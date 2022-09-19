U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

BACK AT WORK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH

·1 min read

At 472 N. 2000 W., #225

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back at Work Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 472 N. 2000 W., #225.

(PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 385-642-5505 or visit BackAtWorkPT.com.

The clinic offers outpatient and telehealth orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

Clinic director Bradley Handwerger earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from LSU Health New Orleans and is certified in dry needling and vestibular therapy. He has experience with surgical rehabilitation and treating low back, cervical, shoulder, hip and knee pain.

Back at Work, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, also has clinics in Clearfield, Logan (two), Pleasant View, Provo and Tremonton.

Back at Work offers access to care within 48 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-at-work-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-pleasant-grove-utah-301627452.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

