Backed by YC, Vendease is building Amazon Prime for restaurants in Africa

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

For small and mid-sized restaurants in Nigeria and most of Africa, food procurement can be a complex process to manage. The system is such that a business can easily run out of money or have considerable savings. Most restaurants don't have access to deal directly with farms to get better deals because they lack the staffing to chase them. Besides, they also don't have the aggregation pull as single entities to directly get good value from the farms.

Nigerian startup Vendease solves this problem by building a marketplace that allows restaurants to buy directly from farms and food manufacturers.

The company was founded by Tunde Kara, Olumide Fayankin, Gatumi Aliyu, and Wale Oyepeju. The idea for Vendease came when founders who have been friends for more than five years noticed their favorite restaurants in cities like Lagos and Accra shutting down. Inquisitive, they asked the owners who were acquaintances why, and the problems boiled down to the unreliable and expensive nature of food procurement in the cities.

Some months later they saw a hotel manager openly complain to a vendor about the unsteady supply of produce the hotel was getting. It sparked an idea in the founders' minds.

The established processes involved staff or a contract employee going to the market or using third-party vendors. The founders saw that these processes were often unreliable from the two unrelated events, and restaurants lost a lot of money from price inflation and bad produce.

"We thought to ourselves that if restaurant owners and hotel managers have these problems, let us actually do some research and find out if it is a problem we can solve, scale and make money while doing it," Kara said to TechCrunch.

At the time, Kara, the CEO, and Fayankin, the COO, held the respective positions at a Pan-African media consulting company called RED Media. Aliyu, the chief product officer (CPO), also held a similar role at another Lagos and San Francisco-based, YC-backed startup, 54gene. Oyepeju, the CTO, was working on a couple of technology projects for corporates.

Before Vendease, they had founded an adtech startup for ride-hailing companies, which didn't survive for long. So this was another shot at another entrepreneurial journey, and after two and half months of iteration, the founders decided to launch the company in January 2020. They also closed an undisclosed pre-seed round to kickstart operations.

On its website, it is described as "a procurement platform that provides a transparent process for hotels and restaurants to get the best quality products at the best possible price." But Kara has a more fanciful description: The Amazon Prime for restaurants in Africa.

Customers can order anything ranging from bread to grains and meat to vegetables on the website. The order notification goes to the farms or food manufacturers, gets processed, and delivery is done within 24 hours.

"Why we call ourselves that is because we are deliberate about fulfilling our orders to restaurants and hotels in less than 24 hours. As most of us know, this is similar to how Amazon Prime prioritizes delivery," he commented.

The speed and timely manner in which Vendease carries out its operations are such that it currently completes 80% of on-time and one-time deliveries across all orders.

Image Credits: Vendease

To further highlight how effective the company has been thus far, Kara claims that a good number of the 100 businesses using Vendease went from procuring only one type of produce to 80% of their catalog in two months.

As much as Vendease helps restaurants a lot, it also looks out for the vendors and farmers involved in the supply chain. Typically it takes two to three months for these set of customers to get the payments and this happens because restaurants and hotels take too long to balance their books before making payments. In effect, farmers and vendors mark up their prices to mitigate losses, making products more expensive for restaurants and hotels.

While growing up, Kara and Fayankin were on both sides of the vicious cycle. Growing up on a farm and helping his parents with livestock and crop care, Kara knows what it means to be owed for a long time.

"Those experiences help fuel what I do right now. Then, we had a problem selling our products and most times we ended up consuming them because we didn't have enough off-takers. Even when you did, they'll owe for six months. And this problem still exists to date."

On the other side of the marketplace is Olumide, who grew up in a hotel and restaurant business. He runs and handles procurement activities and his experience is vital to how Vendease handles issues around unreliable and expensive supply of food produce. But now they are helping these customers reduce the waiting time to days.

Although they would've wanted to solve these problems earlier, their careers strayed toward media and energy. However, it has brought them back, and they're solving additional problems they didn't recognise in the past. They soon figured that customers couldn't track most of their orders and be certain of what they got alongside the supply and cost issues.

Vendease has built all that to help these businesses digitize, track and automate their procurement and inventory management processes. It also helps with logistics, warehousing, quality control and financing where restaurants can buy goods and pay later.

In the next five years, the one-year-old company wants to be the operating system for food supplies in Africa. Kara talks of plans to expand to other African cities in the coming months but is tight-lipped on the names. As Demo Day approaches, the team will be looking to raise some money and follows Egypt's Breadfast as the only restaurant-focused companies from Africa (although they have very different business models) that the accelerator has funded.

