U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.09
    -49.91 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Baby Travel Bags Market to record USD 242.37 Mn incremental growth -- North America to have a significant share

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby travel bags market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors offering a wide range of products. The vendors in the market are incorporating automation in the manufacturing process. They are differentiating themselves in terms of quality, regulatory compliance, and product innovation. However, the price differentiation among vendors is low as the products are made of similar raw materials and designs. Organic growth in the market has a moderate impact on disruption, while inorganic growth is having a low emphasis because of negligible M&A activities. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and competitive scenario by purchasing our full report. Download PDF Report Sample before purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Travel Bags Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Travel Bags Market 2022-2026

The global baby travel bags market size is expected to grow by USD 242.37 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

is driven by the changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. Baby travel bags have well-organized compartments to store essential baby products such as baby bottles and baby diapers. They are also hassle-free and can be used for other day-to-day purposes. Thus making it convenient and easy for single-parent and nuclear families while traveling. With the rise in the number of nuclear families, in both developed and developing countries, the demand for baby travel bags is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the introduction of multi-featured baby travel bags is anticipated to further boost the growth of the baby travel bags market. However, the declining birth rate in developed countries will challenge the growth of the market.

Major Baby Travel Bags Companies:

  • 2 Red Hens Collections: The company offers baby travel bags namely Rooster diaper bags.

  • Active Doodie Gear: The company offers baby travel bags namely Active Doodie dad diaper bags.

  • Britax Child Safety Inc.: The company offers baby travel bags such as car seat bags.

  • Carters Inc.: The company offers baby travel bags such as diaper bags, hip packs, and backpacks.

  • Elodie Details AB: The company offers baby travel bags such as changing bags, toiletry bags, and backpacks.

  • Albee Baby Carriage Co. Inc.

  • Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Guccio Gucci Spa

  • hap tim.com Inc.

  • Itzy Ritzy

  • JuJuBe

  • OiOi Pty Ltd.

  • Parker Baby Co.

  • Petunia Pickle Bottom

  • Sanrio Co. Ltd.

  • Storksak Ltd.

  • The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.

  • TOMY International Inc.

  • Wenger SA

  • Xiamen Worthfind Imp. and Exp. Co. Ltd.

Baby Travel Bags Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. However, the revenue of the offline distribution channel has been declining gradually over the years due to a shift in consumer preference for online shopping. To fuel the sales through offline channels, players are focusing on their store expansion in the local and regional markets.

Baby Travel Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 36% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the high spending power of the population and the wide presence of luxury brands across North America. Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Baby Travel Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 242.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.02

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

2 Red Hens Collections, Active Doodie Gear, Albee Baby Carriage Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Britax Child Safety Inc., Carters Inc., Elodie Details AB, Guccio Gucci Spa, hap tim.com Inc., Itzy Ritzy, JuJuBe, OiOi Pty Ltd., Parker Baby Co., Petunia Pickle Bottom, Sanrio Co. Ltd., Storksak Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., TOMY International Inc., Wenger SA, and Xiamen Worthfind Imp. and Exp. Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 2 Red Hens Collections

  • 10.4 Active Doodie Gear

  • 10.5 Britax Child Safety Inc.

  • 10.6 Carters Inc.

  • 10.7 Elodie Details AB

  • 10.8 hap tim.com Inc.

  • 10.9 Itzy Ritzy

  • 10.10 Sanrio Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The ERGObaby Carrier Inc.

  • 10.12 TOMY International Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Baby Travel Bags Market 2022-2026
Global Baby Travel Bags Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-travel-bags-market-to-record-usd-242-37-mn-incremental-growth--north-america-to-have-a-significant-share-301635801.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

    New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity, in a filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors. The lender also listed a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet and had about 23,000 outstanding loans to retail borrowers totaling $411 million backed by collateral with a market value of $765.5 million in digital assets, as of July 13 this year.

  • Swiss franc not highly valued - SNB's Jordan

    The Swiss franc is not highly valued despite its nominal rise, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a Swiss newspaper, adding the central bank intended to be deliberately vague about how it sees the safe-haven currency. His comments come as the SNB focuses on using franc strength to fight inflation after years of currency intervention and negative interest rates to keep a lid on the franc for fear it would cripple the export-dependent economy.

  • China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey

    New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in August, adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, which barely grew in the second quarter. Prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in September from a month earlier, after declines of 0.01% in July and August, respectively, according to a survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

  • Daily Crunch: It’s AI day for Tesla, but we’re here for the cringey texts 

    Carly is staying on top of the story and reports that there is “no immediate fix.” Eyeing that sweet capital: Manish has a scoop that Uniswap Labs, a decentralized exchange, is going after over $100 million in new funding. Stream on: YouTube TV is offering a new à la carte option that enables subscribers to purchase stand-alone networks without subscribing to the full channel lineup in its Base plan, Lauren reports.

  • Tesla Deliveries Will Hit A Record; Will It Be Enough Amid Demand Concerns?

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter will hit a record, but the EV giant has demand concerns in China. Tesla stock is below key levels.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Stay Alert as UnitedHealth Tests a Key Indicator

    UnitedHealth Group stock has been outperforming for months as it ignores the weakness in the broader market averages. Previous tests of the 200-day moving average line were buying opportunities in October and May and June. UNH is again testing the rising 200-day line but the result could be different -- the trading volume has increased in September as prices pulled back and this could be a sign that traders are voting with their feet.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Oil Price Remains High

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Biden Officials Float Fuel Export Limit in Meeting With Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior Biden administration officials pressed executives from some of the largest US gasoline producers to curtail overseas sales during a tense meeting Friday afternoon, suggesting that without voluntary action, the government could force the industry to stockpile more fuel in US tanks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time,

  • Ford, Rivian, GM: Concern About Outlook for Carmakers Piles Up

    Life for the car manufacturers is becoming tougher as the economic slowdown worsens. Demand for cars is likely to sharply slow as consumers delay buying a new vehicles. "This is in keeping with our macroeconomic board's reduced forecast for 2.5% global GDP growth this year and 2.1% in 2023 ... on the back of substantial inflation, and higher interest rates meant to tame it," Moody's explained.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • Why Melco Resorts Stock Surged 25% Higher This Week

    Investors were delighted to learn that an important source of revenue could be on its way to returning.

  • The Dire Message in Nike and VF’s Warnings

    If Nike and VF are struggling into the fall, there are a host of others about to feel the pinch.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • California Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Per Gallon in One Week — Here’s Why

    Just when we thought Americans were going to get some relief from high prices at the pump, Californians got hit hard with a jump. As of Sept. 30, California is paying an average of $6.29 -- much...

  • The Next Big Battle Between Google and Apple Is for the Soul of Your Car

    In the future, your choice of smartphone ecosystem—Android or iPhone—could determine which make and model of car you choose.

  • Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and Meta Lost $260Bn in 24 Hours

    Concerns over demand for Apple products and services caused an ugly day for Big Tech on Wall Street.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • India enforcement body says $682 million block on Xiaomi's bank assets upheld

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -An Indian appellate authority has confirmed a seizure order against Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp that froze $682 million in an investigation related to illegal remittances to foreign entities, authorities said on Friday. India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, seized 55.51 billion rupees in April, saying a probe found the company had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. "Under the cover of various unrelated documentary facade created amongst the group entities, the company remitted this amount in guise of royalty abroad," which violated India's foreign exchange laws, the agency said on Friday.