U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,762.57
    -303.46 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Baby Monitors Market Size to Grow by USD 226.59 million | Rising Demand from Developing Countries to Drive the Market Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market will be driven by factors such as the rising demand from developing countries. In APAC and MEA, baby monitors are considered non-essential products. However, with the rising internet penetration, the demand for baby monitors is increasing in these countries. This has led to a major change in customer purchasing behavior. Countries such as China, India, and Thailand have a high potential for baby care products such as baby monitors owing to their huge population, growing awareness, increasing number of working parents, and improving education level.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Monitors Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Monitors Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The baby monitors market size is expected to grow by USD 226.59 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about other factors that impact the growth of the market

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Scope

The baby monitors market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Market Challenge

The availability of alternative products and services such as security cameras is challenging the baby monitors market growth. These products are expensive and their use is limited to monitoring infants and babies. Hence, some consumers prefer buying CCTV camera setups that can monitor the interiors and exteriors of residential establishments. Though the overall setup of CCTV cameras is expensive, they offer a high return on investment (ROI) with a long lifespan. Parents can also appoint caretakers for their children. To overcome these challenges, vendors need to invest more in promotions to spread awareness of the benefits of installing baby monitors over other alternative products and services.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

For more information about vendors and their offerings, Download a Sample Report

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geographic landscape

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the baby monitors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market, vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to an analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements

Related Reports

Digital Camera Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bluetooth Speaker Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Baby Monitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 226.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Audio and video baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Advanced baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Audio baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.

  • 11.4 Arlo Technologies Inc.

  • 11.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

  • 11.6 Foscam Inc.

  • 11.7 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 iBaby Labs Inc.

  • 11.9 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

  • 11.10 Jablotron Alarms AS

  • 11.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.12 Lenovo Group Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-monitors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-226-59-million--rising-demand-from-developing-countries-to-drive-the-market-growth--technavio-301555790.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk plans to open 24-hour Tesla restaurant in Hollywood

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his plans to open an all-night Tesla restaurant in Hollywood that will feature a drive-in movie theater, two 45 ft. LED movie screens, and superchargers.

  • These 3 Oil Companies Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • Tesla won't set up manufacturing plant in India until allowed to first sell and service cars, Elon Musk says

    Tesla won't set up a manufacturing plant in India until it is first allowed to sell and service imported cars in the South Asian nation, the carmaker's chief executive Elon Musk said Friday, more than a year after an Indian state said that the electric carmaker was planning to open a plant in the southern part of the country. Responding to an individual on Twitter, who had asked for an update on Tesla's manufacturing plant in India, Musk responded, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars."

  • EDF Nuclear Failures Undermine Europe’s Push to Exit Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA’s nuclear failures are sending ripples through European energy markets, threatening to undermine the continent’s plan to turn its back on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Almost Erase This Month’s Losses Amid Rally: Markets WrapEurope’s biggest producer of atomi

  • First flight of Spirit-tied B-21 bomber pushed to 2023

    The first flight of the B-21 bomber, one of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc.’s most important defense programs, has been moved back to 2023. The Northrop Grumman B-21 had previously been expected to fly later this year. According to a report from the Air Force Times, the service pushed back first flight by at least six months but is still expected to publicly unveil the first aircraft later this year.

  • Biden Might Limit Oil Exports to Lower U.S. Gasoline Prices

    Curbs would be controversial, since exports have been helping Europe reduce it's dependence on Russian oil. How U.S. refiners could be hurt.

  • Which beaten-down blue chip should I buy for a quick bounce? Tigress Financial says Ford shares could soar 70% in the next year — here’s why

    Ford has been walloped. But this Wall Street firm says it has the gas to come back strong.

  • Costco is not lifting the price of its $1.50 hot dog — but here’s the food item where it succumbed to inflation pressure

    The world has changed so much since 1985 but the price of Costco Wholesale's hot dog-and-soda special -- $1.50 -- has remained constant.

  • Robinhood agrees to settle customer lawsuit over 2020 outages

    Robinhood Markets Inc has agreed in principle to settle a proposed class action filed by customers in the United States who claimed the investment app's outages in March 2020 shut them out of trading on pandemic-related volatility. The company filed notice of the pending deal with a San Francisco federal court on Thursday, saying it was resolving details of the agreement and would seek court approval of a settlement within 60 days. Court papers did not disclose how much Robinhood will pay to settle the action, which sought damages for a class of all U.S. users who held stock or options during a service outage on March 2, 2020.

  • Why cash is an important part of your retirement plan

    Retirement savers are often told they’ll see a greater return in their retirement assets if they invest it – and that may be true – but it’s important to prioritize some cash in a retirement plan as well. Retirement Tip of the Week: For those close to retirement, consider keeping a portion of your retirement plan in cash – whether that be in the portfolio itself, or in a separate account. Bank and money market accounts do not generate the same type of returns as investments, though right now with volatility some investors may beg to differ.

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • Israeli private detective used Indian hackers in job for Russian oligarchs - court filing

    An Israeli private investigator currently in U.S. custody used Indian hackers to conduct surveillance operations for ultra-wealthy Russians, a reporter said in a court filing late Wednesday. Independent journalist Scott Stedman told a court in New York that jailed private detective Aviram Azari worked "on surveillance and cyber-intelligence operations at the behest of Russian oligarchs," citing a mix of public reporting and confidential sources. Stedman said in a declaration that one of the Russian oligarchs concerned was aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, whom he said indirectly employed Azari in connection with a business dispute in Austria.

  • Toyota Is Cutting Car Production Again. It’s Bad News for Inflation.

    Global car production has been hampered for months because of a plethora of supply-chain and logistics issues. Friday, Toyota Motor (ticker: TM) cut its production plans again. Toyota is taking additional downtime at some plants the week of June 6.

  • U.S. retailers' ballooning inventories set stage for deep discounts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Major U.S. retailers that recently scrambled to restock shelves amid product shortages disclosed this week that their stores are now packed with too much merchandise, and some are even doing what was unthinkable just a few months ago: discounting unsold goods. With shoppers' tastes quickly shifting, many retailers now find themselves with a surplus of merchandise, driving up costs. Costco Wholesale Corp said its inventories ballooned 26% in its fiscal third quarter ended May 8 that included a "few hundred million dollars" of extra holiday merchandise and being a "little heavy" on small appliances and household items.

  • The Charts Map a Route to Phillips 66

    The energy sector remains strong and Phillips 66 has recently broken out on the upside from a base pattern. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PSX, below, we can see that the current advance started back in September.

  • Analyst Report: Aurora Cannabis Inc.

    Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, FB Among 31 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Apple is hiking hourly pay for retail employees to $22 an hour. Corporate workers are getting a boost, too

    On Wednesday, a fourth Apple store, in Louisville, launched an organizing campaign to form a union.

  • Gen Z and millennials are enjoying the biggest pay raises amid Great Resignation

    Younger workers are seeing big pay increases during the Great Resignation, with Gen Z getting a 19.9% bump last year.

  • This eclipse-like event is why bitcoin could reach $100,000 by next year, says forecaster who has made prescient calls

    The forecaster predicts the No. 1 cryptocurrency could climb to over $100,000 by later next year, in a run higher that could last up to 2025.