  • Dealers Have Shed Over $80 Billion in Treasuries in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Dealers aren’t hanging around to find out whether regulatory exemptions that benefit the Treasuries market will expire or not next week -- they are exiting it en masse.Treasury holdings at primary dealers fell another $16.1 billion in the week to March 10, extending a record $64.7 billion decline the previous week, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday. Holdings have dropped to their lowest since October 2018, with declines across much of the curve and only seven to eleven year maturities seeing an increase.A Fed tweak to a rule in April exempted Treasuries and reserve balances at the central bank from lenders’ supplementary leverage ratios, one of a number of coronavirus relief measures. That allowed banks to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds and increased the attractiveness of Treasuries, in particular over swaps.With the exemption due to expire March 31, some strategists argued that would result in large rotations out of Treasuries, while others said it would have only a minor impact on the bond market. Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse Group AG has said that the market shouldn’t fear mayhem if the exemption expires simply because the benefits from it were never really that dramatic in the first place.Treasury Dealers Offload Bonds as Regulatory Deadline Nears At the press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday, Powell said “we’ll have something to announce on that in coming days,” when asked about the expiry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Exclusive: Foxconn in talks with Vietnam's Vinfast on electric car partnership - sources

    Taiwan's Foxconn is in early stage talks with Vietnamese carmaker VinFast about partnering in electric vehicles, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Foxconn has proposed acquiring VinFast's EV production lines, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. But VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, prefers a partnership as it is keen to brand itself as an eco-friendly automaker and wants to retain its EV business, one of the sources said.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes $1.15 billion to SoftBank Group Corp., people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese institution emerges as one of the main creditors to the collapsed supply chain finance firm.A total value of claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) was submitted on behalf of Greensill’s creditors, administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.The first creditors meeting for Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.Some 34 individual creditors have submitted claims, excluding employees, though this number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.Nominal ClaimsAmong the creditors to Greensill Capital were insurers Bond and Credit Co. and its owner Tokio Marine, which put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private.BCC’s previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million.Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week amid concerns over the valuation of its assets. Key backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to SoftBank had signaled doubts over loans made by the firm.SoftBank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. SoftBank’s Vision Fund put $1.5 billion into Greensill in 2019. It’s written down the valuation and is considering dropping it close to zero, people familiar with the matter have said.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across Europe. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill.The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that it ran with Greensill and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor’s claim.(Adds creditor details from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a Chinese software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., raised $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range.The company priced its sale of 43.59 million American depositary shares at $21 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. Tuya had marketed the shares at $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing ranks as the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.(Updates with details from term sheet from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nowhere to Hide From Inflation Fears as Commodities Join Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even commodity futures aren’t safe from the inflation fears that are gripping global markets. Crude oil plunged 7%, coffee had its biggest loss in two months, while corn and copper also tumbled.Fresh concerns that the Federal Reserve will let inflation accelerate sparked a selloff in most risk assets on Thursday. U.S. equities dropped from records and Treasury yields jumped. Those moves spilled over into commodities, with physical demand heavily tied into global growth expectations.Still, it was a bit of a paradox for commodities. The markets can sometimes benefit from an inflationary environment since investors think of the raw materials as a good place to find yield. But the inflation equation needs to be just right: Too much, especially if it’s coupled with concerns over economic growth and a higher dollar, and the inflation boost quickly turns into a drag amid deflated demand expectations.Commodities had a supercharged start to the year that saw crude surge more than 30% through Wednesday. Corn, soybeans and copper reached multi-year highs and lumber prices skyrocketed. Bulls took such a command that some traders were gearing up for a new supercycle of prolonged gains.The Reason Commodities Keep Rising? They’re a Home to YieldThat enthusiasm has come to a halt this week as slow vaccine rollouts sparked concern over how long it will be before consumption of energy, metals and grains returns to pre-pandemic levels. That was compounded by gains in the dollar, which make greenback-priced commodities less attractive as a store of value.“Treasury yields and the dollar are responding to the Fed, and that is currently having a negative impact on the commodities,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in an email.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index slumped 2.4%, the biggest drop since mid-September.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. Global oil demand won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, and growth will be subdued thereafter amid new working habits and a shift away from fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency said this week.Grain prices also fell. There are signs of improving growing conditions for some crop producers. Beneficial rains for soybeans in Argentina weighed on the market, while favorable weather in the U.S., Russia and Ukraine pressured wheat prices.Meanwhile, the gains for Treasury yields hurt demand for alternative assets like gold and silver, which don’t bear interest.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil steadies after sell-off as demand doubts persist

    Oil prices steadied on Friday, but were down 8% for the week, after an overnight sell-off as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.55%, to $59.67 a barrel by 0755 GMT. Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.36%, to $63.51 a barrel.

