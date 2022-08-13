U.S. markets closed

Baby Monitors Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.4% during Forecast Period 2021-2031, notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global baby monitors market stood at more than US$ 1 Bn in 2020. The market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global baby monitor market size is anticipated to cross valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031. The global market for baby monitors is being driven by the rising awareness regarding the security and safety of newborns in developing nations. In order to meet the growing demand from customers throughout the world, market players are working to provide cutting-edge baby monitor products.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, August 12, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, August 12, 2022, Press release picture

Additionally, small and medium-sized businesses that make products are establishing themselves in the global market by producing effective, secure, and dependable baby monitors. Growing consumer product awareness, growing disposable income, and quickly developing offline and online distribution channels are expected to propel the global baby monitors market. The global market, however, is being restrained by hacking, signal interference, concerns with smartphone connectivity, and limited technical reliability. However, smart baby monitor market is expected to observe steady growth due to the benefits of smartphone connectivity.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5156

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global market for baby monitors is primarily driven by the growing working populace. The need for baby monitors has grown as nuclear homes have multiplied throughout the world. The demand for newborn day care facilities is quite high due to the increase in the number of working individuals all over the world. The growing demand for baby monitors can be attributed to this aspect.

  • Consumers' increasing discretionary income is a major driving force behind growth of the global baby monitors market. Baby monitor market analysis highlight that parents in the developing nations are prepared to shell out more for high-quality baby monitors. The global baby monitors market is expected to expand at a faster rate due to the increasing need for effective and affordable devices.

  • In order to boost their income, companies in the global baby monitors market are concentrating on creating technologically advanced products. In the baby monitors business, innovation is crucial in achieving success. Innovative as well as upgraded items are more than likely to be purchased by consumers, which is expected to augur well for the advanced baby monitor market. The growth of the global market is being fueled by technological developments in such products. It is anticipated that during the following years, this would further raise demand for baby monitors.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5156

Global Baby Monitors Market: Growth Drivers

  • The market participants for baby monitors are expected to observe value-grab opportunities company-owned websites, e-commerce websites, and number of physical distribution channels all continue to grow.

  • North America is anticipated to account for a considerable baby monitor market share during the forecast period. Significant presence of technologically advanced advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge baby monitor devices is expected to drive the regional market. The expansion of the market is also being aided by the rising number of nuclear family homes in the region.

Global Baby Monitors Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Dorel Industries, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips N. V.

  • Summer Infant Inc.

  • LOREX Technology Inc.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=5156

Global Baby Monitors Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Video Monitor

  • Audio Monitor

  • Baby Movement Monitors

  • Others

Connectivity

  • Wired Baby Monitors

  • Wireless Baby Monitors

Range

  • Up to 249 ft

  • 250 to 499 ft

  • 500 to 749 ft

  • 750 to 999 ft

  • 1,000 to 1,499 ft

  • Above 1,499 ft

Price Range

  • Low (Below US$ 50)

  • Medium (US$ 50-200)

  • High (Above US$ 200)

Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Smart Crib Market - The global smart crib market is expected to reach US$ 545.4 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031

Baby Care Products Market - The global baby care products market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 163.4 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031

Baby Skincare Market - The global baby skincare market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 20.3 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031

Baby Diaper Market - The global baby diaper market is projected to reach value of US$ 84.1 Bn by 2027, at an average annual growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period

Disposable and Sustainable Baby Diaper Market - The global disposable and sustainable baby diaper market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 53.43 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

Skin Care Products Market - The global skin care products market is expected to reach the value of US$ 269.2 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2031

Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market - The baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031

Organic Personal Care Market - The global organic personal care products market to expand at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711895/Baby-Monitors-Market-to-Rise-at-CAGR-of-44-during-Forecast-Period-2021-2031-notes-TMR-Study

