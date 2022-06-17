U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,690.25
    +22.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,090.00
    +162.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,210.25
    +85.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,662.30
    +10.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.19
    -0.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4170
    +1.1770 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,934.87
    -1,524.62 (-6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.65
    -32.36 (-6.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,847.20
    -584.00 (-2.21%)
     

Baby Food Market by Type and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Food Market is segmented by Type (prepared baby food, dried baby food, and other baby food). The market share growth by the prepared baby food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Prepared baby foods are fortified with the necessary amount of iron and other nutrients that are essential for the growth of babies. Globally, demand for prepared baby food is rising, owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming food products that have fewer pesticide residues.

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Key industry trends, opportunities & threats, market players, brand, strategy, and development. Find Out More

The Baby Food Market value is set to grow by USD 6.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.38% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Baby Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 6.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Hong Kong (SAR, Russian Federation, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Hero Group, Nestle SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 Baby Food Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

The market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Hong Kong (SAR) are the key markets for baby food in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of working women is leading to a rise in the overall household income will facilitate the baby food market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Baby Food Market: Driver

One of the key factors driving the baby food market growth is the increasing women's participation in the workforce. Urbanization and the growth of the middle-class population have encouraged consumers to adopt convenience-oriented lifestyles, which is likely to make baby food products a necessary option among working women. A majority of working mothers return to their jobs shortly after childbirth and are therefore on the lookout for healthy and convenient food options for their babies. This makes baby food products an appealing option as they can combine health and nutrition with convenience. The number of working women in several developed, as well as developing countries, has increased substantially in recent years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women held approximately 50.04% of American jobs as of December 2019, registering a growth of about 49.7% compared to the previous year. This increase in the number of working women on a global level has also led to an increase in dual-income households and the per capita income of families, thereby strengthening their purchasing power and increasing their affordability. This will be a major factor in driving the growth of the global baby food market during the forecast period.

Baby Food Market: Trend

Growing packaging innovation will be a key trend in near future. Packaging is often considered to be an extension of a brand's value. Good packaging not only provides better protection and tamper resistance, but it can also be used for marketing. Marketing communication and graphic designs on the surface of the package help garner customer attention. Therefore, baby food manufacturers are adopting innovative packaging strategies to increase the shelf life of their products and attract consumers. Vendors operating in the global baby food market continue to experiment with novel packaging concepts and invest heavily in the development of innovative, eco-friendly, and recyclable alternatives to conventional packaging. In February 2020, Danone announced the launch of Track & Connect, a digitally-enabled service that enables access to new data-driven, personalized after-sales support and services for the company's baby formula brands like Aptamil, Karicare, Laboratoire Gallia, and Nutrilon. The focus of vendors on offering baby food products in attractive packaging, coupled with other packaging innovations in the market, can help increase the sales of baby food products and, subsequently, have a positive impact on the growth of the global baby food market during the forecast period.

Baby Food Market: Challenge

Increasing number of product recalls is one of the key challenges hindering the baby food market growth. Manufacturers of baby food products issue product recall due to various factors such as product contamination and incorrect labeling. Frequent product recalls can severely affect a company's brand image, sales, and growth. Product recalls increasing the operational and financial costs for companies operating in the market. They can adversely affect market growth as consumers lose confidence in the products and the reputation of manufacturers issuing recalls. Manufacturers may also incur additional costs in the form of compensation for settling various legal litigations filed against them. In February 2020, Lidl GB (Lidl) recalled ten different types of baby food of its private brand, Lupilu Organic Baby Food, due to the possible presence of mold in the products. In January 2020, Cow & Gate (a popular brand of Danone), along with Tesco, announced the recall of 15 types of baby food jars as a precautionary measure due to the possible contamination of some jars.

Download sample Report for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies

Baby Food Market: Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Danone SA

  • Hero Group

  • Nestle SA

  • Perrigo Co. Plc

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

The baby food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, employing innovative marketing strategies, and various packaging innovations to compete in the market.

Related Reports Include:

Global Ready-to-Eat Pureed Baby Foods Market: This market research report identifies Beech-Nut, HiPP, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, and Plum, PBC as the leading vendors in the global ready-to-eat pureed baby foods market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Organic Baby Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The organic baby food market size is expected to grow by $ 4.38 bn and record a CAGR of 10% during 2020-2024. This market report further entails segmentations by Product (Organic prepared, Organic infant formula, Organic dried, and Organic other), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Distribution channel (offline and online).To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Prepared baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Dried baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Other baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.5 Danone SA

  • 10.6 Hero Group

  • 10.7 Nestle SA

  • 10.8 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • 10.10 Royal FrieslandCampina NV

  • 10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-food-market-by-type-and-geography-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-20212025-301568860.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

    On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. "As Cadillac's future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement.

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • US retail sales unexpectedly drop in May as inflation weighs on spending

    U.S. retail sales fell in May as record gasoline and food prices prompted households to cut back spending.

  • Sell the Ethereum Merge

    The Ethereum Merge has been planned for years, but that doesn’t mean it will be good for the price of ETH.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Oil edges down as demand concerns weigh, heading for weekly fall

    Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week. Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%. If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Goldman’s Currie Says Oil Markets Are Tighter Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets are tighter than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top commodity researcher had expected just a few months ago. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBrent crude is trading ne

  • These 12 Stocks Could Be Takeover Targets in 2022

    Citigroup did a screen of likely candidates. It analyzed more than 9,000 stocks from developed countries in the S&P Global BMI Index.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices Looks Like a Long Shot

    The president says he will use "all tools at my disposal" to lower prices. But one of the core issues, limited refinery capacity, can't be solved quickly.

  • Energy Transition Goals At Risk As EU May Label Lithium As Toxic

    A potential European Commission act to classify lithium as a Category 1A reproductive toxin could actively drive up costs in the battery metal supply chain while undermining Europe’s energy goals

  • Sizzling US Gasoline Market Cools With Futures, Pump Price Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Cooling pump prices and futures contracts are signs that the US gasoline market may be taking a breather amid slower demand growth and higher refinery runs.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Ea

  • VW U.S. chief warns of industry challenges with EV battery shift

    Volkswagen AG's top U.S. executive said on Thursday the United States faces major challenges in ramping up battery production to facilitate a shift to electric vehicles including attracting skilled workers, mining for key metals and supply chain issues. Scott Keogh, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, told an Automotive News forum in Washington that the move to EVs is the single biggest "industrial transformation in America."

  • PepsiCo's new $8.5M warehouse adds to logistics growth northeast of Atlanta

    Pepsi's new distribution center in Jackson County highlights the booming industrial growth along the northern reaches of Interstate 85.

  • LVMH on 'a very good track' for first half, CEO says

    LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said on Thursday the French luxury goods giant was on a "very good track" regarding its performance for the first six months of the year. "I am optimistic, you will see the numbers," Arnault told reporters during a tech event in Paris, referring to his group which owns labels Louis Vuitton and Dior. Arnault said he was optimistic central banks in the United States and Europe could slow inflation without triggering a recession, noting “the global economy is at a turning point."

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.