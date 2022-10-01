U.S. markets closed

Baby Food Maker Market size to grow by USD 403.25 Mn; Market research insights highlight technological innovations and portfolio extensions as a key driver

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Baby Food Maker Market by Application and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Maker Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food Maker Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global baby food maker market is fragmented and competitive. Key vendors are adopting various marketing strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Some of the key strategies followed by vendors include the development of innovative products, product differentiation, strong distribution channels, promotional activities, and unique packaging. During the forecast period, the competition in the market will increase with the entry of new players, technological innovations, and a rising number of partnerships among vendors and research organizations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

  • Apollo Pharmacies Ltd.

  • BABY BREZZA

  • BEABA SAS

  • Capital Brands Distribution LLC

  • Cuisinart

  • Dualit Ltd.

  • Elechomes Innovations LTD

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

  • Homewell

  • Kalorik

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • NutriChef Kitchen LLC

  • OXO International Ltd.

  • Peek A Boo USA INC

  • Pigeon Corp.

  • QUARK BABY LTD

  • Sage Bears LLC

  • Williams Sonoma Inc.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the baby food maker market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

China and Japan are major markets for baby food makers in APAC. The rise in the number of working women in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market. APAC will also emerge as the fastest-growing market for baby food maker market. The growing interest in feeding healthy food to children is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food maker market in APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for baby food makers during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the baby food maker market share growth in the food preparation products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market will observe significant growth in the offline distribution channel over the forecast period. View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The baby food maker market is primarily driven by technological innovations and portfolio extensions. Changing demands of consumers across various regions are encouraging vendors in the market to focus on launching advanced and innovative products. Some of the key factors considered in product innovations include safety, durability, and customization. For instance, Philips offers 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker, AVENT, which is designed with ease and practicality in mind, where the settings are intuitive and comprised of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store. Similarly, Danone introduced the pre-measured tab formula milk in the UK by partnering with the Japanese food manufacturer, Meiji. As per the deal, there will be the manufacturing of a format innovation in its formula milk recipes with Meiji's proprietary tab production technology. Such product innovations and developments among vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the decline in the birth rate will reduce the growth potential in the market. Globally, there has been a decline in the birth rate over the years. This is evident in both developed and developing countries including China, India, Brazil, the US, the UK, France, Japan, and Canada. This can be attributed to an increase in the unmarried population and a drop in the number of children per family. For instance, the current birth rate for India in 2022 is 17.163 births per 1000 people, a 1.23% decline from 2021. The birth rate for India in 2021 was 17.377 births per 1000 people, a 1.22% decline from 2020. Such a decline in the birth rate is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Baby Food Maker Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 403.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.29

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., BABY BREZZA, BEABA SAS, Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Cuisinart, Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Homewell, Kalorik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, OXO International Ltd., Peek A Boo USA INC, Pigeon Corp., QUARK BABY LTD, Sage Bears LLC, and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Bottle preparation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ALT GROUP BABYMOOV CORP

  • 11.4 BABY BREZZA

  • 11.5 Capital Brands Distribution LLC

  • 11.6 Cuisinart

  • 11.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

  • 11.8 Kalorik

  • 11.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 11.11 OXO International Ltd.

  • 11.12 Peek A Boo USA INC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-food-maker-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-403-25-mn-market-research-insights-highlight-technological-innovations-and-portfolio-extensions-as-a-key-driver-301636561.html

SOURCE Technavio

