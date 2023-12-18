Babylon Pump & Power Limited's (ASX:BPP) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

Babylon Pump & Power Limited's (ASX:BPP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Trade Distributors industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.4x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Babylon Pump & Power's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen firmly for Babylon Pump & Power recently, which is pleasing to see. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Babylon Pump & Power will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is Babylon Pump & Power's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Babylon Pump & Power's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 22% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 96% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 3.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Babylon Pump & Power is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Babylon Pump & Power revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

