Baby warming devices market to grow by 3.9% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing prevalence of preterm birth will drive growth -Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Warming Devices Market 2023-2027

Baby warming devices market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Advin Health Care, Alfamedic s.r.o, Ardo medical AG, Carevel Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cliniva Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GINEVRI Srl, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ibis Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, International Biomedical Ltd., Kay and Co., MTTS Co. Ltd., Narang Medical Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., TahatAksi, and VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (hospitals, pediatric centers, and labor and delivery centers), product type (phototherapy units, radiant warmers, and incubators), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The baby warming devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the baby warming devices market was valued at USD 1,661.64 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 711.18 million. The baby warming devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 527.43 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.84% according to Technavio.

Baby warming devices market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Story continues

Global Baby warming devices market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Advin Health Care: The company offers baby warming devices to provide heat to the body with microcontroller-based temperature control.

Alfamedic s.r.o: The company offers baby warming devices that are for newborns including basic treatment in delivery rooms.

Ardo medical AG: The company offers baby warming devices with a control panel that is laid out in an easy-to-view and easy-to-operate manner.

Global baby warming devices market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Increasing prevalence of preterm birth

Infant mortality due to pregnancy complication

Market expansion in emerging economies

KEY challenges –

Affordability issues

Risk of fire hazard

Stringent regulatory requirements

What are the key data covered in this baby warming devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby warming devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby warming devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby warming devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby warming devices market vendors

Baby Warming Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 527.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, Alfamedic s.r.o, Ardo medical AG, Carevel Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cliniva Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GINEVRI Srl, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ibis Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, International Biomedical Ltd., Kay and Co., MTTS Co. Ltd., Narang Medical Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., TahatAksi, and VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby warming devices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pediatric centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Labor and delivery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Phototherapy units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Radiant warmers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Incubators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advin Health Care

12.4 Alfamedic s.r.o

12.5 Ardo medical AG

12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

12.7 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

12.8 General Electric Co.

12.9 GINEVRI Srl

12.10 Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co.

12.11 Ibis Medical

12.12 Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc

12.13 International Biomedical Ltd.

12.14 Kay and Co.

12.15 MTTS Co. Ltd.

12.16 Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd.

12.17 VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

