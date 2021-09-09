U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,888.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,570.50
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.20
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7350
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,328.11
    +187.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.66
    -1.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Backcountry Appoints Girish Satya Global Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

Satya strengthens the outdoor retailer's executive leadership team across portfolio of global brands

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcountry, the leading specialty outdoor retailer of gear and apparel with the best in both style and performance, has appointed Girish Satya chief financial officer of its global portfolio of brands, including Backcountry, Bergfreunde, Competitive Cyclist, Motosport and Steep & Cheap.

Satya is a strategic leader with more than 20 years of financial executive experience. He has led numerous transactions and spearheaded financial and operational improvements for global companies across consumer sectors. Most recently, Girish served as a principal at TSG Consumer Products, Backcountry's financial and strategic partner. Satya worked closely with Backcountry in his previous role, creating continuity as the brand continues serving outdoor enthusiasts around the world. He joined TSG in 2016 to lead its portfolio operations group, where he helped scale a number of disruptive digital brands, including Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles and the Chemical Guys.

"Girish brings tremendous value to Backcountry's leadership team," says Backcountry CEO Melanie Cox. "His institutional knowledge and sharp financial mind will be a great asset to support Backcountry's continued growth."

"I'm excited to continue partnering with Melanie and the leadership team at Backcountry in this new role," says Satya. "The combination of accelerating e-commerce tailwinds and increased participation in outdoor recreation will benefit Backcountry's online native business model. Backcountry's unique culture and global scale will position us well to continue pursuing new and innovative ways to engage our passionate customer base."

Before joining TSG, Satya served as CFO for The Bay Club Company, where he doubled the size of the business and led the successful exit from KSL Capital to York Capital. He's also held senior financial and operations roles at several private-equity-backed businesses. He started his career at Alvarez and Marsal focusing on corporate performance improvement. He currently serves on the board of Canyon Bicycles GmbH and is the President of the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

For more information and media inquiries, please email Katie Hostetler at katie.hostetler@rygr.us.

About Backcountry
From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

Media contact
Katie Hostetler
katie.hostetler@rygr.us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/backcountry-appoints-girish-satya-global-chief-financial-officer-301373002.html

SOURCE Backcountry

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 9

    Stocks fell on Thursday, with Wall Street logging a 4th consecutive day of losses. Ed Campbell, QMA Portfolio Manager and Managing Director and Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Biogen Loses $7 Billion in Value on Slow Alzheimer’s Drug Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. notched its longest losing streak in over two years after the biotech company confirmed Wall Street fears that the rollout of its Alzheimer’s drug wasn’t going as well as hoped. The stock fell for a seventh day on Thursday, solidifying a $6.6 billion loss after management said the introduction of Aduhelm was facing several challenges. The shares dropped 6.7% to $300.15 in New York. “The launch is slower than we initially anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vou

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.