  • Stocks Drop as China Sinks; Crude Oil Extends Loss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and European equity futures fell Friday after U.S. shares slid from a record, with Treasury yields hovering around the highest levels in over a year as concerns about faster inflation rattled investors.China’s CSI 300 share gauge slumped as chilly U.S.-China talks soured the mood. Japan’s Topix rallied and the Nikkei 225 sank after the Bank of Japan said it will focus purchases of exchange-traded funds on the former gauge. European contracts retreated and U.S. equity futures fluctuated after the Nasdaq 100 slid 3.1% and the S&P 500 fell 1.5%.U.S. Treasury yields steadied after a spike drove the 10-year benchmark to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. Crude prices added to a 7% plunge that owed partly to concerns that new virus-related curbs in Europe will sap demand. The dollar held most of its gains from the prior day.The Bank of Japan’s policy decision also included specifying a flexible trading band of 25 basis points either side of its 0% target for the 10-year yield. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s willingness to let the U.S. economy run hotter with central bank support has spurred bets on faster inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs. Across the Atlantic, France announced a lockdown of areas including Paris to fight the pandemic, casting a cloud over Europe’s outlook amid an uneven vaccine roll out.“Economic recovery is on its way and we have central banks around the world very committed to easy monetary policy,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, who sees value stocks benefiting. “All of that together will indicate this is just short-term profit-taking and the underlying fundamentals of the equity market are looking very strong.”Traders were also bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices. Elsewhere, a number of European nations will start using AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine again after Europe’s drug regulator declared it safe.These are some of the moves in markets as of 7:02 a.m. in London:StocksS&P 500 futures added 0.1%, after the benchmark closed down 1.5%.Nasdaq 100 Index futures rose 0.2%. The index fell 3.1%.China’s CSI 300 Index fell 2.6%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 2.2%Japan’s Topix Index added 0.2%.Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 1.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slid 0.8%CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.82 per dollar, up 0.1%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5104 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1921.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.69%.Australia’s 10-year yield was about two basis points higher at 1.80%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $59.47 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,740.55 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Oil Falls By Most in 6 Months as Recovery Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by 7%, the most since September, as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out more than two weeks of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns.“Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Global benchmark Brent also notched considerable losses, falling by the most since June on Thursday. Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.“The plunge is all about the demand outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This will be a temporary retreat, but the concern is that we don’t have any strong signs that Europe is about to turn the corner here.”The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”(An earlier version corrected the lead to say oil’s decline was the biggest since September.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don't make this mistake with your new $1,400 stimulus check

    Be wise when investing your stimulus checks, cautions these financial experts.

