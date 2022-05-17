U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.19
    -1.01 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0117 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0170 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3480
    +0.2950 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,130.49
    +312.39 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WMT
  • ABT
  • NSRGF
  • NSRGY
  • AMZN

The U.S. is pulling out all the stops in a widespread government effort to alleviate growing pressure from a nationwide baby formula shortage.

Pandemic-related supply chain pressures were exacerbated when the country's largest formula producer, Abbott (ABT), had to shut down a plant in Sturgis, Michigan, in February and recall several products in light of reports of infant sicknesses.

The subsequent investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that while samples of the bacteria of concern, Cronobacter sakazakii, were found in some parts of the plant, there isn't enough data to link the four cases, including two deaths, to Abbott's product. But government officials have said current testing and the database for the specific bacteria are limited, which is something the FDA is hoping to be able to change.

Amid the shutdown occurred, the company took 20 products off the shelves, including those used by nearly 5,000 infants as well as some older children and adults with rare metabolic diseases, according to the White House.

Since then, other companies have begun to increase formula production. Rickett Benckiser said it has increased production by 30%, meanwhile Nestle is importing Gerber from European sites.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, hands out infant formula during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. Parents seeking baby formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves in part because of ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, hands out infant formula during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. Parents seeking baby formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves in part because of ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

How we got here

So how did one plant shutting down cause this much havoc? A look at the market holds some clues.

Abbott has a majority market share of the country's entire baby formula market. It and Nestle/Gerber and Rickett/Mead-Johnson account for 80% of the U.S. market, according to U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ-06).

Half of the country's market is made up of Women, Infants and Children (WIC) beneficiaries — meaning the government is subsidizing those products — meaning they are limited in choosing alternative options.

"The type of formula that companies make and distribute is impacted by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), administered by USDA. About half of infant formula nationwide is purchased by participants using WIC benefits, based on both federal requirements and additional rules set by individual states that have a large effect on the availability and distribution of infant formula in a given state," according to the White House.

How widespread is the shortage?

Sources show different stories. One data set points to a 40% out-of-stock rate of baby formula in stores. Meanwhile, the FDA cited Information Resources Inc. (IRI) showing 80% in-stock rates for the week ending May 8. The FDA also cited the same source that shows infant formula sales by volume were up 13% in April, compared to the month prior, and sales by unit were up 5% in April compared to the month prior.

FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response, Frank Yiannas, said that the data show the market at-large, and does not account for specific products that are in severe shortage.

In addition, panic buying in the past week due to extensive media coverage of the shortage could be contributing to more empty shelves, Yiannas said during a media briefing Monday.

What else is the government doing?

The U.S. government is looking overseas, soliciting embassies, countries and companies to identify sources from places with similarly strict regulatory standards for infant formula. That could help if received fast enough, but no clear timeline is available for that strategy.

The FDA is also relaxing rules to encourage more domestic production and focusing on how to ensure more supplier diversity for the future.

In addition, two U.S. House committees are investigating why the issue spiraled out of control so quickly. That includes deciphering how much of the problem is related to pandemic induced supply chain issues and the responsibility of Abbott. A whistleblower first reported concerns with the Abbott plant late last year.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was joined by other Democratic lawmakers Tuesday to announce legislation that would ensure that WIC recipients have more flexibility in the future by giving more authority to state and territory governments and to allocate $28 million to the FDA to help it respond to the current and future crises.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT 3rd District) said it was a shame that parents, especially those living paycheck to paycheck, are struggling to feed their babies "in what is the richest country in the world."

DeLauro blamed Abbott and the other large companies for the shortage, saying it was "caused in large part by corporate greed and consolidation."

On Monday, the FDA and Abbott reached an agreement, which was approved by a court, that clears the path to restart the plant. Abbott must remedy the concerns the FDA has and after that it will take two weeks to restart the plant, and six to eight weeks before products are back in full supply on shelves, the company said in a statement.

What can you do?

