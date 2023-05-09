Babylon Dental Care Acquires State-of-the-Art Cone Beam Machine to Enhance Patient Experience

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce the acquisition of a cutting-edge Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) machine. This advanced diagnostic tool will greatly improve the precision and efficiency of dental treatment planning, helping the practice provide even better care to its patients.

The Cone Beam machine is a game-changing piece of equipment that uses 3D X-ray imaging technology to generate a detailed and accurate computer model of a patient's dental structure. Crucially, the dental team can manipulate this model in real-time to gauge bone thickness and height, understand the anatomy of the sinuses, and detect any abnormalities. The machine provides Babylon Dental Care's skilled team of dentists with crucial information to make informed treatment decisions.

"The addition of the Cone Beam machine to our practice is an exciting development for both our team and our patients," says Dr. Clifford Brown, the founder of Babylon Dental Care. "The comprehensive 3D images that it provides will allow us to diagnose and treat dental issues with greater precision than ever. Furthermore, it allows us to perform this imaging work in-house, without having to provide patients with a referral to a radiation center. Now we can have a treatment plan at the time of consultation, minimizing the need for additional outside appointments."

Babylon Dental Care's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is evident in its investment in this advanced technology. Their patients can now enjoy the benefits of a more accurate diagnosis in-house and a more comfortable experience.

About Babylon Dental Care

Babylon Dental Care is proud to have served the Long Island community for 40 years. We do so from conveniently located offices at the Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com for more.

