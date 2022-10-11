U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.50
    -28.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,051.00
    -209.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,900.25
    -84.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.70
    -14.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    -2.27 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    -3.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.47
    +2.11 (+6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.32
    -178.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.18
    -10.95 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,879.40
    -79.91 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

BACCARAT HOTEL ROME SET TO OPEN IN 2025

·6 min read

Luxury Hospitality Brand partners with Boscalt Hospitality to bring its
250+ Year Legacy to the Eternal City

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the hotel brand management company founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, and Boscalt Hospitality, the real estate hospitality firm investing in key European cities founded by Liza Masias and Jaume Tapies, today announced their plans to reimagine the Eternal City's landmark Hotel Majestic under the French luxury house Baccarat.

(PRNewsfoto/SH Hotels &amp; Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/SH Hotels & Resorts)

Set to open in late 2025 following a complete restoration, the property will epitomize Baccarat's unparalleled beauty to enchant the senses with lavish finishes and flourishes and exquisite attention to detail.  Baccarat Hotel Rome is poised to set a new standard for glamor and luxury in the Italian capital as a social and cultural hub.  It is yet another expression in the ultra-luxe hospitality sphere of the world-renowned Baccarat brand, a name associated for over 250 years with enchanting, luminous objets d'art coveted by kings and queens, sultans and maharajas, movie stars and rock stars alike. The French house has always shared the art of celebrating worlds of joy, light and pleasure.

"We are pleased to partner with Boscalt Hospitality, a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity Partnership, to bring the Baccarat brand to Rome, which will forever be the Eternal City for the world's most sophisticated explorers and travelers," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "This dynamic modern metropolis is not just one of the most cherished travel destinations in the world, but it has been a preeminent global political, artistic, spiritual, and cultural capital since the classical era. At Baccarat Hotel Rome, we will revive and restore the glamor and sophistication of an iconic luxury landmark by delivering a level of service and attention to detail that will delight guests and local residents alike."

Like the Baccarat Hotel brand, the property's history embodies opulence and style. From its 1889 grand opening as the first luxury hotel built on the fashionable Via Veneto, overlooking the Piazza Barberini and within walking distance of the Spanish Steps, the distinguished property hosted a steady stream of royals, nobles, politicians, celebrities, and sophisticated travelers as their preferred Roman Holiday headquarters for over a century. From 1960, after its stylish Bar Ninfa played a starring role in Federico Fellini cinema classic "La Dolce Vita," the property took on a renewed allure as a symbol of Italy's vibrant and seductive post-war prosperity.

The hotel will be refashioned into 83 spacious rooms and suites. Public amenities include three grand dining rooms with the main restaurant featuring an expansive terrace with sweeping views across Via Veneto, an intimate cocktail bar, an elegantly appointed rooftop bar, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces and a full-service spa and fitness facility.  The redesign will retain the iconic property's panache by architect Gaetano Koch, celebrated author of its widely admired "piano" profile, while introducing a crisp, contemporary style.

"We are proud to collaborate with the dynamic design team at Baccarat in redefining and repositioning a historic property with a contemporary flair that pays respectful tribute to the cultural and artistic heritage of an ancient yet modern imperial city," said Boscalt Hospitality co-founder Liza Masias. "We look forward to the property's transformation into an emblematic luxury hotel that resonates with and reflects the artistic, historical, and architectural treasures of Rome."

Boscalt co-founder Jaume Tapies added, "It is incredibly exciting to be introducing, together with SH Hotels & Resorts, the Baccarat brand to the ultimate urban experience of Rome. As we celebrate the restoration and preservation of the Hotel Majestic's iconic legacy as the preeminent hub of the fashionable Via Veneto, we're proud to pay tribute to the remarkable resiliency of one of Europe's most sought-after destinations. In the coming years, we expect that timeless allure to grow.""

On completion, Baccarat Hotel Rome will elegantly showcase the exquisite refinement and edgy energy of a simultaneously timeless and trendy city, one as forever famed for the passionate pulse of its spirited nightlife as for being a source of endless inspiration for artists, musicians, political, spiritual and cultural leaders, past, present and future.

About Baccarat Hotels & Resorts

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail.  The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA). For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment.  firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Macau, Bordeaux, Florence and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Brickell (Miami) and Sunnyvale CA.  Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

About Boscalt Hospitality

Boscalt Hospitality, a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity Partnership, strategically  focuses on  the upper end of the hospitality  market, upscale to luxury, in prime locations of key European cities  a strategy requiring a high level of hospitality expertise and resources to  deliver long-term value. Boscalt Hospitality's investment in the Baccarat Hotel Rome illustrates this strategy and shall not, in any way, be considered as an offer, an inducement, or a solicitation to buy or sell the shares of this asset.

About The Edmond De Rothschild Private Equity

Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity is an independent firm, part of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, with over CHF3.5 billion in assets under management. With an entrepreneurial approach to finance and backed by strong convictions, Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity builds and develops differentiating investment strategies that provide a sustainable response to environmental and social challenges

Founded in 1953, the Group had nearly CHF 178 billion in assets under management at the end of December 2021, 2,500 employees, and 29 locations worldwide.

BACCARAT HOTEL ROME SET TO OPEN IN 2025
BACCARAT HOTEL ROME SET TO OPEN IN 2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baccarat-hotel-rome-set-to-open-in-2025-301645046.html

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Covid: What It's Like on a Royal Caribbean Ship Right Now

    The cruise line has completed a big part of its "Royal Comeback," at least onboard its ships.

