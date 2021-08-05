U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Get Back to School Essentials from OtterBox

3 min read

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to school supply shopping is an important part of getting ready for a new year and now, more than ever before, the need to protect kid's tech is at the top of the list. OtterBox makes it easy to keep kid's devices protected from drops and bumps all year round with cases for tablets and phones, screen protection and power products to make school shopping a breeze.

"Last year presented unique challenges with distance learning and hybrid school models," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox has all the tools kids need to start this year off right – whether they are in a classroom, at home or a little of both."

OtterBox for Kids is the perfect companion for grade-school kids and gives parents peace of mind for the upcoming year. EasyGrab Tablet Cases cover iPads in colors kids love and feature perfectly designed ridges to grow with little hands while protecting against daily drops. Included with the tablet case, EasyGrab Multi-Use Case Stand makes it easy for kids to carry their iPad, set up for viewing on a table during homework time or even attach to the back of the car seat for entertainment during the daily commute. Keep little eyes protected with Blue Light Guard Glass Screen Protector and pair all these products with kid friendly EasyGrab Mobile Cable Bundle, where all cables are free from fraying and tangling.

OtterBox also offers a robust line-up of products for kids of all ages. From stylish and protective smartphone cases to glass screen protectors, every phone is safe from bumps and scratches. Keep all devices charged up with OtterBox Power Banks. Featuring fast charge capabilities, dual ports for multiple device charging and a tough yet sleek exterior, these Power Banks are perfect for managing the whole family's undercharged devices on the way to school.

All of these back to school OtterBox essentials are available now otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016July 2019

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-back-to-school-essentials-from-otterbox-301349481.html

SOURCE OtterBox

