The hottest back to school tech deals for 2019

The school year is quickly approaching and that means parents across the country are hastily searching for the best deals to ensure that their kids have all of the latest laptops, smartphones, tablets and headphones they need to make it through another 10 months of classes.
Luckily for you, there’s still plenty of savings to be found on all of your back-to-school tech needs. So, while your kid might be bummed that their summer is almost over, at least you’ll be excited that you’re saving some cash.
Apple
Apple’s (AAPL) back-to-school deals are all about the music. As part of its education pricing, which is available to newly accepted and current college students and their parents as well as faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grades, the company is offering a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of select products. Headphones that are offered as part of the deal include the BeatsX Earphones, which normally cost $99.95; the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, which go for $349; and the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, which fetch $199.
Purchases of laptops and desktops will get you one of those headphones for free, while buying an iPad will knock as much as $150 off the price of one of those headphones.
Apple products themselves are also being sold at a discount with the MacBook Air starting at $999, a savings of $100. That $100 discount is largely available across Apple’s laptops and desktops with a few exceptions. For instance, the base model iMac gets a $50 discount, bringing the price down to $1,049 from $1,099.
Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are available for $50 off, as is the iPad Air. Apple is also offering 20% off its AppleCare+ service.
Best Buy
Best Buy (BBY) is offering a whole slew of deals for the back-to-school season. Through August 25, the big box retailer is selling HP’s x360 2-in-1 laptop for $150 off at $699 or $849, depending on the model you purchase, while Lenovo’s 330S laptop is selling for $279, with $100 off.
Students are also able to get $150 off select Windows laptops from manufacturers including HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, and Samsung.
Apple’s iPad Pro is also $50 off, while the MacBook Pro is available for $100 off. Microsoft’s own Surface line of products is also on sale with $100 off select items, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 is available for $100 off.
Target
Heading to “Targé” for some back-to-school shopping? Then you’ll be able to find plenty of deals on gadgets. Target (TGT) is selling Chromebooks, those low-cost laptops powered by Google’s Chrome OS operating system are all on sale at the retailer with some marked down for as low as $169.
If you’re purchasing an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you’ll also be eligible for a $150 Target gift card. And if you’re moving your child into a their college dorm, Target is offering a number of TVs on sale including those from Vizio and LG.
Amazon
The e-commerce giant is serving up a kind of one-stop-ship for your back to school needs with its Happy School Year Store and Back to School Essentials offerings. What kind of deals do these storefronts have? Well, you’ll naturally find sales on Amazon’s (AMZN) own products including its Echo Show 5 selling for 28% off at $64 and the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is available for 20% off at $39.
You’ll also find deals on items including routers, as well as headphones by the likes of Sony and Apple’s Beats. Laptop and tablet deals are in short supply, though Amazon is selling Dell’s Inspiron 14 2-in-1 for $50 off at $349, as well as the company’s own Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.
Microsoft
Microsoft’s (MSFT) formidable Surface line of tablets and laptops are also on sale for back-to-school shoppers. Head over to Microsoft’s site and you’ll find the Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover keyboard for $999, down from $1,329.
The Surface Laptop 2, a particularly svelte notebook, is also marked down as much as $300 from $1,299 to $999. That’ll get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Then there’s Microsoft’s beastly Surface Book 2 at a whopping $500 off. Instead of the usual $1,999, you’ll pay $1,599. A big savings, but still not exactly cheap by any stretch of the imagination.
Finally, Microsoft’s online store has sales on a boatload of various Windows-powered laptops with savings ranging from $19 off to an impressive $650 off.
You’ll want to make sure you make your move on all of these sales soon. With the school year fast approaching, the deals are bound to end as fast as summer vacation.
