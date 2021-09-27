U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.46
    +1.48 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0070
    +0.3220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,729.65
    -875.42 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

'Babylon 5' is getting a reboot

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Some 23 years after its original run, Babylon 5 is making its way back to TV. According to Variety, The CW has ordered a reboot of the seminal sci-fi series. What’s more, original creator J. Michael Straczynski is attached to the project.

That’s good news because Straczynski penned 92 of the 110 episodes that make up Babylon 5. At the moment, there are relatively few details on the production, but what we do know is that it’s being billed as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” None of the original actors from the series, including Bruce Boxleitner, are currently attached to the project, but that may change. With its sometimes dated visuals, it can be hard to see what makes Babylon 5 so special. However, in many ways, it was ahead of its time. It told a serialized story long before shows like The Wire popularized the format.

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Plug Power Stock Is Rising. It’s a Bet on a Hydrogen Network.

    Citigroup analyst P.J. Juvekar visited Plug Power recently and came away impressed with its plans to expand its hydrogen-gas-making capabilities.

  • Cloud Giant Microsoft Eyes Breakout As The 'Great Reshuffle' Grows

    As GOOGL stock tests support and AMZN stock tests resistance, Microsoft rides work-at-home and cloud trends, lifting MSFT stock toward buy.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are the Nasdaq's Top Growth Stocks Freaking Out Monday?

    The stock market was deeply divided on Monday, with certain sectors doing far better than others. In a relatively unusual development, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) found itself on the short end of the stick, with the index falling almost half a percent in mid-afternoon trading even as other stock market benchmarks were up on the day. Overarching the Nasdaq's underperformance on Monday was one factor.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

    Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of uncertainty, but not all investments are slam-dunks. The following three healthcare-related stocks have a handful of specific characteristics that make them great candidates to fulfill different roles in your investment portfolio. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a diverse healthcare company that operates a chain of drugstores, a pharmacy benefits management business, and a major health insurance carrier since its 2017 acquisition of Aetna.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Gaining Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.