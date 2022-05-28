Baby Monitors Market Size to Grow by USD 226.59 million | Rising Demand from Developing Countries to Drive the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market will be driven by factors such as the rising demand from developing countries. In APAC and MEA, baby monitors are considered non-essential products. However, with the rising internet penetration, the demand for baby monitors is increasing in these countries. This has led to a major change in customer purchasing behavior. Countries such as China, India, and Thailand have a high potential for baby care products such as baby monitors owing to their huge population, growing awareness, increasing number of working parents, and improving education level.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Monitors Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The baby monitors market size is expected to grow by USD 226.59 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23% during the forecast period.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Scope

The baby monitors market report covers the following areas:

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Market Challenge

The availability of alternative products and services such as security cameras is challenging the baby monitors market growth. These products are expensive and their use is limited to monitoring infants and babies. Hence, some consumers prefer buying CCTV camera setups that can monitor the interiors and exteriors of residential establishments. Though the overall setup of CCTV cameras is expensive, they offer a high return on investment (ROI) with a long lifespan. Parents can also appoint caretakers for their children. To overcome these challenges, vendors need to invest more in promotions to spread awareness of the benefits of installing baby monitors over other alternative products and services.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

Geographic landscape

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby monitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market, vendors

Baby Monitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 226.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Audio and video baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Advanced baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Audio baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.

11.4 Arlo Technologies Inc.

11.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

11.6 Foscam Inc.

11.7 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

11.8 iBaby Labs Inc.

11.9 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

11.10 Jablotron Alarms AS

11.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.12 Lenovo Group Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

