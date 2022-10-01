Baby Food Maker Market size to grow by USD 403.25 Mn; Market research insights highlight technological innovations and portfolio extensions as a key driver

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Baby Food Maker Market by Application and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read Sample PDF Report

The global baby food maker market is fragmented and competitive. Key vendors are adopting various marketing strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Some of the key strategies followed by vendors include the development of innovative products, product differentiation, strong distribution channels, promotional activities, and unique packaging. During the forecast period, the competition in the market will increase with the entry of new players, technological innovations, and a rising number of partnerships among vendors and research organizations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

Apollo Pharmacies Ltd.

BABY BREZZA

BEABA SAS

Capital Brands Distribution LLC

Cuisinart

Dualit Ltd.

Elechomes Innovations LTD

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Homewell

Kalorik

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

NutriChef Kitchen LLC

OXO International Ltd.

Peek A Boo USA INC

Pigeon Corp.

QUARK BABY LTD

Sage Bears LLC

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the baby food maker market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

China and Japan are major markets for baby food makers in APAC. The rise in the number of working women in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market. APAC will also emerge as the fastest-growing market for baby food maker market. The growing interest in feeding healthy food to children is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food maker market in APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for baby food makers during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the baby food maker market share growth in the food preparation products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market will observe significant growth in the offline distribution channel over the forecast period. View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The baby food maker market is primarily driven by technological innovations and portfolio extensions. Changing demands of consumers across various regions are encouraging vendors in the market to focus on launching advanced and innovative products. Some of the key factors considered in product innovations include safety, durability, and customization. For instance, Philips offers 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker, AVENT, which is designed with ease and practicality in mind, where the settings are intuitive and comprised of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store. Similarly, Danone introduced the pre-measured tab formula milk in the UK by partnering with the Japanese food manufacturer, Meiji. As per the deal, there will be the manufacturing of a format innovation in its formula milk recipes with Meiji's proprietary tab production technology. Such product innovations and developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the decline in the birth rate will reduce the growth potential in the market. Globally, there has been a decline in the birth rate over the years. This is evident in both developed and developing countries including China, India, Brazil, the US, the UK, France, Japan, and Canada. This can be attributed to an increase in the unmarried population and a drop in the number of children per family. For instance, the current birth rate for India in 2022 is 17.163 births per 1000 people, a 1.23% decline from 2021. The birth rate for India in 2021 was 17.377 births per 1000 people, a 1.22% decline from 2020. Such a decline in the birth rate is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Baby Food Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 403.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.29 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Homewell, Kalorik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Peek A Boo USA INC, Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD, Sage Bears LLC, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bottle preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

11.4 BABY BREZZA

11.5 Capital Brands Distribution LLC

11.6 Cuisinart

11.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

11.8 Kalorik

11.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

11.11 OXO International Ltd.

11.12 Peek A Boo USA INC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

