypto mining equipment and be a Bitcoin miner, you should really think about one thing, electricity costs.

  • Coinbase explains why it gave employees a month of ‘recharge time’ in addition to Flexible Time Off

    Coinbase's Chief People Officer LJ Brock talks about the company's decision to give employees four weeks of additional downtime in 2022.

  • Starbucks expands delivery services in China with Meituan tie-up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Starbucks said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with China's Meituan that will allow its Chinese customers to order coffee delivery via the super-app's platform. The move will expand the U.S. coffee chain's delivery footprint in China, which has since 2018 used Alibaba Group's Ele.me as its exclusive delivery partner. The two companies will also launch a service which will allow Meituan users to make private bookings for tasting of coffees and learning to make them at Starbucks stores, it said.