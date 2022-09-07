U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Back to school with CTEK

·3 min read

Ensure you can get to school on-time

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new school-year and college term just begun, CTEK is advising parents and students to make sure their car batteries are in top form ready for the school run, and for added peace of mind if youngsters are driving themselves off to college.

To make sure your car is ready to go when you are, and to avoid your kids being late for school, CTEK recommends giving your battery a full charge before the new term begins.

The heat of the summer will have taken its toll on your battery without you even knowing it, and this may not become apparent until the cooler weather kicks in, when you'll need more power to get the vehicle started. Also, driving around in your car will only ever charge your battery to 80% capacity, to top it off to 100%, you'll always need a battery charger.

A smart battery charger like CTEK's MXS 5.0 will assess your battery and then safely give your battery the charge it needs. And, as there's no danger of overcharging, you really can just 'set it and forget it'.

The other thing you need to consider is that, if you're only using your car for the school run and other short journeys, this can drain your car battery, as the alternator won't have the time or capability to replace the 150-350A of battery power it takes just to start the car. Even a small drop in charge can compromise battery health, as sulphate crystals can build up, degrading the battery, reducing capacity, and even making replacement necessary. Battery failure can also damage or compromise a vehicle's electronics, which could be even more costly.

But the good news is that regular battery maintenance charging can keep your battery in the best of health and can actually extend battery life by up to three times! The MXS 5.0 includes a patented automatic desulphation program and a special 'Recond' mode for reconditioning deeply discharged batteries, so it's the perfect tool for the job.

If your youngsters are driving themselves off to college, sending them off with a CS FREE portable '4 in 1' unit from CTEK will give you the peace of mind that, should they find themselves with a dead battery, even if they're away from a power source, they'll be able to get going again.

The CS FREE is fully portable, and its patented adaptive boost technology will get a dead battery safely and gently charged to get a vehicle started again in around 15 minutes, without needing to jump the battery, which can seriously damage the battery and the vehicle's electronics.

As well as being a portable battery charger, adaptive booster and smart maintainer, the CS FREE also works as a hi-tech power bank to charge up mobile phones, tablets, cameras and other accessories, making it the perfect student accessory to keep them fully charged, and fully connected.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

PRESS CONTACT

Michelle Suzuki
310-444-7115
https://www.smartercharger.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-school-with-ctek-301619572.html

SOURCE MSC for CTEK