  • Brazil Central Bank Head Goes All-In With Bold Rate Hike Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- For Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, it was time for a swift change of course.With inflation expectations quickly deteriorating, Campos Neto not only delivered the biggest interest rate increase in more than a decade but also signaled for the next meeting another hike of the same magnitude: 75 basis points, which boosted the Selic to 2.75% on late Wednesday and will likely take it to 3.5% in May.The move surprised all but one of the 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- most of them expected a half-point increase -- and is likely to support the Brazilian currency, which has suffered amid investor concerns about excessive government spending. It also showed the central bank’s independence from a recent interventionist shift by President Jair Bolsonaro.Just a few months ago, policy makers were still committed to keeping borrowing costs at an all-time low of 2% for the “foreseeable future” as the pandemic caused a historic decline in economic activity. They dropped that pledge in January and now say the “extraordinary” level of monetary stimulus can no longer be sustained, even as the recovery falters amid a new and devastating wave of the coronavirus.“In the Committee’s evaluation, a swifter adjustment has the benefit of reducing the probability of not meeting the inflation target in 2021, as well as of keeping longer horizon expectations well anchored,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their unanimous decision.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LooseIt’s the biggest test yet for the inflation-fighting credentials of Campos Neto, a former treasury executive at Banco Santander SA who took the reins of the central bank in 2019. The cost of commodities such as oil is rising, and fiscal concerns are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite the economic blow from the virus.“Policy makers are trying to get ahead of rapidly building inflation risks and the threat of an increase in fiscal risk premium in the real,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging Market Strategy at TD Securities. “A more aggressive trajectory is thus warranted in their view.”Bold Hike Puts Central Bank Ahead of the Curve: Inside BrazilThe decision makes Brazil the first Group of 20 nation to raise borrowing costs this year, though Turkey followed suit on Thursday and other emerging-market nations are also expected to tighten monetary policy in coming months. The move contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which earlier on Wednesday projected near-zero interest rates to last at least through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank’s part-hawkish, part-dovish message leaves some questions open. The bank’s apparent intention is signaling that the rate adjustment will be fast but moderate. But if fiscal risks persist beyond the next policy meeting, it may need to revisit its plans.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistRead more here‘Bold Move’Fiscal concerns are on the rise in Brazil as congress backed a second yet smaller round of cash handouts to help the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce. That may lead the Brazilian economy to contract again in the first quarter, after posting strong growth at the end of 2020.In that context, bank board members wrote that they decided to start a process of “partial normalization” of monetary policy. In other words, their strategy is likely to deliver strong and fast interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus, according to Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Policy makers acknowledged chances that the worsening of the pandemic may slow inflation. Still, consumer price forecasts have steadily risen, and are currently nearing the upper limit of the target range for this year.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%, which includes a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% so far in 2021, fanning consumer price increases by making imports more expensive.“This was a bold move,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Brazil’s central bank saw no option value in a very gradual rate normalization strategy.”(Updates with Turkey’s interest rate decision in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

    Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7% on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Losses in U.S. stocks accelerated after France's prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and several other regions due to the health crisis. It was the Nasdaq's steepest one-day drop since Feb. 25.

