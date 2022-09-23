U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,754.50
    -17.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,027.00
    -122.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,500.50
    -65.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.60
    -10.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    -1.84 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -9.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9758
    -0.0080 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.82
    -0.17 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1160
    -0.0095 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6910
    +0.3560 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,127.18
    -65.85 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.20
    +11.68 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.36
    -63.16 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse

Paul Sawers
·4 min read

Hadean, a U.K.-based distributed, spatial computing startup that's setting out to build the infrastructure for the burgeoning metaverse, has closed a $30 million seres A round of funding from a high-profile cast of investors including Epic Games and Tencent.

Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started out with a broad mission to put "supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone," TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use-cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.

At its core, Hadean is all about helping developers scale their codebase to support software that requires significant computing power, something that Minecraft demands particularly when it involves multiplayer engagement across the internet. Hadean's spatial simulation library integrates with all the major gaming engines, and helps MMO (massively multiplayer online game) and other online game developers avoid having to put player limits in place, or use other forms of technical (but limited) trickery to circumvent the problems created by hundreds or more gamers participating at the same time. It's all about keeping the dreaded "lag" at bay, while maintaining the depth, complexity, and realism of a single-player offline console game.

This is achieved through the magic of distributed computing, with Hadean's platform eliminating "excessive middleware, orchestration, and overengineering," as the company puts it, dynamically provisioning more or fewer resources as a game requires.

But the underlying technology can be used for just about any use-case, from resource-intensive enterprise applications through to web 3.0, blockchain, and the metaverse. Back in July, Hadean was awarded a contract with the British Army to build a simulated training environment for land warfare.

Big-name backers

And it's against that backdrop that Hadean has now secured a slew of illustrious backers eager to get in at an early stage, while the metaverse is still in its fledgling years.

As the Telegraph newspaper first reported last month [paywalled], Hadean initially secured around $18 million in funding from investors including Chinese technology titan Tencent and InQTel, a CIA-backed not-for-profit venture capital firm based in Virginia, U.S. As it transpired, this initial reveal came somewhat prematurely, as Hadean was still in the process of closing the round of funding, which is what it's announcing today.

The full list of (known) backers include lead investor Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit), Tencent, 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First, InQtel, and the mighty Epic Games, which also happens to be a Hadean customer. In an email to TechCrunch, Hadean CEO Craig Beddis said Epic Games arrived late to the series A round and so had to invested via a convertible note, which basically means it's a short-term debt that will convert into equity.

Epic Games recently raised around $2 billion to build what it's touting as a kid-friendly metaverse, and this gives a strong clue as to why it's now investing directly in a company that it's already working with.

"Hadean’s computing power will provide the infrastructure that’s needed as we work to create a scalable metaverse," said Marc Petit, who serves as VP of Epic’s Unreal Engine Ecosystem, in a statement. "The company’s technology complements Epic’s Unreal Engine by enabling massive amounts of concurrent users and unlocking new tools for creators and developers."

Tencent's involvement is also notable, given current geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S. Beddis explained that Hadean ended up taking less money than what was on offer from Tencent so that it could remain CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) compliant, and avoid a national security review.

With another $30 million in the bank, in addition to its previously raised seed rounds amounting to around $16.5 million, Hadean is well-financed to double-down on its existing traction across the gaming, government, and enterprise realms, and power all manner of web 3.0 and metaverse applications.

"Hadean's mission is to bridge physical and virtual worlds -- to help us make better decisions and ultimately improve the quality of our lives in the physical world," Beddis said. "Today's virtual worlds are a limited experience - small scale, siloed, and insecure. Hence why, these are the technical challenges we're tackling today. But we believe the true success and mass adoption of the metaverse will rely on the ease by which creators will be able to build their own experiences at scale, leveraging open and robust metaverse-as-a-service technologies."

Recommended Stories

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Facebook and Zuckerberg Make Painful Decisions

    Facebook is starting to look like a shadow of its former self. The market capitalization of the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is now only $383 billion, the lowest level Mark Zuckerberg's empire has reached since 2019. At that time Facebook was mired in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Getting Dumped Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was among the big losers of the session on Thursday. Shares of the e-commerce software company fell in response to the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike to the benchmark federal funds rate Wednesday, as well as commentary about future interest rate hikes. Like most e-commerce stocks, Shopify has been hit hard this year, both due to investors' intensifying concerns that a recession is coming and the difficult growth comparisons it faces against 2021, when COVID-19 was still causing large numbers of consumers to avoid brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Goldman Slashes S&P 500 Target Citing Higher Fed Rates Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its year-end target for the S&P 500 Index to 3,600 from 4,300, arguing that a dramatic shift in the outlook for interest rates moving higher will weigh on valuations for US equities.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPut

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per

  • Stocks trending after hours: Costco, FedEx, DocuSign and more

    FedEx, Costco, DocuSign are some of the trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

  • Costco Stock Is Slumping After Earnings. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.

    Costco Wholesale didn’t dazzle investors with its fourth-quarter earnings. Consider it a buying opportunity for the stock.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $18.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Are These Chinese Tech Stocks Bargains for Investors?

    China is the second largest economy in the world and investors may be pondering if it's time to add exposure to Chinese equities. The country has plenty of room left to expand when it comes to internet users growth, which could benefit Chinese tech companies.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • Bitcoin Is Headed for $68,990, Michael Saylor Says. Next Stop: $500,000.

    The MicroStrategy chairman and high-profile Bitcoin bull sees Bitcoin bouncing back from a deep selloff that has rocked crypto this year.

  • Cathie Wood steps down as portfolio manager on two ARK ETFs

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova breaks down Cathie Wood's decision to hand off her role as portfolio manager on two ETFs.&nbsp;