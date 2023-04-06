Baby Shark Universe Joins the Polygon Ecosystem at GDC 2023, Utilizing the Baby Shark IP

SEOUL, KOREA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Shark Universe, which participated in the global game developer conference 2023, is scheduled for an ALPHA test in the second half of the year.

Baby Shark Universe, an open-world game that utilizes the world-renowned Baby Shark IP(intellectual property) of The Pinkfong Company, recently participated in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023, the world's largest game developer conference. The project showcased a playable alpha version and held meetings with various investors.





GDC 2023 was held in San Francisco, USA for a total of 5 days from March 20th to 24th.

IT companies from around the world participated to showcase new projects, share technical know-how, and gain insight into global IT trends. This year's GDC had a significant number of global tech companies participating, and Korean companies such as Netmarble, Nexon, and WeMade showcased the competitiveness of the Korean gaming industry.

Meanwhile, through its participation in GDC, the Baby Shark Universe announced its partnership and business collaboration with Polygon, solidifying their mutual cooperation for the future project ecosystem and business development. The game received a positive response through the release and demonstration of its ongoing build.

The Baby Shark Universe is a Web3-based open-world game that features the global IP "Pinkfong and Baby Shark."

Baby Shark Games, a subsidiary of The Pinkfong Company and a specialized development company with over 10 years of development experience and a high level of expertise, is collaborating with Retro Future, a rising Web3 development company with innovative ideas and strengths in high-quality dot-graphics implementation. Based on the scalable Polygon ecosystem, they are currently developing various projects and under collaborations with plans to release new content in the future.

Baby Shark Universe is scheduled to conduct a private ALPHA test in the second half of 2023. In addition to the adventure mode previously announced, there is a rise in interest in the market in how the combination of powerful new Baby Shark Universe contents will be unveiled.

A Baby Shark Universe official stated, "We plan to increase user satisfaction through continuous updates and improvements, and showcase various content utilizing the Baby Shark IP. We expect this to prove Korea's competitiveness in the global market and contribute to opening up new markets."

