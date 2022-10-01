Baby Travel Bags Market to record USD 242.37 Mn incremental growth -- North America to have a significant share

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby travel bags market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors offering a wide range of products. The vendors in the market are incorporating automation in the manufacturing process. They are differentiating themselves in terms of quality, regulatory compliance, and product innovation. However, the price differentiation among vendors is low as the products are made of similar raw materials and designs. Organic growth in the market has a moderate impact on disruption, while inorganic growth is having a low emphasis because of negligible M&A activities. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and competitive scenario by purchasing our full report. Download PDF Report Sample before purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Travel Bags Market 2022-2026

The global baby travel bags market size is expected to grow by USD 242.37 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

is driven by the changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. Baby travel bags have well-organized compartments to store essential baby products such as baby bottles and baby diapers. They are also hassle-free and can be used for other day-to-day purposes. Thus making it convenient and easy for single-parent and nuclear families while traveling. With the rise in the number of nuclear families, in both developed and developing countries, the demand for baby travel bags is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the introduction of multi-featured baby travel bags is anticipated to further boost the growth of the baby travel bags market. However, the declining birth rate in developed countries will challenge the growth of the market.

Major Baby Travel Bags Companies:

2 Red Hens Collections: The company offers baby travel bags namely Rooster diaper bags.

Active Doodie Gear: The company offers baby travel bags namely Active Doodie dad diaper bags.

Britax Child Safety Inc.: The company offers baby travel bags such as car seat bags.

Carters Inc.: The company offers baby travel bags such as diaper bags, hip packs, and backpacks.

Elodie Details AB: The company offers baby travel bags such as changing bags, toiletry bags, and backpacks.

Albee Baby Carriage Co. Inc.

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Guccio Gucci Spa

hap tim.com Inc.

Itzy Ritzy

JuJuBe

OiOi Pty Ltd.

Parker Baby Co.

Petunia Pickle Bottom

Sanrio Co. Ltd.

Storksak Ltd.

The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.

TOMY International Inc.

Wenger SA

Xiamen Worthfind Imp. and Exp. Co. Ltd.

Baby Travel Bags Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. However, the revenue of the offline distribution channel has been declining gradually over the years due to a shift in consumer preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, players are focusing on their store expansion in the local and regional markets.

Baby Travel Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 36% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the high spending power of the population and the wide presence of luxury brands across North America. Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Baby Travel Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 242.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2 Red Hens Collections, Active Doodie Gear, Albee Baby Carriage Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Britax Child Safety Inc., Carters Inc., Elodie Details AB, Guccio Gucci Spa, hap tim.com Inc., Itzy Ritzy, JuJuBe, OiOi Pty Ltd., Parker Baby Co., Petunia Pickle Bottom, Sanrio Co. Ltd., Storksak Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., TOMY International Inc., Wenger SA, and Xiamen Worthfind Imp. and Exp. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 2 Red Hens Collections

10.4 Active Doodie Gear

10.5 Britax Child Safety Inc.

10.6 Carters Inc.

10.7 Elodie Details AB

10.8 hap tim.com Inc.

10.9 Itzy Ritzy

10.10 Sanrio Co. Ltd.

10.11 The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.

10.12 TOMY International Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

