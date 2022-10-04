Baby Powder Market to Record a CAGR of 5.65%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby powder market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing disposable income, customer awareness, and a declining child mortality rate. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the baby powder market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Powder Market 2022-2026

The baby powder market size is expected to grow by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for organic baby powders is driving the baby powder market growth. Organic baby powders have natural ingredients and a negligible amount of synthetic additives, perfume, colors, and artificial preservatives. Moreover, there is transparency about the ingredients used in organic baby powders, which enhances the trust of consumers and encourages the use of these products. Therefore, the demand for organic baby powders is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The growing preference for DIY baby powder at home is challenging the baby powder market growth. Homemade baby powders have no side effects on the baby's skin or health. They include natural ingredients, such as corn starch, baking soda, and arrowroot powder. These powders can be stored at room temperature. They can be stored for longer periods without undergoing degradation in the quality of ingredients. Therefore, the growing preference for DIY baby powders made at home is expected to hamper the growth of the baby powder market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The baby powder market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance scores. The tool uses various factors for classifying the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, investments, new product launches, and growth in market share.

Baby Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 357.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

