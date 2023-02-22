Baby Toiletries Global Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2030: Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Toiletries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Baby Toiletries estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Skincare Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bathing Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Baby Toiletries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Global Baby Toiletries Market Witnesses Robust Growth
Recent Market Activity
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Toiletries Market
Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market
Baby Wipes Segment Presents Favorable Growth Prospects
Baby Soaps - Highly Lucrative Segment in Baby Toiletries Market
Baby Shampoo: One of the Major Segments in Baby Toiletries Market
Baby Powders Market: A Small Yet Fast Growing Segment
Baby Toiletries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Toiletries
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Toiletries
Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Toiletries Market?
Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Global Baby Toiletries Market
Private Label Baby Toiletries Gain Popularity
Adoption of Various Marketing Strategies Drive Sales
Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market
Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth
Emerging Trends Favoring Baby Wipes Market
Product Innovation & Focus on R&D
Innovative Marketing Strategies
Baby Toiletries Brands Gear Up to Avoid Using Harmful Chemicals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
