U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,672.32
    +11.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,045.80
    -111.78 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,929.51
    +117.93 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,401.85
    -2.43 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.31
    -0.55 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +29.90 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.65 (+2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0067 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5210
    -0.0580 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    -0.0197 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6900
    -0.3010 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,056.11
    -1,521.54 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.62
    -39.77 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Backbone One's companion app gets an overhaul, with a subscription fee for new users only

Greg Kumparak
·2 min read

We're fans of the Backbone One iPhone controller around here. A lovely mixture of rock solid hardware and way-better-than-it-should-be software, it's quickly become my favorite way to game on the go. Expand the controller, drop iPhone in, resume zombie killing/guarding the galaxy/etc.

This morning the company is announcing a bunch of new features for that aforementioned software, with one catch: while the companion app/service will continue to be free for existing users, it'll cost new users a few bucks a month.

Backbone's companion software serves as an all-encompassing hub for the controller. It gives you a quick and pretty way to access all of your Backbone-friendly games, but also gives you cross-game voice chat and parties, a system for grabbing and sharing clips, and more.

It'll soon learn a few new tricks, as well. The company has a big blog post announcing the new feature set here, but if you're just looking for the short version:

  • Users will now be able to hardwire the Backbone One to other devices — iPads, Macs, and PCs — to control them

  • Video recording quality has been bumped from 1080p 30 FPS to 1080p 60 FPS for any device running iOS 15

  • A toggle-able "Smart Recording" feature will let you record the last 15 seconds of gameplay, retroactively

  • Built-in Twitch streaming support, allowing you to broadcast your mobile gaming skillzzz to the world with just a few clicks

  • On iOS 15, you can configure it so that connecting the Backbone One will automatically put iOS into gaming focus mode, which will silence notifications except for those you've deemed most important.

  • You'll now be able to share your screen directly to friends in parties, for when you want to go live but maybe not to everyone on Twitch

  • They've improved game search, and improved load times and stability overall

With these new additions, Backbone will start charging a monthly fee for access to the companion app — but only for new users. If you've already got a Backbone One, access to the app and related service — now dubbed "Backbone+" — will remain free for life. If you're a new user, you'll get one free year of Backbone+ access, after which it'll cost about $50 a year. Don't want to pay for the companion app? Backbone CEO Maneet Khaira tells me it'll continue working just fine as a controller, and you'll still be able to update the controller's software via the app.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola sets aside $125 million to settle with SEC

    Electric truck developer Nikola Corp. is in talks with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to pay a $125 million civil penalty, part of an ongoing probe by the regulator into whether the company mislead investors, the company reported in its third-quarter earnings. Nikola would pay the settlement in installments, and had earmarked the funds in anticipation of a resolution, the company said in its third quarter earnings results. Based on the advancement of discussions with the SEC in October 2021, Nikola "reserved a $125 million loss as its best estimate of the contingency in accrued liabilities as of September 30, 2021," the company's earnings report said.

  • Shiba Inu Is Plunging. A Prominent Crypto Whale Is Making Waves.

    The Shiba Inu whale identified by crypto watchers as the investor who turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is moving holdings around. A big sale could follow.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 4th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors mid-week, a fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play before any recovery.

  • Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

    Meta's metaverse will be an entirely new opportunity to track you like never before.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Actually, I think that Amazon still has a huge growth runway in e-commerce. Only one-eighth of all retail sales are done online, and that sounds like a massive growth opportunity to me. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also continues to rock.

  • NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

    Laser manufacturer NeoPhotonics is being acquired by Lumentum in a bid by the Apple supplier to expand its presence in high-speed optical networks. Lumentum (ticker: LITE) will pay NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stockholders $16 a share in an all-cash transaction. “With NeoPhotonics, we’re making another important investment in better serving our customers and expanding our photonics capabilities at a time when photonics are at the forefront of favorable long-term market trends,” said Alan Lowe, Lumentum president and CEO.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    These fundamentally strong stocks have become attractive picks thanks to sharp stock price pullbacks in 2021.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Inseego Corp (INSG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    This represents a sequential growth over last quarter of 9% after adjusting for the sale of Ctrack South Africa. The strong topline performance was driven by 5G with key customers, channel partners for our enterprise offerings and new international customers in both carrier and enterprise segments.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 4th, 2021

    It’s another bearish start to the day after Wednesday’s sell-off. A move back through to $0.000060 levels would be needed to avoid a 3rd consecutive day in the red.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Meta's (FB), formerly Facebook, acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Meta (then Facebook).

  • Crypto scammers stole $500K from wallets using targeted Google Ads

    Scammers used Google Ads to steal $500,000 worth of crypto from wallets.

  • Microsoft president says tech must compromise, downplays metaverse 'hype'

    The tech sector needs to compromise with regulators and take governments and people's concerns seriously, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview on Wednesday. "Tech is going to have to lean in...with real concrete ideas...even make concessions, so that we can all compromise and build a common platform that better protects people than ... the internet as a whole has in recent past," Smith told Reuters. On the sidelines of Lisbon's Web Summit, Smith said he was not sure the tech industry had shifted to trying to solve these problems as much as will likely be needed in the coming decade.

  • Brazil holds long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, eyeing $8 billion of investments

    Brazil is set to hold its largest-ever cellular auction on Thursday, with local units of America Movil, Telefonica and Telecom Italia vying with a dozen other firms for broadcast spectrum dedicated to fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. The long-awaited auction was delayed by differences over the involvement of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as a supplier of 5G telecom equipment, which the United States had pressed Brazil's far-right government to ban on security grounds. After a compromise aimed at shielding government communications, Brazil has moved ahead with the tender of four broadcast bands: 700 megahertz (MHz), 2.3 gigahertz (GHz), 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Whale Shows Activity, Price Stucks at $0.000063

    SHIB’s network activity slows down and Elon Musk helps FLOKI to go to the moon.

  • Apple SharePlay: New feature enables users to listen to music together and more

    Apple SharePlay, a new feature in IOS 15.1, allows iPhone users to have a more shared experience with up to 33 people on a call all through FaceTime. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Daniel Howley explains.

  • Nintendo Switch sales to drop as chip and console shortage makes them even more difficult to buy

    Nintendo said it will sell fewer Switches than expected as the chip shortage and other problems lead to difficulties getting hold of any new console. Overall, Nintendo reported a 171.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) profit for the April-September period, down from 213 billion yen in the same period the previous year. Nintendo, which is behind the Super Mario and Pokemon games, was among the global companies that received a boost from the pandemic by providing at-home entertainment.

  • Hedge Funds Pile Into Software Stocks as ETF Adds Record Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ preferences have changed frequently this reporting season. One day, it’s technology stocks that are in favor when growth angst is flaring. The next day, economic confidence returns and the reflation trade is back in vogue.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits For