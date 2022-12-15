U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Baby Stroller Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Product Type (Lightweight, Standard, Jogging and Travel Systems), By Technology (Smart and Non-Smart), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-Branded Stores, Online and Others (Direct Sales), By Region, Competition.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Stroller Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373113/?utm_source=GNW

The global baby stroller market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of reduced infant mortality because of medical advances, increasing technological advancement in the baby care sector and rising tourism and scope for easy travelling with babies. Smart connect strollers is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.
A stroller is a small carriage on wheels that is used to carry small babies.It is sometimes referred to as a pram or a pushchair.

On the market, there are four types of strollers with single and double seats: regular, lightweight, travel systems, and jogging.Travel systems are strollers that have attached car seats.

The strollers are designed for babies and toddlers and come in a variety of features and sizes.The canopy, accessory tray, and convertibility are some of the supplementary features that influence stroller sales.

Strollers are infant convenience goods that may be purchased both in-store and online.. Furthermore, purchasers are becoming increasingly aware of strict regulations governing the safety standards of these strollers. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has created federal safety criteria for strollers, which concern the safety of several components such as the latch/lock mechanism, wheel attachment, parking brakes, seat belts, and hinges. As a result, manufacturers are adopting and improving on these criteria in order to provide parents with the highest level of safety assurance. Britax, for example, created SafeCell Impact Protection, which makes infant car seats safer..
Reduced Infant Mortality as a Result of Medical Advances Will Fuel the Market Growth
Baby strollers are used in the first few years following birth, and an increase in the number of newborns is a crucial demographic element driving the worldwide baby stroller’s market’s sales potential.Since the last decade, there has been a slow increase in the total number of baby births worldwide.

Countries with high birth rates, such as China, India, and Nigeria, are among the fastest developing. Thus, these factors will drive the growth of baby strollers market.
Growing Nuclear Families and Rising Female Employment Will Fuel the Market Growth
The growing number of nuclear families, as well as the increased employment of women, are pushing the market for baby care products such as strollers.The strollers are more handy, simple to operate, and effective for on-the-go needs.

Nuclear Families are becoming common in India.. For instance, the number of nuclear families climbed from 135 million in 2001 to 172 million in 2011, according to the most recent Indian census data release, but at a slower rate than the general population. Thus with increasing nuclear families need for strollers is increasing with high rate.
Technological Product Innovation Will Drive the Market Growth
With the world moving toward automation and IoT, the use of smart and electronic technologies in consumer goods has gained traction in the last four years.Vendors battle with other companies in highly competitive markets such as baby strollers to maintain their leading position with innovative technologies and clever improvements.

One such innovation is the development of e-strollers by Emmaljunga and Cybex, which are expected to be market game changers.For instance, Smartbe is the first connected intelligent baby stroller.

Smartbe is an all-in-one system that offers over ten safety, security, comfort, and convenience-enhancing functionalities that are controlled by Android and iOS smartphones and smart watches.
Growing demand for Travel Products for Children will Fuel the Market Growth
Car seats have been used since the 1960s, when they were improved with features such as the harness feature, metal frame feature, and rear facing choice.For many years, the car seat segment was regarded as a large market where products were sold individually, and it remains so today.

The increased popularity of travelling with babies and toddlers has prepared the path for growth in a new market known as travel system strollers.For instance, Mercedes-AMG GT unveils its limited-edition stroller in collaboration with Hartan.

The design is reported to be influenced by AMG vehicles. This is not the first time that this unique partnership has occurred, but it is unquestionably one of the most rare models of any product.
Market Segmentation
The global baby stroller market is segmented based on product type, technology, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into lightweight, standard, jogging and travel systems. based on technology, the market is further fragmented into smart and non-smart. based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, multi-branded stores, online and others (Direct Sales).
Company Profiles
Artsana S.p.A., Baby Jogger, LLC., Dorel Industries Inc., Evenflo Company, Inc., Graco Children’s Products Inc., Bumbleride Inc., Bugaboo International B.V., Britax Child Safety, Inc., Brevi Milano S.P.A. and Baby Trend Inc. are among the major market players in the global baby stroller market. To remain competitive in the market companies are focusing on new innovations and launches.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global baby stroller market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Baby Stroller Market, By Product Type:
o Lightweight
o Standard
o Jogging
o Travel Systems
• Baby Stroller Market, By Technology:
o Smart
o Non-Smart
• Baby Stroller Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Multi-Branded Stores
o Online
o Others (Direct Sales,.)
• Baby Stroller Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Indonesia
Vietnam
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global baby stroller market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373113/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


