Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market to Gain Value of US$ 13.5 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Increase in popularity of mom-to-be complete care gift sets is expected to help the baby & pregnancy skincare products market expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global baby & pregnancy skincare products market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 13.5 Bn by 2031, as per a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that baby & pregnancy skincare products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The understanding pertaining to adverse effects of paraben, animal oil, mineral oil, alcohol, and soap (PAMAS) products on babies is being rising in the recent years globally. Hence, market players are increasing their production capabilities in premium quality and ingredient-safe products in order to avoid harmful events in babies. In addition to body butter and stretch oils, companies in the baby & pregnancy skincare products market are increasing the production of body wash and foot creams.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83196



Major consumers are inclining toward adopting products with no harsh fragrances, parabens, triclosan, 1,4 – Dioxane, and harmful mineral oils. Companies operating in the baby & pregnancy skincare products market are focusing on the researches in order to develop products as per the current market needs. Such factors are prognosticated to help in the growth of the global market, states a TMR review that covers important insights on the segments of baby & pregnancy skincare products market.

Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: Key Findings

Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced products. Moreover, key players of baby & pregnancy skincare products market are focusing on the use of varied marketing strategies such as social media, influencer marketing, and other advertising ways in order to boost their sales numbers. Such initiatives are likely to help in the overall growth of the market in the near future.

The popularity of aesthetically attractive nest gift boxes is being rising in the recent years as these boxes comprise toxin-free and natural skincare products for pregnant women. This aside, the demand for products that are dermatologically tested and Australia Allergy Certified is being increasing among the expecting mothers.

The demand for natural foot creams containing arginine and peppermint essential oils is being rising in the recent years owing to their ability of help in improving blood circulation and soothing tired muscles, thereby providing relief from swollen ankles and tired feet. Moreover, companies in the baby & pregnancy skincare products market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen natural foot creams with arginine and peppermint essential oils. This aside, latest foot creams manufactured using argan oil and shea butter are gaining traction as they deeply moisturize and hydrate the foot skin. Such factors are estimated to help in the overall growth of the global baby & pregnancy skincare products market during the forecast period.





Story continues

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=83196



Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: Growth Boosters

Increase worldwide understanding on pregnancy skin care and baby hygiene is expected to fuel the growth of the baby & pregnancy skincare products market share during the forecast period

Surge in the demand for mom-to-be complete care gift sets across the globe is driving business prospects in the baby & pregnancy skincare products market

Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

Childs Farm

Good Bubble

Earth Mama Organics

Nine Naturals LLC

Laboratoires Expanscience

Pleni Naturals

Noodle & Boo

Baby Teva

Weleda UK

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Clarins

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Union Swiss

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=83196



Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market Segmentation

Product Type Maternal/Pregnancy Skin Care Toning/Firming Lotion Breast Cream Itching Prevention Cream Stressed Leg Product Stretch Mark Minimizer Others Baby Skin Care Body wash Baby balm Face & Body Cream Others

Distribution Channel Hospital and Clinical Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-commerce Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Telemedicine Market: The global telemedicine market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 526.7 Bn by the end of 2031The global telemedicine market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 526.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: The global clinical laboratory services market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 561.1 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital Brain Health Market: The global digital brain health market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 382.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Teleradiology Market: The global teleradiology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 26.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

ePharmacy Market: The global ePharmacy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 362.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Breast Tissue Markers Market: The global breast tissue markers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental Composites Market: The global dental composites market is expected to reach the value of US$ 59.3 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2031.

Microplate Washers Market: Microplate washers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





