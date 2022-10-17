U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Background Screening Solution by Asurint Is Certified by SAP® as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

Asurint
·2 min read

Cleveland, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint announced today that its Asurint Background Check Integration 1.0 solution is certified by SAP® as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP.

The integration brings together Asurint’s innovative background screening capabilities with the functionality of the SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting solution. Employers will now be able to deliver a simple, frictionless onboarding experience for internal users and job candidates.

“The Asurint mission is to empower organizations to enhance safety and hiring confidence through fast, comprehensive, accurate background screens. Integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution enables us to reach more employers and candidates and realize even greater impact, helping companies more easily identify and onboard the best talent and deliver a premium candidate experience,” said Asurint CEO Gregg Gay.

Boosting workflow efficiencies is critical in today’s labor market. SAP and Asurint technologies help to eliminate duplicative data entry and manual processes so employers can enjoy a more streamlined, automated hiring solution. Completing all background screening-related tasks within the SAP interface, recruiters can hire the right people—faster—and avoid the delays and frustrations that can cause organizations to miss out on top talent.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for the product Asurint Background Check Integration 1.0 integrates with SAP cloud solutions using standard integration technologies or as an add-on to SAP cloud solutions.

“We are delighted that Asurint achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP cloud solutions,” said Asurint CIO David Barney. “We are confident that Asurint-SAP interoperability will prove advantageous to enterprises as they strive to drive process improvements and solve the talent equation now and in the future.”

For more information about Asurint’s partnership with SAP, email partners@asurint.com or call 1-216-420-5562.

About Asurint

Asurint is innovating the background screening industry. Our powerful, customizable technology—backed by subject matter experts and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before.

Our clients leverage faster background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success without sacrificing comprehensive, complete records. From the first candidate interaction to the final hiring decision, HR professionals want a streamlined process – and that’s where Asurint comes in. Our rapid, thorough results allow our customers to hire faster while providing a seamless candidate experience.

Learn more: www.asurint.com

###

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Katherine Yanney Asurint 216-420-5542 kyanney@asurint.com


