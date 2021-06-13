'Babylon's Fall' will put a co-op twist on the PlatinumGames formula

The last time we saw Babylon's Fall, it looked like a stylish third-person action game. That much hasn't changed, but what we now know about the game is that it will be an online co-op title. In Babylon's Fall, you'll make a character and party up with up to three other players to take on various dungeons. At the end of each one, you'll earn items and materials you can use to further build out your character.

Among other things, PlatinumGames says it plans to introduce new moves post launch for players to add to their arsenal. At first, they'll be five different weapons for players to use. Your character can carry two weapons, one in each hand. The Gideon Coffin, a item your character carries on their back, will allow you to bring additional weapons to a battle and use them independently of the ones in your hands. So say you want to make a hard-hitting warrior, you can equip four hammers to smash all your opponents, or mix and match to make a more balanced fighter.

Babylon's Fall doesn't have a release date yet, but starting today, you can sign up to take part in the game's upcoming beta. Square will release Babylon's Fall on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.