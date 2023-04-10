Baby clothing market size to grow by USD 30.62 billion between 2022 and 2027; Adidas AG, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby clothing market size is set to grow by USD 30.62 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.86%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027

Baby clothing market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The growth of the outerwear segment will be significant during the forecast period. Baby outerwear is further divided into dresses, pajamas, bodysuits, socks, cardigans, trainers, and more. These types of clothes are comfortable for babies and can also be used as outdoor outfits. Bottomwear products such as pants and leggings are unisex products, which has increased their demand. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Baby clothes are mainly sold through offline distribution channels, including various retail forms such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, warehouses, and department stores. These retail formats generate most of the revenue of the global baby clothes market. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing disposable incomes of consumers influence consumers to purchase premium and expensive baby clothing products. The rising birth rates and changing lifestyles of the population will also drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Story continues

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Baby clothing market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global baby clothing market is fragmented due to the presence of many local and national level players. The key players are dominating the market, with their wide range of product lines and globally popular fashion brands. Moreover, vendors operating in the global baby clothing market compete on different factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

adidas AG: The company offers baby clothes such as body suits and Disney Lion King Tee.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.: The company offers baby clothes such as swaddles and wearable blankets.

Carters Inc.: The company offers baby clothes such as rompers and pajamas.

Gerber Childrenswear: The company offers baby clothes such as 2-pack Baby and Toddler Neutral Snowman Fleece Pajamas.

The report also covers the following areas:

Baby clothing market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the rising awareness regarding the safety and comfort of babies. Sustainable clothing is being promoted all over the world, and this is also a market trend. Baby clothing made from organic cotton protects babies from irritation and rashes caused by using other materials and provides comfort to them. Hence, parents are interested in practical and convenient baby products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Trends - The advent of biosensors-based baby apparel will fuel the global baby clothing market. Biosensors-based apparel can detect various movements of infants. Manufacturers of baby apparel attach sensors to baby clothes, and these sensors gather information regarding any movements. The information is then transferred to the smartphones of parents through which they can keep a watch on their babies. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge- The practice of leasing baby products is a major challenge to the global baby clothing market. Rising awareness among consumers about the adverse environmental impact caused by clothing manufacturing companies has led to a shift in preferences. Many parents opt to rent instead of purchasing new ones. The increasing adoption of renting or leasing baby apparel globally is expected to affect the demand for new clothing, which will adversely impact the market's growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Baby clothing market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby clothing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby clothing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart clothing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4.49 billion. The market is segmented by end-user (healthcare, sports, defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The tactical and outdoor clothing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,452.63 million. The market is segmented by application (outdoor clothing and tactical clothing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Baby Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton on group, Gerber Childrenswear, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby clothing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Outerwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Underwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

12.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

12.6 Carters Inc.

12.7 Gerber Childrenswear

12.8 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

12.9 Hanesbrands Inc.

12.10 Katif Apparel

12.11 NG Apparels

12.12 Nike Inc.

12.13 Ralph Lauren Corp.

12.14 Royal Apparel

12.15 Sudarshaan Impex

12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

12.17 Truworths

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-clothing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-30-62-billion-between-2022-and-2027-adidas-ag-brainbees-solutions-pvt-ltd-among-others-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301791918.html

SOURCE Technavio