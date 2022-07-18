Baby Food Market to Grow at Impressive Expansion of USD 50.34 Billion: Share, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments and Regional Outlook by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research

The high adoption of baby food as it aids in the development of the brain, muscles, and nervous system, among other things, and the rise in consumer awareness of the product's various benefits further influence the market

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Baby Food Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Baby Food market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. Baby Food Market report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, consumer behavior, etc. The report assists in outlining brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends, and customer behavior in the industry which eventually leads to advanced business strategies. Being a verified and reliable source of information, this market research report offers a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business in the right direction of success. The Baby Food Market report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the baby food market was valued at USD 33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Overview:-

Baby food is a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals that is prepared for children aged four months to two years. It is thought to be an ideal substitute for breast milk due to the presence of essential nutrients that aid in the growth of infants. As babies lack the necessary muscles and teeth to chew properly, baby food serves as their primary source of nutrients. Parents have shifted to packaged foods over the years because of the convenience and better nutrition they provide.

Parents expect the highest safety and quality standards in infant nutrition. Key market players are constantly reformulating products to make them more appealing to both parents and infants. The growing working-women population and the organized retail market, particularly in developing economies, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:-

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Danone S.A. (France)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Abbott (US)

China Feihe Limited (China)

HiPP (Germany)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

among other domestic and global players.

Opportunity

Organic products are in high demand, making them a major trend in the baby food market . According to an article published in The Hindu in 2018, inorganic baby products contain many synthetic ingredients that may cause health issues. As a result, parents are increasingly choosing organic and natural products to provide their baby with sustainable and safe nutrition. Furthermore, customers' preferences are shifting toward online channels, particularly in the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is leading to an increase in sales of baby food via online channels in order to avoid stepping out.

Recent Development

The Kraft Heinz Company will launch a plant-based baby food line in April 2021 to provide babies with a high-quality vegan diet. This line includes three items: Saucy Pasta Stars with beans and carrot, Potato Bake with green beans and sweet garden peas, and Risotto with chickpeas and pumpkin.

Nestlé S.A. will enter the frozen baby food market in November 2020 with the launch of Freshful Start, an organic, simple-ingredient line of foods made with vegetables and whole grains packaged in bowls. These products are available in five different vegetable combinations.

Baby Food Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising working women population and demand for ready to eat products

The demand for baby food is increasing as the number of working women increases and there is a rapid shift toward convenience foods, propelling the baby food market. The organisation of modern households is changing, with most adults lacking time for home administration, particularly food preparation and cooking. As a result, demand for ready-to-eat or packaged foods has increased. Furthermore, working women, especially new mothers, prefer ready-to-eat meal options. These working mothers choose packaged food for their children because it saves them time and allows them to maintain a work-life balance while also caring for domestic responsibilities.

Benefits in brain development and memory enhancement

The high adoption of baby food as it aids in the development of the brain, muscles, and nervous system, among other things, and the rise in consumer awareness of the product's various benefits further influence the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation, an increase in organised retail marketing, and malnutrition incidences positively impact the baby food market.

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The baby food report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The baby food report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The baby food report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluation of numerous use cases

The baby food report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

A through market analytical survey and forecast references through the forecast tenure, encapsulating details on historical developments, concurrent events as well as future growth probability

Market Segmentation: Baby Food Market

Product type

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Ready to Feed Baby Food

Mother Milk Substitute

Cereal based food

Vegetable and Fruit Purees

Frozen foods

Others

Type

Organic

Inorganic

Ingredients

Fats and Oils

Lactose

Protein

Flour

Flavour Enhancer

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Formulations

Powder

Liquid

Health benefits

Brain & Eye Development

Muscular Growth

Bones & Teeth Development

Blood Enhancement

Nervous System

Vascular System

Body Energy

Other Benefits

Distribution channel

Super Markets

Hypermarkets

Small Grocery Retailers

Health and Beauty Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Baby Food Market Country Level Analysis

The baby food market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, type, ingredients, formulation, health benefits, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the baby food market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the baby food market, and it is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate in the near future. This will be primarily due to high birth rates, increasing female labour force participation, rising disposable income, increased public awareness of baby food products, and extensive research and development (R&D) by various companies in the baby food segment.