  • Lira Bulls Count on Carry-Trade FOMO to Bring Investors Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Spiking U.S. Treasury yields just forced the Turkish currency into the sharpest retreat in emerging markets. With a pivotal interest-rate meeting approaching, lira bulls say that’s a reason for optimism.The lira is down more than 8% since mid February and money managers like Paul Greer at Fidelity International are sitting tight for Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal to raise rates and stem the decline, boosting the appeal of one the highest-yielding currencies in the developing world.“As long as the Turkish lira offers a healthy positive ex-ante real policy rate, investors will be attracted by the large nominal carry on offer,” said Greer, who has an overweight stance on the lira. Assuming rates are raised in line with expectations and there’s orderly price action in U.S. Treasuries and emerging markets, “we expect some money to come back into the lira again at current levels,” he said.A currency rally that followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shake-up of his economic team last year hit a wall in mid-February, spurring calls for the central bank to backstop the market with higher rates. With inflation coming in faster than expected last month, Agbal is expected to hike the one-week repo rate 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday.Since his appointment, Agbal has lifted the headline rate by 675 basis points, delighting investors with a return to more hawkish policy and helping make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year behind the Russian ruble.Raising rates would give “more evidence that Turkey has changed course and is serious in rebalancing its economy,” said Swedbank’s Hans Gustafson, who sees the lira gaining about 15% to close the year at 6.50 per U.S. dollar.The lira was trading down 0.1% at 7.5026 against the greenback as of 12:03 p.m. in Istanbul on Wednesday.Agbal’s arrival at the central bank in November came after Erdogan sacked his predecessor in a revamp that also saw the resignation of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak -- the president’s son-in-law. Albayrak had come under fire from opposition parties for mismanaging the economy and the lira roared back almost 25% from its weakest on record as Agbal pledged a return to orthodox policy.Powell’s Challenge: Reconcile Better Outlook, Ultra-Easy PolicyHenrik Gullberg, macro strategist at Coex Partners Ltd, predicts the Turkish currency will eventually return to levels stronger than 6.9 per dollar and said the spike in U.S. yields that’s hurt risk appetite will pass.“The rise in real yields in the U.S. is not sustainable,” Gullberg said. “When it comes to an end, the rally in risk sensitive currencies like the lira will resume.”(Updates second chart, lira pricing in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasuries Fluster Dollar Bears as Yields Rise Toward 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s rapid comeback on Thursday is derailing bearish bets as a surge in Treasury yields fuels conviction on more gains for the greenback.A day after a dovish message from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell sent the currency reeling along with short-end U.S. interest rates, the greenback is again in the ascendant against most of its global peers. U.S. bond yields are climbing -- with the 10-year rate near 1.75% -- widening its advantage over major counterparts. In addition to that, there’s the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the Biden administration’s stimulus measures bolstering expectations of faster economic growth. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% at 3 p.m. in New York.The dollar’s resilience continues to stun many who had forecast it would wane this year. Instead of sapping demand for the currency, the stimulus-fueled explosion in the U.S. budget deficit is actually helping the greenback because it’s driven up bond yields relative to other nations. And the Fed’s reluctance to tame that rise has only emboldened those betting on higher Treasury yields, and discouraged those who had been looking for the dollar to weaken.“We are officially bearish on the dollar -- but this near disorderly selloff in Treasuries could delay that decline, as higher U.S. yields prompt a re-pricing of risk assets,” said Chris Turner, a currency strategist at ING. “With the dovish Fed leaving the long end of the U.S. Treasury market unprotected, the market is wary of just how quickly U.S. 10-year yields hit 2%.”Strategists are still divided on the outlook for the greenback, and while dollar bears have been capitulating in droves -- with pension funds, insurers and mutual funds cutting their net-short position by a record last week -- positioning continues to show traders looking for a weaker greenback.For Sebastien Galy of Nordea Investment, the underlying question is whether foreign-reserve managers “will look at the U.S. and see it inflate away its debt,” or whether the U.S. yield curve will steepen and lure those international investors.“The Fed is credible enough for the second path to dominate,” Galy said, adding that he sees the euro-dollar pair dropping to $1.15 by year-end, from about $1.19 now.While yield curves around the world have steepened, the 5- to 30-year Treasury yield spread is hovering around 161 basis points amid expectations of higher inflation. That compares with the German yield curve, which is around 90 basis points.Despite the greenback’s strength, however, there’s still much appetite for select commodity-linked currencies, according to Kristen Macleod, co-head of global currency sales at Barclays. She expects the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone to appreciate versus the greenback. The “low yielders,” such as the euro and the yen, “are likely to underperform on a more medium-term horizon given the widening of rate differentials,” Macleod added.For Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research, wider U.S.-euro zone rate differentials could trigger an “unwind” in bullish euro-dollar bets. In a tweet Thursday, he added that the past three major bearish positioning shifts have seen between 40% and 50% of the unwind occur in the first three months.The first “stop” for the euro-dollar pair is between $1.1700 and $1.1750 on an initial positioning unwind, he noted.Emerging MarketsThe dollar’s strength continues to pressure emerging markets, with losses in 15 of the 24 developing-nation currencies tracked by Bloomberg on Thursday. The reality of higher Treasury yields halted a relief rally by traders who had feared a hawkish turn from the Fed.The volatility in U.S. rates is “likely to remain elevated, and that is bad news for emerging-market currencies,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered.And then there’s the question of how U.S. policy makers will react to a stronger economy, with investors not ruling out the prospect of higher rates.“Actual growth exceeding expected growth, leading to a more robust labor market, will ultimately lead to higher sustained inflation,” according to Chris Osmond, chief investment officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors, which oversees $11.2 billion of assets in Overland Park, Kansas.“Should this happen, the Fed is almost certain to change their current rhetoric, and look to start normalizing sooner than what is currently being telegraphed.”(Adds dollar trading to second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google Makes Bid to Move Texas Monopoly Case to California

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked that an antitrust lawsuit filed in Texas by more than a dozen state attorneys general be moved to California, where the company is based.A Google lawyer told U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan on Thursday during a hearing in Plano, Texas, that the case has no special connection to Texas and mirrors claims in lawsuits already filed in California.The company is battling three government claims of abuse of monopoly power. Google’s search business was targeted in separate lawsuits filed by the U.S. Justice Department and a group of states. The complaint in Texas focuses on digital advertising.Google lawyer Eric Mahr told the judge that similar suits in Texas and California could result in conflicting court decisions, and that the states had chosen Texas as a venue for their case because the court there has a track record of moving to trial quickly.“The dangers of rushing a case like this are great,” Mahr said during the hearing.Ashley Keller, a lawyer for the states, argued that the Texas court was the appropriate venue because there are publishers, advertisers and consumers in the state affected by Google’s advertising business. He also acknowledged the states want to get to trial quickly because Google is engaging in harmful conduct “every nanosecond of every day.”Jordan didn’t immediately rule on Google’s request.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.