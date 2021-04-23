Back to Life Neck and Shoulder Pain Review (Emily Lark) Does It Work?

The Back to Life Neck and Shoulder Pain relief program by Emily Lark is found at the official Erase My Back Pain website EraseMyBackPain.org and features at-home stretches, exercises, and productive movement therapies that work, but is it legit and worth your money?

Back to Life is a back pain relief protocol sold online through EraseMyBackPain.org.

Available in physical or digital format, Back to Life gives you the tools you need to fix neck, back and shoulder pain. The guides teach you stretches, movements, exercises, and at-home therapies for back pain relief.

Does Back to Life really work? Will this program give you relief from lifelong back and neck pain? Find out everything you need to know about Back to Life and how it works today in our review.

What is Back to Life?

Back to Life Neck and Shoulder Pain program is a back pain relief protocol created by Emily Lark.

The protocol comes in the form of guides and videos. By following the recommended treatment protocol in the guides and videos, you can purportedly get relief from back pain.

Emily claims a single stretch can relieve back and shoulder pain in many people. In Back to Life, Emily teaches you how to perform this magical stretch and other movements to relieve back pain quickly.

Emily markets Back to Life to anyone with back, neck, or shoulder pain. Some people take medication daily for their chronic pain. Others experience acute pain after a workout – or even after sleeping the wrong way.

In Back to Life, you can discover actionable strategies you can implement today to solve your back, neck and shoulder pain.

Here’s how Emily describes her back pain treatment program:

“You don’t deserve to live like this. And you don’t have to anymore. That’s because…you’re going to learn a super simple and very ancient 30-second stretch you can do anywhere, even where you’re sitting now…”

In Back to Life, you can discover stretches, exercises, and movements you can perform at home today with minimal equipment. These movements can immediately relieve tightness in your neck, back, and shoulders.

Here’s how Emily explains the effects of her recommended stretches:

“[The stretches] immediately unlock the painful tension and knots in your neck, shoulders, and upper back by releasing a tight little muscle that you’ve probably never even heard of before that can stop neck and shoulder pain dead in its tracks and regain your range of motion without the need for painful injections, adjustments, or surgery.”

The Erase My Back Pain Back to Life Neck and Shoulder Pain program by Emily Lark is suitable to people of all ages who are dealing with Neck and Shoulder pain among a nagging back too. Emily claims her back pain treatment program works regardless of your age, the type of shape you’re in, or other factors. Her recommended stretches can calm inflammation and tightness, eliminating back pain quickly.





The Story Behind Back to Life

Back to Life was created by Emily Lark, a woman who spent thousands of dollars trying to cure her own back pain. She tried acupuncture, physical therapy, chiropractic care, and other methods.

“I figured my case was hopeless….I was really scared about my future. I bought into the health care lie. The lie many people believe. That our bodies are just doomed to get worse with age.”

Emily’s back pain came from a car accident. When Emily was 12, a truck t-boned the car she was driving in. She and the other passengers nearly died.

After the accident, Emily endured “months of rehabilitation.” Even after all of that rehabilitation, Emily’s body still felt fragile, achy, and tender. While there was some improvement, she knew there was still a lot of work to be done.

Emily decided to become a yoga and pilates instructor. She went to college. She got certified. She started working at an elite gym in Chicago at age 24, then started traveling the world to provide personal training services to people around the world.

After a few years of working as a yoga and pilates instructor, Emily’s back pain reared its ugly head: Emily’s childhood injuries had come back to haunt her. Small traumas had repeatedly made that back and neck injury worse over the years.

Despite being in the best shape of her life, Emily suffered from debilitating back pain because of a car accident at age 12.

Emily knew she couldn’t live like this. She started researching natural cures for back pain, including proven strategies for managing pain, improving back injuries, and treating chronic pain. Back to Life Neck and Shoulder Pain relief program is the culmination of Emily’s work, and she’s confident it can help others deal with their back pain.

Three Back Destroying Mistakes

Emily describes herself as a back pain relief specialist. Based on her special medical knowledge, Emily claims that many people make three crucial mistakes when trying to fix their backs.

In fact, Emily claims many of the world’s best back pain relief doctors continue to recommend these strategies – even though they’re proven not to work.

