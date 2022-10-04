U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,743.00
    +52.75 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,908.00
    +370.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,480.75
    +195.00 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.70
    +29.80 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.00
    +0.37 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.30
    +14.30 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    +0.44 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9872
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.33
    -2.29 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1367
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7800
    +0.1600 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,946.63
    +741.41 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.33
    +17.97 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.49
    +96.73 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Baby Powder Market to Record a CAGR of 5.65%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby powder market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing disposable income, customer awareness, and a declining child mortality rate. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the baby powder market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Powder Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Powder Market 2022-2026

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

The baby powder market size is expected to grow by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for organic baby powders is driving the baby powder market growth. Organic baby powders have natural ingredients and a negligible amount of synthetic additives, perfume, colors, and artificial preservatives. Moreover, there is transparency about the ingredients used in organic baby powders, which enhances the trust of consumers and encourages the use of these products. Therefore, the demand for organic baby powders is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The growing preference for DIY baby powder at home is challenging the baby powder market growth. Homemade baby powders have no side effects on the baby's skin or health. They include natural ingredients, such as corn starch, baking soda, and arrowroot powder. These powders can be stored at room temperature. They can be stored for longer periods without undergoing degradation in the quality of ingredients. Therefore, the growing preference for DIY baby powders made at home is expected to hamper the growth of the baby powder market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The baby powder market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance scores. The tool uses various factors for classifying the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, investments, new product launches, and growth in market share.

Related Reports

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The baby powder market size is expected to increase by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026.

Baby Toiletries Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The baby toiletries market size is expected to increase by USD 8.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Baby Powder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 357.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.17

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Artsana Spa

  • 10.4 Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC

  • 10.5 California Baby

  • 10.6 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

  • 10.7 FREZYDERM SA

  • 10.8 GAIA Skin Naturals

  • 10.9 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.11 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.12 Simply Pure Products

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-powder-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-65-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301638781.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Tesla Heading for a Steeper Correction?

    Tesla shares falter following lackluster deliveries, lukewarm AI Day reception

  • US to Announce New Limits on Chip Technology Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to announce new restrictions on China’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology, according to people with knowledge of the situation, an escalation of Washington’s efforts to stifle Beijing’s industrial ambitions and a risk to growth for the $550 billion sector.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for Fir

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in B

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresSpot prices for coal from Central

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • China Restricts Exports of Corn Starch, Signaling Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China has curbed exports of corn starch in a signal that the world’s biggest corn importer is likely worried about local supplies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsThe government has asked

  • Dish welcomes the return of Disney, ESPN channels

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss the return of Disney and ESPN channels to cable provider Dish.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

    The miner currently has 140 megawatts of total computing power in its two facilities.

  • S&P 500 energy stocks kick off fourth quarter with best day in nearly two years

    Surging oil prices and falling Treasury yields helped the S&P 500 energy sector to kick off the month of October, and the fourth quarter, with its biggest daily gain in nearly two years.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus

    ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

    U.S. natural gas prices have quadrupled in the last two years, a price spike that is, in part, due to the country’s booming LNG industry

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.