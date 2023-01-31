U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND POLARIS OFF ROAD REINTRODUCES PURPOSE-BUILT RANGER AND SPORTSMAN MODELS SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR TRAIL RIDERS, RANCHERS, AND PROPERTY OWNERS

·7 min read

2023 offerings include refreshed style and unmatched capabilities to exceed the needs of their customers on the job or out on the trails

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, has expanded its offering of class-leading vehicles with the return of its popular RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition and RANGER SP 570 NorthStar & RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition designed for the rancher, farmer and landowner. For ATV riders, Polaris is bringing back its Sportsman 850 and XP 1000 High Lifter Editions, Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command Editions and Sportsman 570 Utility HD model packed with factory-equipped technology and features allowing riders to explore further when on the trails or in the mud. Thanks to enhanced performance and durability features across the line up, Polaris is delivering class-leading features to keep up with the demands of hard-working riders.

Polaris RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition
Polaris RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition

"We are constantly learning from the unique ways customers use our products," said Steve Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. "From mudding to property maintenance, these vehicles are purpose-built with enhanced features that enable our customers to make the most of their day, and we're excited to bring them back for 2023."

From task to trail, the RANGER and Sportsman models offer all-day comfort and uncompromising toughness to tackle the toughest jobs. They are packed with features to meet the needs of riders that require more capability, performance, and durability from their off-road vehicle. From mudding and trail adventures to property maintenance and hard work, these models are designed to meet the needs of riders and their lifestyles.

RANGER
2023 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition, starting at $24,299 U.S. MSRP

The RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition features exclusive Texas badging elements and more capability to tackle the toughest jobs on the ranch.

The RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition features include:

  • Custom Styling – The Texas Edition comes with exclusive Texas badging, unique colors and graphics and is fully customizable with accessories to get the job done.

  • Towing and Hauling Confidence – Class-leading 2,500 lb towing and 1,000 lb bed capacity, plus a factory-installed 4,500 lb winch with synthetic rope and autostop gives ranchers the confidence to pull and haul more around the property.

  • All-Day Comfort A factory-installed poly sport roof and contoured seats with back bolsters for all day comfort to tackle tasks from sun up to sun down.

  • Built for TexasTackle tough terrain with high clearance arched A-arms and 8-ply 29" Pro Armor tires that provide 14" of ground clearance and durability.

  • Powerful LED Lighting – With high-intensity LED headlights, ranchers have the ability to work early mornings and tackle late-night tasks with bold, improved visibility.

  • Remain in Charge – Power phones and small electronic devices with a new USB charging port in the dash.

2023 RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition, starting at $19,299 U.S. MSRP
2023 RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition, starting at $21,999 U.S. MSRP

Back for 2023 is the class-exclusive RANGER SP 570 NorthStar edition, featuring a fully enclosed cab and factory-installed heating, enabling customers to comfortably extend the use of their vehicle through the winter.

The RANGER SP 570 and CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition features include:

  • Pro Shield Cab System – Best-in-class full-cab delivers comfort and protection from rain, dust and cold weather with full crank-down windows doors and front and rear panels for added comfort.

  • Work and Play in Comfort – Heating and ventilation to allow for year-round use of the vehicle in the comfort of a warm cab during cold days and early mornings.

  • Redefined Powerful LED Lighting – New for 2023, LED headlights allow customers to work and play with more confidence in low-light conditions.

  • Added Protection – New Mud Guards prevent debris collection under the cab for less clean up and more durability.

  • Capability – Factory-equipped Polaris Pro HD 3,500 lb winch with synthetic rope and autostop adds the confidence to take on any task with ease.

  • Remain in Charge – With a new USB charging port in the dash, customers can stay charged and connected while on the move.

To learn more about the 2023 RANGER family, please visit Polaris.com/RANGER or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®

Sportsman
2023 Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition, starting at $12,199 U.S. MSRP
2023 Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition, starting at $16,899 U.S. MSRP

Made for the mud, Polaris brings back the Sportsman 850 and Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Editions that have been fully engineered for extreme mud performance.

Key features for the Sportsman 850 and Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition include:

  • Navigate the Mud – High-mount air intakes and clutch ducting allow clean, cool air to enter the engine when traversing mud/water.

  • Mud Specific Tires – 30" Outlaw 2 tires and 14" aluminum wheels offer greater clearance and handling on deep mud, rocks, and trails.

  • Traction and Suspension – Equipped with 13.5" ground clearance to clear obstacles.

  • Recovery Ready – Factory-installed on Sportsman XP 1000 Mud Edition, the 3,500 lb winch has the power to pull.

2023 Sportsman 570 Ride Command Edition, starting at $12,399 U.S. MSRP
2023 Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition, starting at $16,699 U.S. MSRP

The Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command editions are factory-equipped with a 7-inch glove-touch display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring GPS navigation and communication technology that elevates the ATV trail riding experience.

Key features for the Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command Editions include:

  • RIDE COMMAND+ Factory installed on the Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition, receives key information including remote vehicle location services, vehicle health monitoring, and more. All available in the Polaris App.

  • Duro Tires – Up to 27" Duro Tires and 14" aluminum rims offer greater clearance and handling on the trail to confidently tackle off-road terrain.

  • Powerful LED Lighting – Extend the riding day with LED headlights, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to brighten the trail from dawn to dusk.

  • Premium Style & Protection – Both Ride Command Editions feature the new Silver Quartz Metallic colorway plus front bumpers for the ultimate vehicle protection on the trails ahead.

2023 Sportsman 570 Utility HD, starting at $10,199 U.S. MSRP

The Sportsman 570 Utility HD is back for 2023 giving riders more confidence in the field, including the utility front bumper with hitch, front and rear metal racks and more.

The Sportsman 570 Utility HD features include:

  • Strength and Capability – 1,350 lb of towing, 270 lb of rack capacity, the Sportsman 570 Utility HD is equipped with the strength and capability to get the work done.

  • Ready For Tough Jobs – Easily Park a trailer in a tight spot with more direct control thanks to the front hitch and added vehicle protection with the front utility bumper.

  • Get More Done – With the addition of a rear power port plug, it's easier than ever for users to integrate added equipment like utility sprayers and grass mowers.

  • Extra Capacity With added front and rear metal racks, riders have extra space to tie down cargo and get around the property.

For full details on the 2023 Polaris Sportsman lineup, the Sportsman 850 and Sportsman1000 High Lifter Edition models, Sportsman 570 and Sportsman 1000 Ride Command, Sportsman 570 Utility HD and other 2023 Sportsman models, visit Polaris.com/Sportsman.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Polaris Blue (PRNewsfoto/Polaris Inc.)
Polaris Blue (PRNewsfoto/Polaris Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-by-popular-demand-polaris-off-road-reintroduces-purpose-built-ranger-and-sportsman-models-specifically-designed-for-trail-riders-ranchers-and-property-owners-301732931.html

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

