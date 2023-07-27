Back-to-school shopping on a budget? Shop 10 best deals on calculators, laptops and pens

Save on backpacks, pencil cases and more with these incredible back-to-school savings at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Whether you're a college student gearing up to return to campus or just starting your academic journey this year, shopping for back-to-school supplies on a budget is always smart. In order to save on dorm essentials, backpacks, pens and more, check out some of the best back-to-school deals on the market at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy right now.

It never hurts to start shopping for school necessities early, and we've found 10 of the best discounts on student laptops, dorm accessories, lunch bags and more. Head back to school in style with the help of these budget-friendly finds at some of the biggest retailers in the business.

10 best back-to-school deals available today

1. Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Get the best of both worlds with this Acer touchscreen laptop on sale at Best Buy today.

You can get the convenience of a tablet and the power of a laptop in one device before going back to school with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 laptop. Typically listed for $549, this 14-inch tech essential is on sale for $384.99 thanks to a $164 price cut.

$384.99 at Best Buy (Save $164.01)

2. Lands' End Kids' ClassMate Medium Backpack

Save 16% on a Lands' End backpack that we love.

You can't go back-to-school without a backpack, so why not try out this Lands' End kids' ClassMate backpack? Our experts think it's one of the best kids' backpacks available this year, and you can get it today for 16% off at Amazon.

$37.76 at Amazon (Save $7.19)

3. Yeti Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag

Score 25% off this Yeti lunch bag at Amazon.

Yeti is known for its massive drink coolers, so it makes sense that the brand has lunch coolers as well. The Yeti Daytrip lunch bag will keep your food cold all day during school, as it's one of our reviewers favorite lunch coolers of 2023. Head to Amazon right now and snag 25% off the top-of-the-line lunch bag.

$80 at Amazon (Save $26.84)

4. Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator

Save over $40 on a top-of-the-line calculator from Walmart.

Math class can be tough, so help your favorite student out and get them a TI-84 Plus graphing calculator at Walmart. Now $43 off, this calculator is available under $100 and has enough features to make it useful in statistics, geometry, pre-algebra, algebra and more.

$96 at Walmart (Save $43)

5. Costway Compact Refrigerator

Upgrade your dorm setup with this Costway mini fridge from Amazon.

A mini fridge is a great addition to any dorm room, so now's the perfect time to get the Costway compact fridge. Usually available for $299.99, you can snag this Reviewed-approved mini fridge before you go back to school for $60 off at Amazon.

$239.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

6. Flexispot Bamboo Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk

Get moving for less with this gorgeous standing desk.

Whether you're trying to improve circulation or just getting bored of sitting, a standing desk could be a game changer in your dorm or at-home work space. The Flexispot Bamboo electric standing desk is a great option because of its durable (and sustainable!) bamboo material, quiet electric motor and beautiful appearance. Now's the time to order yours at Amazon, since it's available at a 20% discount today.

$399.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $100)

7. Aerogarden Hydroponic Garden

Take your fresh produce indoors with the Aerogarden.

If the dining hall isn't cutting it and you want fresh produce in your dorm room, you should invest in an Aerogarden. When we tested this hydroponic garden, we were impressed by how quickly veggies sprouted and how easy it is to maintain. Best of all: You can score this fun and interactive gadget for a whopping 43% off today!

$93.66 at Amazon (Save $71.29)

8. Simple Houseware Mesh Desk Organizer

De-clutter your space with this handy organizer.

You've got your desk, but what about your messy piles of school stuff? The Simple Houseware handy desk organizer is cleverly designed to conveniently store everything from loose papers and writing utensils to paperclips and Post-It Notes, thanks to the shelves and multiple adjustable dividers. And with a 37% discount at Amazon, this helpful tool is a no-brainer.

$21.87 at Amazon (Save $13.12)

9. Easthill Big Capacity Pen and Pencil Case

Save on one of our favorite pencil cases of the year at Amazon.

Keep all your pens and pencils together during the school year with the Easthill Big Capacity case. Our reviewers loved how large this pen and pencil case was and even listed it as the best case of 2023. It comes in tons of colors, is bigger than most options on the market and is $8 off at Amazon right now.

$11.99 at Amazon (Save $8)

10. Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens

Get a discount on Paper Mate pens that don't smudge at Amazon.

Gel pens not only glide across the page, making it easier to scribble down notes, but they’re also available in a ton of colors at Amazon. This 20-pack of Paper Mate gel pens have over 10,000 reviews and a high rating on Amazon, making them a clear fan-favorite since they also dry quickly and are 13% off right now.

$20.97 at Amazon (Save $3.08)