The three mistakes include:

Mistake #1: Incorrectly Stretching the Wrong Muscles: You might think you’re stretching the right muscles for neck and back pain. Emily claims the area where we feel the pain isn’t always the area causing the pain. You might stretch the area where you’re feeling the pain, thinking it works to relieve the pain – only to find it never targets the root cause of the issue. As an example, many people deal with shoulder pain because of muscles in their chest. You might rub your shoulder muscles and focus on that part of your body – when you should really be focusing on your chest muscles.

Mistake #2: Trying to Combat Back Pain by Strengthening your Back Muscles: Many people suffer from back pain and assume they need to strengthen their back. However, Emily claims her patients rarely have a bad back: they have a bad core. When your core is weak, your back has to strain to do all of the work. If you want to avoid pain in your back, hips, and knees while improving your posture and health, the secret is in your core.

Mistake #3: Resting Your Back: Most people believe that if they have back pain, then they should rest. Emily, however, claims otherwise. She claims prolonged rest makes your back more stiff, leading to longer recovery times and further damage.

Problems With Other Back Pain Treatment Programs

Emily insists her program is one of the best back pain treatment programs in the world. Emily believes it can quickly relieve back, neck, and shoulder pain in most people who try it. She’s confident it will work.

Emily is particularly confident in her program because she has seen other back pain treatment programs fail. Emily claims other back pain treatment protocols and workout programs make two crucial mistakes:

Mistake #1: None of the Back Pain Relief Methods Are Complete On Their Own: Some workouts focus on too much strength or too much stretching. This leads to an imbalance. You need the right amount of stretching and the right amount of strength training. Too much of either will lead to issues.

Mistake #2: Every Fitness Style Has Exercises that Are a Waste of Time and Dangerous for the Back: Even when done correctly, some back pain exercises put unnecessary strain on your back. Some personal training programs are bad for your back. Others just don’t work.

Because of these drawbacks, Emily decided to create her own personal training program and back pain relief system. Today, anyone can buy that Neck and Shoulder Pain relief system as Back to Life at the official Erase My Back Pain website from Emily Lark.

How Does Back to Life Work?

Back to Life recommends a series of stretches, exercises, workout tips, and movements to relieve back pain in various ways.

By following Emily’s recommended back pain relief treatment plan, you can purportedly get quick relief from back and neck pain.

Most of Emily’s recommended movements can be done in minutes any time, anywhere. You can do them at your desk, your kitchen table, or wherever you’re sitting right now.

By performing Emily’s recommended movements every day, you can purportedly get fast, easy, and effective relief from your back pain. Emily recommends performing the stretches in Back to Life every morning for maximum relief.

The core of Back to Life is a three-part video system. Emily guides you through three videos where she teaches you how to bulletproof your back, relieve neck and shoulder pain, and enjoy other powerful benefits.

Emily also teaches you about the foods to eat to minimize back pain. Most people don’t think of changing their diet to treat back pain, but Emily insists that’s a mistake. A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can be ideal for back pain. Emily recommends making three specific dietary changes to cut inflammation and ease back pain the same day.

Overall, Back to Life claims to give you everything you need to manage, treat, and solve your back pain. You can implement the recommended therapies quickly and from the comfort of your own home.





What Will You Learn in Back to Life?

Back to Life covers exercises, foods, stretches, and lifestyle changes you can make to solve your back, neck and shoulder pain.

Some of the strategies discussed in Back to Life include:

How to reduce inflammation and ease back pain the same day by making three simple changes to your diet

3-part video system with a step-by-step guide for relieving back pain and tightness while bulletproofing your back against future problems

How to avoid certain foods that cause painful inflammation in your joints, bones, and muscles

The unusual bedtime position that can align your hips and spine, allowing you to sleep comfortably without aches and pains

The goalpost stretch that you can do anywhere to immediately release tight neck and shoulder muscles while eliminating stress

A subtle standing technique you can do while standing in line at the grocery store, pumping gas, or brushing your teeth to give you a stronger core and taller posture while also safeguarding you from dangerous slips and falls

Four moves for an ageless spine that take less than a minute per day to practice

Overall, Back to Life teaches you strategies, methods, stretches, exercises, and movements anyone can perform during the day to relieve back pain. By following the recommended therapies, you can purportedly get relief from back pain within hours.

