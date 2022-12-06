Baby clothing market size to grow by USD 30.62 billion: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry is the parent market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby clothing market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of apparel and accessories.
The baby clothing market size is forecasted to grow by USD 30.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample
Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report
Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Scope
The baby clothing market report covers the following areas:
Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Vendor landscape
The global baby clothing market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Some of the key vendors are dominating the market, with their wide range of product lines and popular fashion brands. Vendors operating in the global baby clothing market compete on different factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Companies incorporate different strategies to increase their shares in the global market. The expansion of product lines provides an opportunity for the leading players to maintain their dominance.
adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths are among some of the major market participants.
Baby clothing market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
The outerwear segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Outerwear baby clothing is further segmented into dresses, pyjamas, bodysuits, socks, cardigans, sweatshirts, and others. Among these, bottom-wear products such as trousers and leggings hold a higher share, as they are available as unisex products, which has increased their demand.
Distribution Channel
Geography
APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key markets for baby clothing in APAC. The growth of the market in these countries will be driven by factors such as the rising birth rates and changing lifestyles of the population. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers in these economies are influencing consumers to purchase premium baby clothing products.
To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample
What are the key data covered in this baby clothing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby clothing market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the baby clothing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors
Baby Clothing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 30.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
adidas AG, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths
Market Dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global baby clothing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Outerwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Underwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 adidas AG
12.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
12.5 Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
12.6 Carters Inc.
12.7 Gerber Childrenswear
12.8 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB
12.9 Hanesbrands Inc.
12.10 Katif Apparel
12.11 NG Apparels
12.12 Nike Inc.
12.13 Ralph Lauren Corp.
12.14 Royal Apparel
12.15 Sudarshaan Impex
12.16 The Walt Disney Co.
12.17 Truworths
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
