Backcountry Appoints Girish Satya Global Chief Financial Officer

Satya strengthens the outdoor retailer's executive leadership team across portfolio of global brands

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcountry, the leading specialty outdoor retailer of gear and apparel with the best in both style and performance, has appointed Girish Satya chief financial officer of its global portfolio of brands, including Backcountry, Bergfreunde, Competitive Cyclist, Motosport and Steep & Cheap.

Satya is a strategic leader with more than 20 years of financial executive experience. He has led numerous transactions and spearheaded financial and operational improvements for global companies across consumer sectors. Most recently, Girish served as a principal at TSG Consumer Products, Backcountry's financial and strategic partner. Satya worked closely with Backcountry in his previous role, creating continuity as the brand continues serving outdoor enthusiasts around the world. He joined TSG in 2016 to lead its portfolio operations group, where he helped scale a number of disruptive digital brands, including Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles and the Chemical Guys.

"Girish brings tremendous value to Backcountry's leadership team," says Backcountry CEO Melanie Cox. "His institutional knowledge and sharp financial mind will be a great asset to support Backcountry's continued growth."

"I'm excited to continue partnering with Melanie and the leadership team at Backcountry in this new role," says Satya. "The combination of accelerating e-commerce tailwinds and increased participation in outdoor recreation will benefit Backcountry's online native business model. Backcountry's unique culture and global scale will position us well to continue pursuing new and innovative ways to engage our passionate customer base."

Before joining TSG, Satya served as CFO for The Bay Club Company, where he doubled the size of the business and led the successful exit from KSL Capital to York Capital. He's also held senior financial and operations roles at several private-equity-backed businesses. He started his career at Alvarez and Marsal focusing on corporate performance improvement. He currently serves on the board of Canyon Bicycles GmbH and is the President of the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

Story continues

For more information and media inquiries, please email Katie Hostetler at katie.hostetler@rygr.us.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

Media contact

Katie Hostetler

katie.hostetler@rygr.us

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/backcountry-appoints-girish-satya-global-chief-financial-officer-301373002.html

SOURCE Backcountry