Scientific Evidence for Back to Life

In Back to Life, Emily recommends using proven stretches, movements, and therapies to relieve back pain. She also recommends eliminating certain foods from your diet to help with back pain. Emily Lark is not a medical doctor: she’s a yoga and pilates instructor with experience treating her own back pain. Below, we’ll evaluate the science behind Emily’s approach to back pain.

It’s true that some foods fight back pain. Some studies show that anti-inflammatory or antioxidant-rich foods can help with back pain. WebMD recommends ginger, blueberries, pumpkin seeds, salmon, and turmeric, among other foods proven to relieve back pain in various ways.

Yoga has been linked to back pain relief. Studies show that people who are flexible and practice yoga regularly tend to have less back pain than people who do not practice yoga. In this 2011 study, researchers found that weekly classes of yoga or intensive stretching “are equally effective at reducing low back pain and improving back movement.” Researchers also found the benefits of these movements “lasted several month after the classes ended.”

Pilates can also help with back pain, and multiple studies have linked pilates exercises to lower back pain. In this 2016 study, researchers reviewed evidence on pilates and low back pain. After analyzing eight studies on pilates and back pain, researchers concluded that patients with low back pain “showed statistically significant improvement in pain relief and functional ability” compared to patients in a placebo group.

Similarly, this 2016 study found that exercise and physical activity were linked with back pain relief in general. People who are more active and get more physical exercise tend to have a lower risk of back pain. Researchers found that improving the flexibility of muscle-tendons and ligaments in the back (as is the case with exercise and physical fitness) increases the range of motion and helps with the functional movement of patients.

That same study found that aerobic exercise increased blood flow and nutrient flow to the soft tissues in the back, improving the healing process while reducing stiffness. Mild to moderate exercise can help your back get the nutrients it needs to feel better.

In Back to Life, Emily recommends all of these treatment strategies and more for back pain, including yoga movements, pilates exercises, and other proven strategies. Overall, science supports Back to Life Erase My Back Pain, Neck and Shoulder Pain, and studies show that various types of movement can relieve back pain.

Back to Life Pricing

Back to Life is available in physical or digital format. You get instant digital access to Emily Lark's Back to Life Neck and Shoulder Bain Pain relief program in both packages. As soon as the form processes your payment, you can start viewing the videos and reading the treatment plans in Back to Life.

Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official website:

Digital Access: $37

Physical + Digital Access: $37 + $9.97 Shipping

You can exclusively order Back to Life through EraseMyBackPain.org.





Back to Life Refund Policy

Back to Life is backed by a 60 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days of your original purchase date.

If Back to Life did not eliminate your back or neck pain as advertised, or if you did not like the recommended therapies in Back to Life, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Contact Emily Lark or Clickbank to initiate the refund process.

Note: The final product page mentions an incredible 365-day refund policy. It may be possible to request a refund on Back to Life within an entire year or the full 365 days of your original purchase date. This is an amazing gesture as it really puts the onus on the product to perform or this is a risk-free option to purchase today.





Who is Emily Lark?

According to her official website at EmilyLark.com, Emily is a fitness studio owner, a yoga teacher, a pilates instructor, a wellness coach, and a speaker. She has been active in the field since 2004, when she started working as a yoga and pilates instructor in Chicago.





When Emily was 12, she survived a serious car accident that left her with chronic back pain for years. At age 28, that pain became so intense that she had to stop working for a year. Emily developed an exercise program to rehabilitate herself. Today, anyone can buy that program in the form of Back to Life.

Emily also claims she consulted with medical specialists to create the program. She claims to have consulted with chiropractors, physical therapists, massage therapists, brain researchers, and personal trainers to create the program.

Contact Back to Life

You can contact Back to Life via the following:

Email: support@backtolifesystem.com

Phone: 1-800-390-6035

Phone (International): 1-208-345-4245

Final Word

Back to Life is a back pain relief program created by Emily Lark, a yoga and pilates instructor. Emily eliminated her own back pain with simple exercises and stretches. In Back to Life, she teaches others the same stretches and exercises.

Overall, Back to Life could work as advertised to solve back pain in many people. The program is also backed by a 60 day refund policy, giving you ample time to test the protocol for yourself.

To learn more about Back to Life or to buy the treatment program online today, visit EraseMyBackPain.org.

Official Website: https://www.erasemybackpain.org/

Back to Life

Email: support@backtolifesystem.com

Phone: 1-800-390-6035

