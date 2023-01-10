Baby warming devices market to grow by 3.9% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing prevalence of preterm birth will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Baby warming devices market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Advin Health Care, Alfamedic s.r.o, Ardo medical AG, Carevel Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cliniva Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GINEVRI Srl, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ibis Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, International Biomedical Ltd., Kay and Co., MTTS Co. Ltd., Narang Medical Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., TahatAksi, and VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (hospitals, pediatric centers, and labor and delivery centers), product type (phototherapy units, radiant warmers, and incubators), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
To understand more about the baby warming devices market, request a sample report
The baby warming devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
In 2017, the baby warming devices market was valued at USD 1,661.64 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 711.18 million. The baby warming devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 527.43 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.84% according to Technavio.
Baby warming devices market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Baby warming devices market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Advin Health Care: The company offers baby warming devices to provide heat to the body with microcontroller-based temperature control.
Alfamedic s.r.o: The company offers baby warming devices that are for newborns including basic treatment in delivery rooms.
Ardo medical AG: The company offers baby warming devices with a control panel that is laid out in an easy-to-view and easy-to-operate manner.
Global baby warming devices market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Increasing prevalence of preterm birth
Infant mortality due to pregnancy complication
Market expansion in emerging economies
KEY challenges –
Affordability issues
Risk of fire hazard
Stringent regulatory requirements
Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this baby warming devices market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby warming devices market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the baby warming devices market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the baby warming devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby warming devices market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The healthcare equipment leasing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 25,026.35 million. The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of refurbished equipment may impede the market growth.
Animal Health Diagnostics Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The animal health diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,956.81 million. The increase in pet humanization is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising cost of animal healthcare may impede the market growth.
Baby Warming Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
156
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 527.43 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.9
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Advin Health Care, Alfamedic s.r.o, Ardo medical AG, Carevel Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cliniva Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GINEVRI Srl, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ibis Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, International Biomedical Ltd., Kay and Co., MTTS Co. Ltd., Narang Medical Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., TahatAksi, and VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global baby warming devices market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Pediatric centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Labor and delivery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Product Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product Type
7.3 Phototherapy units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Radiant warmers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Incubators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Advin Health Care
12.4 Alfamedic s.r.o
12.5 Ardo medical AG
12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
12.7 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
12.8 General Electric Co.
12.9 GINEVRI Srl
12.10 Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co.
12.11 Ibis Medical
12.12 Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc
12.13 International Biomedical Ltd.
12.14 Kay and Co.
12.15 MTTS Co. Ltd.
12.16 Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd.
12.17 VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-warming-devices-market-to-grow-by-3-9-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-prevalence-of-preterm-birth-will-drive-growth--technavio-301714453.html
SOURCE Technavio