Back-to-school 2023 sales tax holidays: See which 17 states offer them.
Two fewer states are offering families back-to-school sales tax holidays this year even though families are still suffering under the weight of high inflation.
Seventeen states either have already had or plan sales tax holidays to give families some relief from soaring prices. That's down from down 19 last year because Illinois and Virginia bowed out.
Although annual inflation cooled in June to 3% from a 9.1% last year, the cost of school supplies has climbed 28% from last year, according to a study by money transfer company WorldRemit. That’s enough to make 54% (up from 46% last year when inflation was at a 40-year high) worry they may not be able to buy all the items their children need for school, a savings.com survey of 483 U.S. adults with children attending K-12 schools in July showed.
"Although parents were willing to endure higher prices last year for replenishing back-to-school items after the pandemic, 18 months of inflation have changed their tune,” said Nick Handrinos, head of Deloitte LLP’s retail and consumer products practice, in a report. “Uneasiness about the economic situation is creating price sensitivity.”
A popular way to save money each year is to take advantage of sales tax holidays to cut costs, which 66% of parents intend to do, savings.com said. Below is a list of participating states and what's tax free, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. Rules and dates vary by state so check the state’s website for the most updated information. In some instances, local taxes may still apply, too.
July 21-23
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $100 or less per item
Computers: $750 or less per item
School supplies: up to $50 per item
Books: up to $30 each
August 5-6
What’s tax free:
Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
Clothing accessory or equipment: $50 or less per item
School supplies
Electronic devices, school art supplies, school instructional materials
August 20-26
What's tax-free:
Clothing and footwear, but not athletic wear: $100 or less per item
July 24–Aug 6
What's tax-free:
Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories: $100 or less per item
Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles: $30 or less per item
Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories: $1,500 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use
August 4-5
What's tax-free:
Clothing or footwear: less than $100 per item
August 13-19
What’s tax free:
Clothing and footwear: $100 or less
Backpack/bookbag: the first $40
August 12-13
What’s tax-free:
Many retail items: $2,500 or less per item
Clothing: up to $175 per item
July 28-29
What’s tax free:
Clothing: up to $100 per item
August 4-6
What's tax-free:
Clothing: up to $100 per item
School supplies: up to $50 per purchase
Computer software: up to $350
Personal computers: up to $1,500
Computer peripheral devices: up to $1,500
Graphing calculators: up to $150
August 26- September 4
What’s tax-free:
Computers: less than $3,000;
School art supplies
School computer supplies: less than $1,000;
School instructional materials
School supplies
Sport or recreational equipment sold to individual purchasers for non-business use.
August 4-6
What’s tax-free:
Clothing or shoes: less than $100 per item
Desktop, laptop, tablets or notebook computers: up to $1,000
Related computer hardware: up to $500.
School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms: under $30 each
August 4-6
What’s tax-free:
Clothing: up to $75 per item
School supplies: up to $20 each
School instructional material: up to $20 per item
August 4-6
What’s tax-free:
Clothing: up to $100 per item
August 4-6
What’s tax-free:
Computers and printers
School supplies
Clothing and accessories, shoes
Certain bed and bath items
July 28-30
What’s tax-free:
Clothing: $100 or less per item
School and art supplies (such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes): $100 or less per item,
Computers for personal use: $1,500 or less per item
Laptop computers and tablet computers: $1,500 or less per item
August 11-13
What’s tax-free:
Clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks: less than $100 per item
August 4-7
What’s tax-free:
Clothing: up to $125 per item
Laptop and tablet computers: up to $500 each
School instruction material: up to $20 per item
School supplies: $50 or less per item
Sports equipment: $150 or less each
Why are Illinois and Virginia not offering back-to-school sales tax holidays?
Virginia’s tax holiday expired on July 1, and its General Assembly didn’t extend the guidelines or pass new ones during its most recent session. So, "there won’t be a 2023 Sales Tax Holiday like we typically have in early August,” a spokesperson said.
Illinois’ legislatures also didn’t renew its back-to-school tax holiday because inflation’s easing.
“The Inflation Reduction Act is working as intended, and we are seeing inflation ease throughout the nation,” said Maura Kownacki, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Governor (J.B.) Pritzker was pleased to provide one-time relief during a period of uniquely high inflation, and with inflation coming down, the latest budget continues to invest in working families with historic investments early childhood education and financial aid for higher education.”
Illinois, though, continues to offer a 25% education expense tax credit on eligible back-to-school expenses exceeding $250 on individual income tax returns. The total credit cannot exceed $750, regardless of the number of qualifying children.
Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Back-to-school sales tax holidays are offered in these 17 states