For anyone who needs immediate supply, Abbott has launched a hotline, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has set up a website for more information. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT 5th District) noted that there are several Facebook groups dedicated to finding out when supplies are in stock. In addition, White House officials recommended talking to a pediatrician for help in understanding which replacement brands are appropriate for parents to use.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • Ben Bernanke helped the U.S. recover after 2008 and now sees huge warning signs on inflation, stagflation and student debt

    “Why did they delay their response? I think in retrospect, yes, it was a mistake."

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Pfizer's Setbacks With Paxlovid Are Mounting -- Should Investors Be Concerned?

    Due to its clinically proven ability to keep 89% of high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral pill called Paxlovid is one of the hottest and most lucrative drugs of 2022. What's more, Paxlovid makes up a significant portion of the company's revenue growth, though it's nowhere near the weight of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Can Pfizer supply enough pills to meet its guidance?

  • Chile Copper Mines Dodge Radical Changes as Convention Vote Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper producers from BHP Group to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will avoid a major shakeup of mining rights in Chile -- at least for now -- after writers of a new constitution wrapped up deliberations. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection T

  • Elon Musk has already decided which way he’s voting in the next election

    The political views of the Tesla CEO have previously been tricky to pin down — until now.

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Warns Recession to Last; US Targets Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said its recession will last longer than previously thought, according to Tass, while the US raised the odds that President Vladimir Putin’s government will be pushed to default. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay

  • Russia makes new threats over use of Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile on Britain

    Kremlin official also says it is ‘absolutely legitimate’ for Russia to question existence of Finland

  • Alberta premier says Canada could boost oil export to U.S., calls for major new pipeline

    (Reuters) -Canada could add over a million barrels per day (bpd) of oil export capacity to the United States over the next two years, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday, while also calling for a new cross-border oil pipeline. However, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said there was little discussion in Ottawa or Washington about a new oil pipeline, and warned that narrowly focusing on fossil fuel security risked hindering climate goals. Kenney and Wilkinson were in Washington addressing a Senate energy and natural resources committee on the issue of energy security, as countries around the world face rising crude prices and tight supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • House Min. Leader McCarthy pivots after question about subpoena and saying Trump admitted “some responsibility” for 1/6.

    During a recent press conference, a reporter asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he would comply with a subpoena he received from the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy is one of several GOP lawmakers recently subpoenaed by the January 6 panel. The reporter also asked about a tape recording of McCarthy speaking to Republicans, during which McCarthy said that former President Trump bore some responsibility for the January 6 insurrection.

  • Bezos' fight with Biden: A timeline of their Twitter feud over inflation

    Jeff Bezos' Twitter feud with the Biden White House stretched into its second week Monday after the White House pushed back against the Amazon founder's recent tweets regarding inflation.

  • Fed's Powell vows to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation surge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

  • Ampio's Independent Committee Launches Investigation Related To AP-013 Trial

    Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: AMPE) independent special Committee of the Ampio Board of Directors has started an internal investigation regarding Ampio's AP-013 trial with the assistance of independent legal counsel. FDA has communicated to Ampio that it does not consider data from AP-013 to be sufficient to demonstrate efficacy as a second pivotal trial for Ampion. Further analysis suggests that data from AP-013 will not be sufficient to support regulatory approval in the US or other count

  • DeSantis says Florida could take control of Disney's special district

    The Republican governor last month signed a bill that will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida, a special governing jurisdiction that has allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city since the late 1960s. DeSantis has been locked in a feud with the entertainment company since its leaders came out in opposition of a new state law that limits the teaching and discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. DeSantis told a news conference on Monday that rather than have local communities absorb jurisdiction over Disney, it is "more likely that the state will actually assume control."

  • Big tech is fighting a new Texas law targeting social media — here's what happens next

    As a controversial new social media law went into effect Wednesday in Texas, the Supreme Court is weighing Big Tech’s emergency request to put it on hold as they fight it in court.

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”