'Back to the Future,' 'Goonies' and classic Disney VHS tapes are being sold for thousands on eBay

Don't throw away those old VHS tapes just yet.

Recent VHS tapes of iconic movies like "Back to the Future" and classic Disney films are being sold for hundreds and even thousands on eBay.

Video cassettes are a rarity in the era of streaming. If you have a classic and the tape is in the right condition, you've got a treasure in your hands.

VHS owners should know that tapes degrade 10% to 20% throughout 10 to 25 years and footage can be jagged as the tapes age, according to photography company Kodak. Tapes don't last for long due to remanence decay of the magnetic charge, causing blacked-out scenes, discoloration and eventually, entire loss of footage.

VHS listings on eBay typically range from $5 to $50 but a few lucky collectors are about to cash in big with their rarities.

What VHS tapes are worth money?

"The Goonies" - For $125,000, you can purchase a tape of the 1985 film starring Sean Astin and Ke Huy Quan.

"E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - The 20th anniversary limited edition VHS tape released in 2002 is currently being sold for $39,000.

"Back to the Future" - A VHS tape for the 1985 classic film is for sale on eBay for $14,080.

"The Fast and the Furious" - A tape for the 2001 movie that starred the iconic action franchise in brand condition sealed with the watermark is being sold on eBay for $1,250.

"Twister"- A graded sealed VHS for the 1996 Oscar-nominated movie is being sold for $1,999.99.

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" - This sealed VHS tape for the 1984 American supernatural slasher film is selling for $37,500.

Batman Forever - A tape for the 1995 comic book film starring Jim Carey and Nicole Kidman in brand new condition is selling for 1,999.99.

The following Disney classics in VHS tapes are of high value on eBay:

How to preserve VHS tapes

It's best to store VHS tapes in a cool and dry location and with the least amount of climate change present, according to Kodak. "But keep in mind even the best quality tapes stored in optimal conditions will succumb to deterioration."

Below are some reasons Kodak says your video cassette may deteriorate quicker:

Tapes are stored in hot or humid conditions

Tapes are stored near a magnetic source like VCRs or loudspeakers

Tapes are cheap or low quality

Tapes have experienced excessive rewinds and playbacks

Tape is a 2nd or 3rd generation recording copy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: VHS tapes of classic films like 'The Goonies' being sold for thousands