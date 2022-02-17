U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.74
    -64.27 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,521.19
    -413.08 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,839.60
    -284.50 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,043.04
    -36.27 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.62
    -2.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.50
    +32.00 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.31 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9810
    -0.0660 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0310
    -0.4210 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,960.62
    -2,810.40 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.24
    -58.93 (-5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Backed by Accel, Minoan Experience is creating a new category of e-commerce called 'native retail'

Catherine Shu
·5 min read

Imagine staying at an Airbnb and becoming so attached to a particular chair or tea set that you want to buy it. Instead of asking the property owner where it’s from and tracking it down, Minoan Experience lets you order the product by scanning a QR code. Then it’s delivered to your home in a few days. The “native retail” startup announced today that it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Accel.

The company was founded by Marc Hostovsky and Shobhit Khandelwal, who worked together at Jet.com before the e-commerce marketplace was acquired by Walmart in 2016. During that time, Hostovsky worked closely with omnichannel teams — for example, e-commerce in Hoboken and San Bruno and the Stores team in Bentonville.

“I realized pretty quickly that the best product experiences don’t happen on screens or shelves but instead happen ‘in the wild,’” he told TechCrunch. “In real moments where you’d actually use the product to assess whether you like something or not.”

In late 2019, he stayed at an Airbnb and “became completely enamored with the furnishings. The bed was so comfortable, the knives were perfectly sharp and the host had done an amazing job optimizing counter space in the small kitchen.” Hostovsky and his partner lived in a small New York City apartment, so they took a lot of photos to replicate how the Airbnb space was laid out.

“Then I sort of had this funny realization,” Hostovsky said, “’Huh… brands are spending billions of dollars on Facebook and Google ads just trying to get their products in front of consumers and here we are having an authentic experience with these products enough to feel inspired to buy it when we leave.”

As it happens, Hostovsky left his job at Walmart to work at Minoan right before the pandemic hit the U.S. “What a time to take a leap and start a company at the intersection of hospitality and physical retail, two industries that were getting decimated,” he said.

During the first two months of the company, travel was at a standstill, but gradually started picking back up by summer 2020. One of Minoan’s largest markets, the Hamptons, actually had a very busy season, with most of its short-term rental partners near 100% occupancy and charging higher rates due to demand.

“The way people traveled changed but people started traveling again,” said Hostovsky. “I think the large push for flexible/remote work will result in a culture where ‘personal travel’ and ‘work’ aren’t oil and water anymore, and that’s where an experience like Minoan fits nicely between consumer and business.”

Minoan co-founders Marc Hostovsky and Shobhit Khandelwal
Minoan co-founders Marc Hostovsky and Shobhit Khandelwal

Minoan co-founders Marc Hostovsky and Shobhit Khandelwal. Image Credits: Minoan

Minoan partners with about 160 products brands, including Pottery Barn, Crate&Barrel, Society6 and Apotheke. Aside from providing an additional distribution channel, Hostovsky said working with Minoan can build brand loyalty. Most guests stay in Minoan spaces for three to four days and during that time, they are using products from Minoan partners every day. Then Minoan’s tech gives them an easy way to buy those products and also collect reviews.

“There’s a lot of value to be captured there, especially in a time when only 9% of digital ads are viewed for more than one second,” said Hostovsky.

Minoan currently has about 80 property partners, encompassing 1,800 spaces. This includes a network of more than 40 hotels, including properties like William Vale in Brooklyn, Lokal Hotels and Mint House 70 Pine. It is also focused on short-term rental properties listed on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. The company operates throughout the United States, but has large groups of property partners in states like Texas, New York, California, Colorado, Tennessee and Ohio. Part of the funding will be used to expand Minoan’s geographical presence.

For Minoan’s property partners, the company gives them a way to furnish spaces at below retail prices, which Hostovsky said many pay because of the hassle of purchasing wholesale. “Not only is it expensive, but it’s labor intensive, and if you’re an individual owner, it’s a huge burden,” he said. Minoan lets them save over 30% on items, plus they can earn a commission on whatever sells in their space, with Minoan taking care of the administrative side of the retail process. “We have a custom-built procurement platform where properties can search, purchase and track everything they need in one digital space,” Hostovsky said. “Typically, you’re doing this through each individual store you buy products from, but at Minoan we house all that in one portal.”

Part of the new funding will be used on hiring in India, where Khandelwal is from. Minoan has offices in Hyderbad and Delhi there. “They’ll lead technology and product development across different elements of the platform,” Khandelwal said. “We are building our entire tech org in India, so it’s not a back office but our front office from a technology and innovation perspective. Everyone in the India team gets equity and salaries similar to the business folks in North America.”

In a statement to TechCrunch, Accel partner Dan Levine said, “Retail has changed drastically over the last 10 years, and the way people shop has been the most disrupted. What drew us to Minoan was their end to end approach to retail, which typically companies are either consumer or business focused; Minoan has created an end-to-end native retail model that benefits both. We at Accel believe this format will blend the online/offline experience more than ever before and create better, more trusting shopping experiences consumers are demanding."

Welcome to the post-pandemic economy, startups

As e-commerce booms during the pandemic, Shopify accelerates

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • Crypto: President Biden expected to issue wide-ranging regulation order

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports that President Biden is expected to release an executive order on regulating cryptocurrency next week.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Why Albemarle Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) crashed Thursday, down 17.6% as of 12:12 p.m. ET despite it reporting an "earnings" beat for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night. Analysts had forecast that Albemarle would earn $0.99 per share on sales of $894.5 million in Q4, but the company actually earned two cents more than that -- $1.01 -- despite selling slightly less lithium than expected, $894 million. Albemarle characterized its Q4 performance as "strong," even though sales inched up only 2% year over year, a deceleration from earlier quarters.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Trupanion reported fourth-quarter revenue of $194.4 million, up 36% year over year.

  • Biden seen issuing crypto oversight exec order next week

    President Biden is expected to issue an executive order next week directing agencies across the government to study cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.