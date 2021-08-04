U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Baby Monitors Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $226.59 Million by 2025

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market has the potential to grow by USD 226.59 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Monitors Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Insights


Market Segmentations

Baby Monitors Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact

Covers

Industry


Segments

Audio and video baby monitors

Communication Services

Positive

Product

Advanced baby monitors








Vendors

Offerings

Region


Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Movement Monitor

North America

will offer 36% of the growth opportunity





Arlo Technologies Inc..

Arlo Baby










The rising demand from developing countries is notably driving the baby monitors market growth, although factors such as risks associated with sensors and signals of smart baby monitors may impede market growth. This baby monitors market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  • Instant acces to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Baby Monitors Market Companies:

  • Angelcare Monitor Inc.

  • Arlo Technologies Inc.

  • Dorel Industries Inc.

  • Foscam Inc.

  • Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Advanced Baby Monitor Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The advanced baby monitor market value is projected to grow by USD 385.42 million at a CAGR of 10.42% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43988

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-monitors-market-sales-growth-is-expected-to-be-worth-226-59-million-by-2025--301348209.html

SOURCE Technavio

