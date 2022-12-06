Baby clothing market size to grow by USD 30.62 billion: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby clothing market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of apparel and accessories.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027

The baby clothing market size is forecasted to grow by USD 30.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Scope

The baby clothing market report covers the following areas:

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Vendor landscape

The global baby clothing market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Some of the key vendors are dominating the market, with their wide range of product lines and popular fashion brands. Vendors operating in the global baby clothing market compete on different factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. The expansion of product lines provides an opportunity for the leading players to maintain their dominance.

adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths are among some of the major market participants.

Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The outerwear segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Outerwear baby clothing is further segmented into dresses, pyjamas, bodysuits, socks, cardigans, sweatshirts, and others. Among these, bottom-wear products such as trousers and leggings hold a higher share, as they are available as unisex products, which has increased their demand.

Distribution Channel

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key markets for baby clothing in APAC. The growth of the market in these countries will be driven by factors such as the rising birth rates and changing lifestyles of the population. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers in these economies are influencing consumers to purchase premium baby clothing products.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this baby clothing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby clothing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby clothing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors

Baby Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby clothing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Outerwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Underwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

12.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

12.6 Carters Inc.

12.7 Gerber Childrenswear

12.8 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

12.9 Hanesbrands Inc.

12.10 Katif Apparel

12.11 NG Apparels

12.12 Nike Inc.

12.13 Ralph Lauren Corp.

12.14 Royal Apparel

12.15 Sudarshaan Impex

12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

12.17 Truworths

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

