Back To Basics: Alibaba Brings Back Its Cloud Unit Founder In Latest Revamp

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABAcloud computing division founder Wang Jian is preparing to return with a new title after several months of negotiation.

  • In 2022, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang and others requested Jian to serve as an advisor for Alibaba Cloud, Pandaily reports.

  • In 2013, Wang resigned as the president of Alibaba Cloud.

  • Wang has been pivotal in leading Alibaba Cloud through its challenging start-up phase.

  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma has committed 1 billion yuan ($143 million) annually for ten years to the company. Wang led the technical research and development of Alibaba Cloud during this period.

  • Following his resignation as president in 2013, Alibaba Cloud became one of the top four cloud providers within a few short years.

  • The emergence of large AI models presents a new growth opportunity for cloud vendors.

  • Alibaba Group is amid a revamp that involves splitting the company into six major groups.

  • Price Action: BABA shares are down by 1.35% at $86.70 premarket on the last check Friday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

