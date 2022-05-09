Baby Cradle Market Valuation to Touch USD 2,132.3 Million Mark by 2028 at 4.95% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Baby Cradle Market Size and Trend Analysis by Material Type (Fabric, Metal, and Wood), Shape (Rectangular, Round, and Oval), Information by Product Type (Hammock Cradle and Rocking Cradle), Category (Manual, and Electric), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others] and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “B aby Cradle Market Information by Product Type, Material Type, Shape, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is anticipated to reach roughly USD 2,132.3 million increasing at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2021 and 2028.

Market Scope:

A cradle is a common sleeping alternative for smaller children who are too big for a bassinet but not ready for bed. Cradles are surrounded by high, slatted sides and have a firm mattress. They can be built of various materials, but they are typically made of robust hardwood, making them quite durable. Baby cribs, also known as infant beds or high-sided beds, were invented and then used in 1620. Cribs were designed to keep newborns secure while they slept by having high edges to keep the baby from tumbling or climbing out.

A cradle's price ranges from reasonable to costly, depending on the brand, quality, and amenities. Although some cradles are pricey, many excellent alternatives will not break the bank. One of the most significant advantages of a cradle is that many of them can be changed into a tiny bed for your toddler, which means you won't have to buy new furniture when they outgrow the cradle.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The main contenders in the baby cradle market are

Babybjörn AB (Sweden)

Delta Children's Products Corp. (New York)

Dream On Me (New Jersey)

East Coast Nursery Ltd (UK)

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (China)

Artsana S.p.A. (Italy)

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc (US)

Silver Cross (UK)

Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc (US)

Natart Juvenile, Inc. (Canada)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The popularization and use of baby care goods such as screens, strollers, and cradles and the soaring demand for enhanced infant safety products are likely to drive the need for baby cradles over the forecast period. Furthermore, the expanding stringency of regulatory bodies' safety regulations is forcing leading market players to create goods with sophisticated safety features. This is also predicted to raise the consumption of baby cradles, thus fueling the market evolution.

Market Restraints:

The low subscriber base of these goods in developing nations limits the growth of the infant cradle market globally. Due to economic uncertainty in developing countries, it is difficult for companies to enter these markets for expansion ability. Furthermore, customers' behavior in these places is less evolved than consumers in industrialized countries. Along with customers' inadequate buying power, a lack of awareness about the facilities founded for baby care is one reason for restricting the development of the baby cradle market in these countries with elevated birthing rates. Furthermore, the dwindling purchasing power of these consumers is impeding the expansion of the infant cradle market.

COVID 19 Analysis

A baby cradle is an indispensable tool for a baby's pleasant sleep and infant growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain since several countries are on lockdown and have sealed their frontiers to prevent the virus from spreading, impacting the global infant cradle market. The impact is of the pandemic has since expanded due to the rapid deterioration of investment flows internationally. Furthermore, the government has executed rigorous preventive and containment measures to mitigate the outbreak's impact. This has resulted in important transit restrictions with worldwide ramifications. Due to global market uncertainty and initiatives to address the supply/demand mismatch. The demand for baby cradles, on the other hand, is predicted to rise. This has contributed to the expansion of the worldwide infant cradle market. The expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets worldwide will also enhance the physical distribution channel.

Market Segmentation

By Shape

The rectangular category has the biggest market share in the worldwide baby cradle market.

Based On Product Type

The rocking cradle segment has the biggest market share in the worldwide baby cradle market.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based category has the biggest market share in the baby cradle market.

Based On Material Type

The metal sector has the biggest market share in the worldwide baby cradle market.

By Category

The manual segment has the greatest market share in the baby cradle market.

Regional Insights

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the global baby cradle market during the forecast period. North America heads up the baby cradle market due to the increased use of such goods in the region and rising demand for kid safety items. Furthermore, well-known players in the infant cradle market are constantly on the lookout for sustainable certifications to compete in the market and considerably expand their market presence on online platforms to improve their client base and product availability. The improved demand for baby care items and the accessibility of moderate and premium baby cribs products through online platforms across India are driving growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, and it is predicted to develop at a reasonable rate throughout the projection period. A growing number of professional infant care centers in developing countries result in a greater need for baby cradles for security, comfort, and healthy sleep. Furthermore, the region is forecasted to propagate at a weighty CAGR in the forecast period due to escalating birth rates, sprouting patterns of nuclear families, and intensifying demand for sophisticated infant safety goods.

