Baby diaper pails market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global baby diaper pails market size is estimated to grow by USD 134.25 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Diaper Pails Market 2023-2027

Global baby diaper pails market - Five forces

The global baby diaper pails market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global baby diaper pails market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global baby diaper pails market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Steel and Plastic) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online).

The steel segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increased awareness of the importance of baby hygiene among customers in developing countries is growing due to increased advertising spending by vendors. Thus, the demand for steel baby diaper pails is expected to increase, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the global baby diaper pails market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global baby diaper pails market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global baby diaper pails market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Babies R Us is the largest retailer of baby diaper pails in the US; the baby store offers baby diaper pails in various designs, colors, and sizes. Innovation and portfolio extension, coupled with the increased awareness of the benefits of mom-and-baby hygiene products, have been identified as the growth drivers for the market.

Global baby diaper pails market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing awareness of maintaining baby hygiene in developing countries is the key factor driving the global baby diaper pails market growth.

Awareness of the importance of child hygiene is gradually increasing in the developing world, due to sellers using social media strategies and other promotional activities.

Due to rapid urbanization, parents are more concerned about their baby's hygiene and are willing to pay high prices for good quality baby care products.

A rise in dual-income households with working mothers, who are well-educated and highly aware of the importance of baby hygiene, has resulted in a notable increase in spending on baby care products.

Due to rising awareness among consumers, the global baby diaper pails market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in online sales of diaper pails is the primary trend in the global baby diaper pails market growth.

Selling products online is a great opportunity for manufacturers and a convenient experience for consumers.

There has been a significant increase in online sales of baby care products as working mothers often lead busy lifestyles that leave them no time to buy products from offline retail stores.

The increase in internet and smartphone usage has made it more convenient for them to shop online.

Due to the increased penetration of diaper pails on online channels, the global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The ease of availability of substitutes is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

Regular trash cans are the cheapest alternative to baby diaper bins. Common trash cans and bins commonly found in every household can also be used to dispose of diapers without using a diaper bin.

These bins can be used to store household waste as well as to dispose of dirty diapers.

Consumers do not prefer to spend $35-$40 on baby diaper pails and hence, opt for low-cost substitutes available in the market, such as regular trash cans and waste bins.

The ease of availability of substitutes may restrain the growth of the global baby diaper pails market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this baby diaper pails market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby diaper pails market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the baby diaper pails market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby diaper pails industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby diaper pails market vendors

Baby Diaper Pails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 134.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baby Trend Inc., BabyAuric Inc., Bumkins Finer Baby Products, Busch Systems International Inc., Carters Inc., Creative Baby Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Janibell, Kimberly Clark Corp., Mayborn Group Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Pearhead Inc., PurePail, Regal Lager Inc., Robert Thoma GmbH, StarPlus Baby Care Products Pte. Ltd., The Holding Angelcare Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Wellson Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