  • Say What? BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Allegedly Spent Thousands In Backyard Renovations For Her $1.4M Home

    According to a new article by The New York Post, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has allegedly spent thousands of dollars on renovating the backyard at her $1.4 million home in Los Angeles. Updates include the construction of a plunge pool as well as a backyard sauna.

  • United Airlines expands service from SFO to Australia

    The carrier is using the largest aircraft in its fleet to meet the demand for travel between the Bay Area and Sydney.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy As It Faces Antitrust Lawsuit, Plane Shortage, Upcoming Q3 Earnings?

    How is AAL doing in the face of hurricanes, plane shortage, an antitrust lawsuit and upcoming Q3 earnings? Take a look at American Air's stock chart.

  • 'Dream come true': Japan reopens to tourists

    Japan reopened its doors to tourists Tuesday after two-and-a-half years of tough Covid restrictions, with officials hoping an influx of travellers enticed by a weak yen will boost the economy.

  • I Took a Virgin Voyages Cruise With My Sister — and It Was the Ultimate Girls Trip

    This adults-only cruise line is perfect for a girls getaway — here's why.

  • Southwest Airlines Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love

    The airline has done something for people on its planes that sort of shows that the covid pandemic is truly in the past.

  • Lufthansa bans ‘dangerous’ AirTags used to track lost luggage

    GPS luggage tags have become increasingly popular with travellers to protect against lost luggage

  • Universal Hydrogen gets investment from American Airlines

    American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said Monday it’s investing an undisclosed sum in Universal Hydrogen Co., a two-year-old, California-based company building a hydrogen distribution and propulsion ecosystem for the aviation industry. Airbus Ventures, GE Aviation (GE) and Toyota Ventures are also investors in the company.

  • Hong Kong To Give Away 500,000 Plane Tickets To Tourists

    Before the pandemic, Hong Kong was one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

  • I tested out the $10,000 2-night stay aboard Dolly Parton's tour bus, where guests receive everything from Dollywood admission to monogrammed robes

    Dollywood guests can sleep aboard Dolly Parton's tour bus in the Dolly Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience.

  • Some U.S. travel websites knocked offline after Russian hacker group calls for attack

    At least 13 U.S. air travel websites, including those for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport — two of the

  • 11 Things That The US Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler

    I hate to break it to you, but the US could learn a thing or two.View Entire Post ›

  • Tourists Shout At Armed Guards After Chinese Airport Placed In Lock-Down

    Following the news of several cases of COVID-19 in the region, a Chinese airport placed in lockdown caused frustration for travelers.

  • Japan reopens to tourists despite headwinds

    STORY: After 2 years of pandemic isolation, Japan is finally opening its doors to visitors. However hopes for a tourism boom face an uphill battle with a lack of hospitality workers and bolted shut shops.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is banking on tourism to help stimulate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen’s slide to a 24-year low. Arata Sawa is among those keen for the return of foreign tourists, who used to make up nearly 90% of the guests at his inn."People from abroad will be able to come here as independent tourists from the 11th (of October). I'm hoping and anticipating that a lot of foreigners will come to Japan, just like how it was before COVID.""Well, when the COVID pandemic started, the kind of guests that Sawanoya had been receiving, individual travellers, were suddenly unable to enter Japan, so up until now, we've been in a situation where we've had basically zero visitors. So in the beginning (of the pandemic), there were so many days with zero guests."A mere half a million people have come to Japan so far this year – stark in comparison to the whopping 32 million in 2019. Spending from tourists will only reach around 2 trillion yen - that's 13 billion dollars - by 2023 and won’t exceed pre-Covid levels until 2025, according to a report by the Nomura Research institute. British inn guest Jenny Owen hopes foreign travellers will be respect Japan's mask-on etiquette."I worry for Japan in that way and I hope that people can come here and be respectful about the measures that Japan are putting in, whether it seems like the right measure to us or not, we have to respect it and do what they say."Flag carrier Japan Airlines has seen inbound bookings triple since the border easing announcement.

  • Limit Short-Term Rentals to Improve Affordable Housing, Argues Philadelphia Fed CEO

    A U.S. Federal Reserve regional bank CEO cited the role of short-term rentals in escalating housing prices, and challenged municipalities in popular tourism areas to further regulate short-term rentals so workers can find local housing. The recent essay by Federal Reserve Bank Philadelphia President and CEO Patrick Harker may provide further intellectual rationale for affordable […]

  • Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -As Japan throws open its doors to visitors this week after more than two years of pandemic isolation, hopes for a tourism boom face tough headwinds amid shuttered shops and a shortage of hospitality workers. From Tuesday, Japan will reinstate visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to a 24-year low.

  • 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average Social Security benefit in 2022 is $1,657 per month or right under $20,000 per year, according to AARP. If you're planning to live on just your Social Security check as a retiree in the...

  • Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen

    It's hard to tell from his serious demeanor, but Akky International Corp. Chief Executive Hideyuki Abe can barely contain his excitement. Foreign tourists are coming back, those big-spending visitors from abroad who used to flock into his colorful store in Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district, its colorful shelves filled with watches and souvenirs like samurai swords and toy cats with bobbing heads. Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning on Tuesday, just like in pre-COVID-19 times, and electronics stores, airlines and various tourists spots have big hopes for a revival of their businesses.

  • Thailand economic recovery supported by return of tourism -Finance Minister

    Thailand's economic recovery will not be affected by a global slowdown due to a rebound in tourism, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters on Monday. "Our economy depends on tourism, which is gradually recovering," he said, adding that not every country is going through a slowdown and so the impact on Thailand's tourism market will be limited. "During the winter, European tourists want to escape the cold to Thailand," Arkhom said.