Back To Basics: Alibaba Brings Back Its Cloud Unit Founder In Latest Revamp

Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) cloud computing division founder Wang Jian is preparing to return with a new title after several months of negotiation.

In 2022, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang and others requested Jian to serve as an advisor for Alibaba Cloud, Pandaily reports.

In 2013, Wang resigned as the president of Alibaba Cloud.

Wang has been pivotal in leading Alibaba Cloud through its challenging start-up phase.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has committed 1 billion yuan ($143 million) annually for ten years to the company. Wang led the technical research and development of Alibaba Cloud during this period.

Following his resignation as president in 2013, Alibaba Cloud became one of the top four cloud providers within a few short years.

The emergence of large AI models presents a new growth opportunity for cloud vendors.

Alibaba Group is amid a revamp that involves splitting the company into six major groups.

Price Action: BABA shares are down by 1.35% at $86.70 premarket on the last check Friday.

