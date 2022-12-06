U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.07
    -68.77 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,512.31
    -434.79 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,985.39
    -254.55 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.92
    -36.30 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.39
    -2.54 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    -0.0056 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9500
    +0.2650 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,973.40
    +28.61 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.55
    -2.26 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Baby clothing market size to grow by USD 30.62 billion: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry is the parent market - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby clothing market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of apparel and accessories.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027

The baby clothing market size is forecasted to grow by USD 30.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Scope

The baby clothing market report covers the following areas:

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Vendor landscape

The global baby clothing market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Some of the key vendors are dominating the market, with their wide range of product lines and popular fashion brands. Vendors operating in the global baby clothing market compete on different factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. The expansion of product lines provides an opportunity for the leading players to maintain their dominance.

adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths are among some of the major market participants.

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

The outerwear segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Outerwear baby clothing is further segmented into dresses, pyjamas, bodysuits, socks, cardigans, sweatshirts, and others. Among these, bottom-wear products such as trousers and leggings hold a higher share, as they are available as unisex products, which has increased their demand.

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key markets for baby clothing in APAC. The growth of the market in these countries will be driven by factors such as the rising birth rates and changing lifestyles of the population. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers in these economies are influencing consumers to purchase premium baby clothing products.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this baby clothing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby clothing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the baby clothing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

Baby carrier market by product, channel, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027: The baby carrier market size is expected to increase by USD 263.71 million from 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

 Baby Travel bags market by distribution channel and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The baby travel bags market share is expected to increase by USD 242.37 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Baby Clothing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 30.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global baby clothing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Outerwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Underwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Carters Inc.

  • 12.7 Gerber Childrenswear

  • 12.8 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

  • 12.9 Hanesbrands Inc.

  • 12.10 Katif Apparel

  • 12.11 NG Apparels

  • 12.12 Nike Inc.

  • 12.13 Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • 12.14 Royal Apparel

  • 12.15 Sudarshaan Impex

  • 12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 12.17 Truworths

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027
Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-clothing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-30-62-billion-apparel-accessories-and-luxury-goods-industry-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301694859.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • The Chip War Can’t Be Solved by Taiwan Semi’s $40 Billion

    President Joe Biden, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang are celebrating Taiwan Semiconductor's new U.S. investment. Why the benefits are likely to be limited.

  • Starbucks implements new tipping system

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Starbucks's new tipping system and customer backlash.

  • Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

    Crude prices fell significantly at the beginning of the week despite robust US economic data coupled with strong labor figures and positive industry PMI

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Chinese Carmaker BYD Eyes Chilean Lithium Deals in Search for EV Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car juggernaut BYD Co. is looking to get into the lithium business in Latin America and Africa after prices of the key battery component surged to “unreasonable” and “not healthy” levels.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets Wr

  • EIA lowers 2022, 2023 U.S. and global oil-price forecasts

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2022 and 2023 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA said this year’s Brent crude is expected to average $101.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMiami’s Crypto

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • 2023 Could Be a Tough Year for New Warren Buffett Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

    Reports of TSM's fab capacity utilization rates decreasing could cause headwinds for this chip giant.